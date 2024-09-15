Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Pattern coins 2 Zlote of III Republic after denomination - Poland

type-coin
type-coin

2 Zlote 1994-2006 Pattern

Year Mark Description Mintage UNC Sales Sales
1994 Nickel 500 0 191995 Copper-Nickel - 0 02005 Brass - 0 32005 Silver - 0 22006 Brass - 0 32006 Silver - 0 2
type-coin
type-coin

2 Zlote 1995 Pattern

Katyn, Mednoye, Kharkiv - 1940
Year Mark Description Sales Sales
1995 Plain edge 0 01995 Copper-Nickel 0 3
type-coin
type-coin

2 Zlote null Pattern

75th Anniversary - Battle of Warsaw
Year Mark Description Sales Sales
0 0
type-coin
type-coin

2 Zlote 1995 Pattern

Catfish
Year Mark Description Sales Sales
1995 NR Copper-Nickel 0 0
type-coin
type-coin

2 Zlote 1995 Pattern

100 years of Olympic Games
Year Mark Description Sales Sales
1995 RK Copper-Nickel 0 0
type-coin
type-coin

2 Zlote 1995 Pattern

XXVI summer Olympic Games - Atlanta 1996
Year Mark Description Sales Sales
1995 RK Copper-Nickel 0 01995 RK Reeded edge 0 01995 RK Tombac 0 0
type-coin
type-coin

2 Zlote 1994-1995 Pattern

Castle Museum in Lancut
Year Mark Description Sales Sales
1994 ET 0 11995 ET Copper-Nickel 0 01995 ET Plain edge 0 0
