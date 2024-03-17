Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Pattern 2 Zlote 2006. Brass (Poland, III Republic after denomination)
Variety: Brass
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 2 Zlote 2006 . Brass. This brass coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 7256 sold at the WÓJCICKI - Polski Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 3,200. Bidding took place March 9, 2024.
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
683 $
Price in auction currency 2700 PLN
