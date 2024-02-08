Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Pattern 2 Zlote 2005. Silver (Poland, III Republic after denomination)
Variety: Silver
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Diameter 21,5 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period III Republic after denomination
- Denomination 2 Zlote
- Year 2005
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (2) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 2 Zlote 2005 . Silver. This silver coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 420 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 4,600. Bidding took place November 19, 2022.
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Zlote 2005 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
