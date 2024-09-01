Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Coins of Poland 2005

Circulation coins

Obverse 2 Zlote 2005 MW
Reverse 2 Zlote 2005 MW
2 Zlote 2005 MW
Average price 330 $
Sales
0 2
Obverse 20 Groszy 2005 MW
Reverse 20 Groszy 2005 MW
20 Groszy 2005 MW
Average price 6 $
Sales
0 1
Obverse 10 Groszy 2005 MW
Reverse 10 Groszy 2005 MW
10 Groszy 2005 MW
Average price 60 $
Sales
0 3
Obverse 5 Groszy 2005 MW
Reverse 5 Groszy 2005 MW
5 Groszy 2005 MW
Average price
Sales
0 0
Obverse 2 Grosze 2005 MW
Reverse 2 Grosze 2005 MW
2 Grosze 2005 MW
Average price 35 $
Sales
0 4
Obverse 1 Grosz 2005 MW
Reverse 1 Grosz 2005 MW
1 Grosz 2005 MW
Average price 270 $
Sales
0 4

Gold commemorative coins

Obverse 200 Zlotych 2005 MW ET The 100th Anniversary of the Birth Konstanty Ildefons Galczynski
Reverse 200 Zlotych 2005 MW ET The 100th Anniversary of the Birth Konstanty Ildefons Galczynski
200 Zlotych 2005 MW ET The 100th Anniversary of the Birth Konstanty Ildefons Galczynski
Average price 820 $
Sales
0 16
Obverse 200 Zlotych 2005 MW RK Exhibition EXPO 2005 Japan
Reverse 200 Zlotych 2005 MW RK Exhibition EXPO 2005 Japan
200 Zlotych 2005 MW RK Exhibition EXPO 2005 Japan
Average price 820 $
Sales
0 18
Obverse 200 Zlotych 2005 MW EO The 10th Anniversary of forming the Solidarity Trade Union
Reverse 200 Zlotych 2005 MW EO The 10th Anniversary of forming the Solidarity Trade Union
200 Zlotych 2005 MW EO The 10th Anniversary of forming the Solidarity Trade Union
Average price 820 $
Sales
0 25
Obverse 200 Zlotych 2005 MW ET 60th Anniversary of the Ending of World War Two
Reverse 200 Zlotych 2005 MW ET 60th Anniversary of the Ending of World War Two
200 Zlotych 2005 MW ET 60th Anniversary of the Ending of World War Two
Average price 670 $
Sales
0 30
Obverse 200 Zlotych 2005 MW EO 500th Anniversary of the Birth Mikolaj Rej
Reverse 200 Zlotych 2005 MW EO 500th Anniversary of the Birth Mikolaj Rej
200 Zlotych 2005 MW EO 500th Anniversary of the Birth Mikolaj Rej
Average price 800 $
Sales
0 11
Obverse 100 Zlotych 2005 MW UW John Paul II
Reverse 100 Zlotych 2005 MW UW John Paul II
100 Zlotych 2005 MW UW John Paul II
Average price 430 $
Sales
0 51
Obverse 100 Zlotych 2005 MW ET Augustus II the Strong
Reverse 100 Zlotych 2005 MW ET Augustus II the Strong
100 Zlotych 2005 MW ET Augustus II the Strong
Average price 460 $
Sales
0 21
Obverse 100 Zlotych 2005 MW ET Stanislaw August Poniatowski
Reverse 100 Zlotych 2005 MW ET Stanislaw August Poniatowski
100 Zlotych 2005 MW ET Stanislaw August Poniatowski
Average price 470 $
Sales
0 27

Silver commemorative coins

Obverse 20 Zlotych 2005 MW AN Eagle-owl
Reverse 20 Zlotych 2005 MW AN Eagle-owl
20 Zlotych 2005 MW AN Eagle-owl
Average price 30 $
Sales
0 55
Obverse 20 Zlotych 2005 MW UW Tadeusz Makowski
Reverse 20 Zlotych 2005 MW UW Tadeusz Makowski
20 Zlotych 2005 MW UW Tadeusz Makowski
Average price 25 $
Sales
0 38
Obverse 20 Zlotych 2005 MW ET 350th Anniversary of Defence of Jasna Gora
Reverse 20 Zlotych 2005 MW ET 350th Anniversary of Defence of Jasna Gora
20 Zlotych 2005 MW ET 350th Anniversary of Defence of Jasna Gora
Average price 25 $
Sales
0 20
Obverse 10 Zlotych 2005 MW RK Exhibition EXPO 2005 Japan
Reverse 10 Zlotych 2005 MW RK Exhibition EXPO 2005 Japan
10 Zlotych 2005 MW RK Exhibition EXPO 2005 Japan
Average price 15 $
Sales
0 23
Obverse 10 Zlotych 2005 MW UW John Paul II
Reverse 10 Zlotych 2005 MW UW John Paul II
10 Zlotych 2005 MW UW John Paul II
Average price 20 $
Sales
0 22
Obverse 10 Zlotych 2005 MW ET The 100th Anniversary of the Birth Konstanty Ildefons Galczynski
Reverse 10 Zlotych 2005 MW ET The 100th Anniversary of the Birth Konstanty Ildefons Galczynski
10 Zlotych 2005 MW ET The 100th Anniversary of the Birth Konstanty Ildefons Galczynski
Average price 15 $
Sales
0 9
Obverse 10 Zlotych 2005 MW UW John Paul II
Reverse 10 Zlotych 2005 MW UW John Paul II
10 Zlotych 2005 MW UW John Paul II
Average price 15 $
Sales
0 14
Obverse 10 Zlotych 2005 MW ET Stanislaw August Poniatowski
Reverse 10 Zlotych 2005 MW ET Stanislaw August Poniatowski
10 Zlotych 2005 MW ET Stanislaw August Poniatowski Bust portrait
Average price 15 $
Sales
0 24
Obverse 10 Zlotych 2005 MW ET Stanislaw August Poniatowski
Reverse 10 Zlotych 2005 MW ET Stanislaw August Poniatowski
10 Zlotych 2005 MW ET Stanislaw August Poniatowski Half-length portrait
Average price 20 $
Sales
0 35
Obverse 10 Zlotych 2005 MW ET 60th Anniversary of the Ending of World War Two
Reverse 10 Zlotych 2005 MW ET 60th Anniversary of the Ending of World War Two
10 Zlotych 2005 MW ET 60th Anniversary of the Ending of World War Two
Average price 15 $
Sales
0 18
Obverse 10 Zlotych 2005 MW EO 500th Anniversary of the Birth Mikolaj Rej
Reverse 10 Zlotych 2005 MW EO 500th Anniversary of the Birth Mikolaj Rej
10 Zlotych 2005 MW EO 500th Anniversary of the Birth Mikolaj Rej
Average price 15 $
Sales
0 12
Obverse 10 Zlotych 2005 MW AN History of the Polish Zloty - 1 Zloty of II Republic
Reverse 10 Zlotych 2005 MW AN History of the Polish Zloty - 1 Zloty of II Republic
10 Zlotych 2005 MW AN History of the Polish Zloty - 1 Zloty of II Republic
Average price 20 $
Sales
0 20

Brass commemorative coins

Obverse 2 Zlote 2005 MW AN Eagle-owl
Reverse 2 Zlote 2005 MW AN Eagle-owl
2 Zlote 2005 MW AN Eagle-owl
Average price 10 $
Sales
0 4
Obverse 2 Zlote 2005 MW AN History of the Polish Zloty - 1 Zloty of II Republic
Reverse 2 Zlote 2005 MW AN History of the Polish Zloty - 1 Zloty of II Republic
2 Zlote 2005 MW AN History of the Polish Zloty - 1 Zloty of II Republic
Average price 1 $
Sales
0 1
Obverse 2 Zlote 2005 MW RK Exhibition EXPO 2005 Japan
Reverse 2 Zlote 2005 MW RK Exhibition EXPO 2005 Japan
2 Zlote 2005 MW RK Exhibition EXPO 2005 Japan
Average price 1 $
Sales
0 1
Obverse 2 Zlote 2005 MW ET 350th Anniversary of Defence of Jasna Gora
Reverse 2 Zlote 2005 MW ET 350th Anniversary of Defence of Jasna Gora
2 Zlote 2005 MW ET 350th Anniversary of Defence of Jasna Gora
Average price 1 $
Sales
0 1
Obverse 2 Zlote 2005 MW UW John Paul II
Reverse 2 Zlote 2005 MW UW John Paul II
2 Zlote 2005 MW UW John Paul II
Average price 9 $
Sales
0 6
Obverse 2 Zlote 2005 MW ET The 100th Anniversary of the Birth Konstanty Ildefons Galczynski
Reverse 2 Zlote 2005 MW ET The 100th Anniversary of the Birth Konstanty Ildefons Galczynski
2 Zlote 2005 MW ET The 100th Anniversary of the Birth Konstanty Ildefons Galczynski
Average price 1 $
Sales
0 1
Obverse 2 Zlote 2005 MW RK Kolobrzeg
Reverse 2 Zlote 2005 MW RK Kolobrzeg
2 Zlote 2005 MW RK Kolobrzeg
Average price 1 $
Sales
0 1
Obverse 2 Zlote 2005 MW RK Wloclawek
Reverse 2 Zlote 2005 MW RK Wloclawek
2 Zlote 2005 MW RK Wloclawek
Average price 1 $
Sales
0 1
Obverse 2 Zlote 2005 MW ET Stanislaw August Poniatowski
Reverse 2 Zlote 2005 MW ET Stanislaw August Poniatowski
2 Zlote 2005 MW ET Stanislaw August Poniatowski
Average price 6 $
Sales
0 2
Obverse 2 Zlote 2005 MW UW Tadeusz Makowski
Reverse 2 Zlote 2005 MW UW Tadeusz Makowski
2 Zlote 2005 MW UW Tadeusz Makowski
Average price 1 $
Sales
0 1
Obverse 2 Zlote 2005 MW ET 60th Anniversary of the Ending of World War Two
Reverse 2 Zlote 2005 MW ET 60th Anniversary of the Ending of World War Two
2 Zlote 2005 MW ET 60th Anniversary of the Ending of World War Two
Average price 1 $
Sales
0 1
Obverse 2 Zlote 2005 MW Swietokrzyskie Voivodeship
Reverse 2 Zlote 2005 MW Swietokrzyskie Voivodeship
2 Zlote 2005 MW Swietokrzyskie Voivodeship
Average price 1 $
Sales
0 1
Obverse 2 Zlote 2005 MW UW Greater Poland Voivodeship
Reverse 2 Zlote 2005 MW UW Greater Poland Voivodeship
2 Zlote 2005 MW UW Greater Poland Voivodeship
Average price 1 $
Sales
0 1
Obverse 2 Zlote 2005 West Pomeranian Voivodeship
Reverse 2 Zlote 2005 West Pomeranian Voivodeship
2 Zlote 2005 West Pomeranian Voivodeship
Average price
Sales
0 0
Obverse 2 Zlote 2005 ET Gniezno
Reverse 2 Zlote 2005 ET Gniezno
2 Zlote 2005 ET Gniezno
Average price 1 $
Sales
0 1
Obverse 2 Zlote 2005 MW EO The 10th Anniversary of forming the Solidarity Trade Union
Reverse 2 Zlote 2005 MW EO The 10th Anniversary of forming the Solidarity Trade Union
2 Zlote 2005 MW EO The 10th Anniversary of forming the Solidarity Trade Union
Average price
Sales
0 0
Obverse 2 Zlote 2005 MW EO 500th Anniversary of the Birth Mikolaj Rej
Reverse 2 Zlote 2005 MW EO 500th Anniversary of the Birth Mikolaj Rej
2 Zlote 2005 MW EO 500th Anniversary of the Birth Mikolaj Rej
Average price 1 $
Sales
0 1
Obverse 2 Zlote 2005 MW West Pomeranian Voivodeship
Reverse 2 Zlote 2005 MW West Pomeranian Voivodeship
2 Zlote 2005 MW West Pomeranian Voivodeship
Average price 1 $
Sales
0 1
Obverse 2 Zlote 2005 MW UW Cieszyn
Reverse 2 Zlote 2005 MW UW Cieszyn
2 Zlote 2005 MW UW Cieszyn
Average price
Sales
0 0

Pattern coins

Obverse 2 Zlote 2005 Pattern
Reverse 2 Zlote 2005 Pattern
2 Zlote 2005 Pattern Brass
Average price 640 $
Sales
0 3
Obverse 2 Zlote 2005 Pattern
Reverse 2 Zlote 2005 Pattern
2 Zlote 2005 Pattern Silver
Average price 1000 $
Sales
0 2
Obverse 20 Groszy 2005 Pattern
Reverse 20 Groszy 2005 Pattern
20 Groszy 2005 Pattern Aluminum
Average price 410 $
Sales
0 5
Obverse 10 Groszy 2005 Pattern
Reverse 10 Groszy 2005 Pattern
10 Groszy 2005 Pattern Copper
Average price 840 $
Sales
0 2
Obverse 10 Groszy 2005 Pattern
Reverse 10 Groszy 2005 Pattern
10 Groszy 2005 Pattern Aluminum
Average price 610 $
Sales
0 6
Obverse 5 Groszy 2005 Pattern
Reverse 5 Groszy 2005 Pattern
5 Groszy 2005 Pattern Copper-Nickel
Average price 540 $
Sales
0 4
Obverse 5 Groszy 2005 Pattern
Reverse 5 Groszy 2005 Pattern
5 Groszy 2005 Pattern Copper
Average price 850 $
Sales
0 3
Obverse 2 Grosze 2005 Pattern
Reverse 2 Grosze 2005 Pattern
2 Grosze 2005 Pattern Copper-Nickel
Average price 340 $
Sales
0 17
