Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
10 Zlotych 2006 MW RK "XXth Olympic Winter Games - Turin 2006". Figure skating (Poland, III Republic after denomination)
Variety: Figure skating
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 14,14 g
- Pure silver (0,4205 oz) 13,0795 g
- Diameter 32,03 mm
- Edge Plain
- Mintage PROOF 72,000
Description
- Country Poland
- Period III Republic after denomination
- Denomination 10 Zlotych
- Year 2006
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (17)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 10 Zlotych 2006 "XXth Olympic Winter Games - Turin 2006" with mark MW RK. Figure skating. This silver coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 74362 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 140. Bidding took place February 25, 2021.
Сondition
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 13, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numismatica Ferrarese
Date July 1, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller COINSNET
Date March 27, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russiancoin
Date November 25, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coinhouse
Date December 21, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 10 Zlotych 2006 "XXth Olympic Winter Games - Turin 2006", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
