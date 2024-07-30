Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
200 Zlotych 2005 MW EO "The 10th Anniversary of forming the Solidarity Trade Union" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 15,5 g
- Pure gold (0,4485 oz) 13,95 g
- Diameter 27 mm
- Edge Plain
- Mintage PROOF 4,600
Description
- Country Poland
- Period III Republic after denomination
- Denomination 200 Zlotych
- Year 2005
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (25)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 200 Zlotych 2005 "The 10th Anniversary of forming the Solidarity Trade Union" with mark MW EO. This gold coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1523 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 850. Bidding took place May 13, 2024.
- WDA - MiM (5)
Seller SINCONA
Date May 15, 2024
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
937 $
Price in auction currency 850 CHF
Seller SINCONA
Date October 26, 2023
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
836 $
Price in auction currency 750 CHF
Seller Marciniak
Date June 1, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date June 1, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date June 1, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Frühwald
Date November 26, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WDA - MiM
Date May 8, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date April 18, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date April 18, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 25, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 30, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WDA - MiM
Date November 11, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 16, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numis Poland
Date May 23, 2020
Condition PF70 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 28, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 15, 2018
Condition PF70 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of 200 Zlotych 2005 "The 10th Anniversary of forming the Solidarity Trade Union", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
