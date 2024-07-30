500 Zlotych 2006 MW NR "White-tailed eagle" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 500 Zlotych 2006 "White-tailed eagle" with mark MW NR. This gold coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1714 sold at the Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH auction for EUR 1,750. Bidding took place February 24, 2012.

Сondition UNC (4)