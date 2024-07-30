Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
500 Zlotych 2006 MW NR "White-tailed eagle" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)
Photo by: Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,9999)
- Weight 31,1 g
- Pure gold (0,9998 oz) 31,0969 g
- Diameter 32 mm
- Edge Plain
- Mintage UNC 600
Description
- Country Poland
- Period III Republic after denomination
- Denomination 500 Zlotych
- Year 2006
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Bullion
Auction Prices (4)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 500 Zlotych 2006 "White-tailed eagle" with mark MW NR. This gold coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1714 sold at the Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH auction for EUR 1,750. Bidding took place February 24, 2012.
Seller WCN
Date December 15, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
1916 $
Price in auction currency 8400 PLN
Seller Marciniak
Date September 2, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
