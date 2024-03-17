Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Pattern 2 Zlote 2006. Brass (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Variety: Brass

Obverse Pattern 2 Zlote 2006 Brass - Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination Reverse Pattern 2 Zlote 2006 Brass - Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination

Specification

  • Metal Brass
  • Weight 4,8 g
  • Diameter 21,5 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period III Republic after denomination
  • Denomination 2 Zlote
  • Year 2006
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 2 Zlote 2006 . Brass. This brass coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 7256 sold at the WÓJCICKI - Polski Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 3,200. Bidding took place March 9, 2024.

Seller WCN
Date April 11, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
655 $
Price in auction currency 2600 PLN
Poland 2 Zlote 2006 (Pattern) at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
683 $
Price in auction currency 2700 PLN
Poland 2 Zlote 2006 (Pattern) at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Zlote 2006 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

