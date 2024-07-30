200 Zlotych 2005 MW EO "The 10th Anniversary of forming the Solidarity Trade Union" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 200 Zlotych 2005 "The 10th Anniversary of forming the Solidarity Trade Union" with mark MW EO. This gold coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1523 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 850. Bidding took place May 13, 2024.

