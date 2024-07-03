10 Zlotych 2006 MW RK "XXth Olympic Winter Games - Turin 2006". Figure skating (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 10 Zlotych 2006 "XXth Olympic Winter Games - Turin 2006" with mark MW RK. Figure skating. This silver coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 74362 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 140. Bidding took place February 25, 2021.

Сondition PROOF (11) UNC (5) AU (1)