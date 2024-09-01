Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Coins of Poland 2005
Circulation coins
Gold commemorative coins
200 Zlotych 2005 MW ET The 100th Anniversary of the Birth Konstanty Ildefons Galczynski
Average price 820 $
Sales
0 16
200 Zlotych 2005 MW EO The 10th Anniversary of forming the Solidarity Trade Union
Average price 820 $
Sales
0 25
200 Zlotych 2005 MW ET 60th Anniversary of the Ending of World War Two
Average price 670 $
Sales
0 30
Silver commemorative coins
10 Zlotych 2005 MW ET The 100th Anniversary of the Birth Konstanty Ildefons Galczynski
Average price 15 $
Sales
0 9
10 Zlotych 2005 MW ET Stanislaw August Poniatowski Half-length portrait
Average price 20 $
Sales
0 35
Brass commemorative coins
2 Zlote 2005 MW ET The 100th Anniversary of the Birth Konstanty Ildefons Galczynski
Average price 1 $
Sales
0 1
2 Zlote 2005 MW EO The 10th Anniversary of forming the Solidarity Trade Union
Average price —
Sales
0 0
Pattern coins
