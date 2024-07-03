Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

10 Zlotych 2006 MW RK "XXth Olympic Winter Games - Turin 2006". Figure skating (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Variety: Figure skating

Obverse 10 Zlotych 2006 MW RK "XXth Olympic Winter Games - Turin 2006" Figure skating - Silver Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination Reverse 10 Zlotych 2006 MW RK "XXth Olympic Winter Games - Turin 2006" Figure skating - Silver Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination

Photo by: Strefa kolekcjonera monety-gdynia-pl

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 14,14 g
  • Pure silver (0,4205 oz) 13,0795 g
  • Diameter 32,03 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage PROOF 72,000

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period III Republic after denomination
  • Denomination 10 Zlotych
  • Year 2006
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (17)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 10 Zlotych 2006 "XXth Olympic Winter Games - Turin 2006" with mark MW RK. Figure skating. This silver coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 74362 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 140. Bidding took place February 25, 2021.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Coinhouse (1)
  • COINSNET (1)
  • Katz (1)
  • Numismatica Ferrarese (1)
  • Rare Coins (3)
  • Russiancoin (5)
  • WCN (5)
Seller WCN
Date July 18, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
15 $
Price in auction currency 60 PLN
Poland 10 Zlotych 2006 MW RK "XXth Olympic Winter Games - Turin 2006" at auction Rare Coins - July 3, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 3, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 10 Zlotych 2006 MW RK "XXth Olympic Winter Games - Turin 2006" at auction Katz - June 4, 2024
Seller Katz
Date June 4, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
12 $
Price in auction currency 11 EUR
Seller WCN
Date May 30, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Seller WCN
Date May 9, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Poland 10 Zlotych 2006 MW RK "XXth Olympic Winter Games - Turin 2006" at auction Rare Coins - February 25, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 25, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 10 Zlotych 2006 MW RK "XXth Olympic Winter Games - Turin 2006" at auction Rare Coins - December 13, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 13, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
******
Poland 10 Zlotych 2006 MW RK "XXth Olympic Winter Games - Turin 2006" at auction Numismatica Ferrarese - July 1, 2023
Seller Numismatica Ferrarese
Date July 1, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Seller WCN
Date March 16, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Seller WCN
Date December 22, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Poland 10 Zlotych 2006 MW RK "XXth Olympic Winter Games - Turin 2006" at auction COINSNET - March 27, 2022
Seller COINSNET
Date March 27, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
******
Poland 10 Zlotych 2006 MW RK "XXth Olympic Winter Games - Turin 2006" at auction Russiancoin - November 25, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date November 25, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
******
Poland 10 Zlotych 2006 MW RK "XXth Olympic Winter Games - Turin 2006" at auction Russiancoin - April 22, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 22, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 10 Zlotych 2006 MW RK "XXth Olympic Winter Games - Turin 2006" at auction Coinhouse - December 21, 2020
Seller Coinhouse
Date December 21, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
******
Poland 10 Zlotych 2006 MW RK "XXth Olympic Winter Games - Turin 2006" at auction Russiancoin - September 17, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 17, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 10 Zlotych 2006 MW RK "XXth Olympic Winter Games - Turin 2006" at auction Russiancoin - May 14, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 14, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 10 Zlotych 2006 MW RK "XXth Olympic Winter Games - Turin 2006" at auction Russiancoin - November 14, 2019
Seller Russiancoin
Date November 14, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Zlotych 2006 "XXth Olympic Winter Games - Turin 2006", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

