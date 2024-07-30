Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

500 Zlotych 2006 MW NR "White-tailed eagle" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Obverse 500 Zlotych 2006 MW NR "White-tailed eagle" - Gold Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination Reverse 500 Zlotych 2006 MW NR "White-tailed eagle" - Gold Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination

Photo by: Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,9999)
  • Weight 31,1 g
  • Pure gold (0,9998 oz) 31,0969 g
  • Diameter 32 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage UNC 600

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period III Republic after denomination
  • Denomination 500 Zlotych
  • Year 2006
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Bullion
Auction Prices (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 500 Zlotych 2006 "White-tailed eagle" with mark MW NR. This gold coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1714 sold at the Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH auction for EUR 1,750. Bidding took place February 24, 2012.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Marciniak (1)
  • Teutoburger (1)
  • WCN (2)
Seller WCN
Date July 25, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
2169 $
Price in auction currency 8600 PLN
Seller WCN
Date December 15, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
1916 $
Price in auction currency 8400 PLN
Poland 500 Zlotych 2006 MW NR "White-tailed eagle" at auction Marciniak - September 2, 2017
Poland 500 Zlotych 2006 MW NR "White-tailed eagle" at auction Marciniak - September 2, 2017
Seller Marciniak
Date September 2, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 500 Zlotych 2006 MW NR "White-tailed eagle" at auction Teutoburger - February 24, 2012
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 24, 2012
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 500 Zlotych 2006 "White-tailed eagle", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

