Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Gold commemorative coins 200 Zlotych of III Republic after denomination - Poland

200 Zlotych 1995

XIII International Chopin Piano Competition
Year Mark Description Mintage PROOF Sales Sales
1995 MW 500 0 47
200 Zlotych 1996

Henryk Sienkiewicz
Year Mark Description Mintage PROOF Sales Sales
1996 MW RK 1,000 0 40
200 Zlotych 1996

1000 years of Gdansk
Year Mark Description Mintage PROOF Sales Sales
1996 MW 2,000 0 34
200 Zlotych 1997

1000th Anniversary of the death of Saint Adalbert
Year Mark Description Mintage PROOF Sales Sales
1997 MW ET 2,000 0 40
200 Zlotych 1998

20th anniversary of John Paul's II pontificate
Year Mark Description Mintage PROOF Sales Sales
1998 MW EO 5,000 0 28
200 Zlotych 1998

200th Birthday of Adam Mickiewicz
Year Mark Description Mintage PROOF Sales Sales
1998 MW ET 3,000 0 24
200 Zlotych 1999

150th anniversary of Fryderyk Chopin's death
Year Mark Description Mintage PROOF Sales Sales
1999 MW NR 2,200 0 27
200 Zlotych 1999

150th anniversary of Juliusz Slowacki's death
Year Mark Description Mintage PROOF Sales Sales
1999 MW ET 1,900 0 23
200 Zlotych 2000

Millennium
Year Mark Description Mintage PROOF Sales Sales
2000 MW ET 6,000 0 32
200 Zlotych 2000

The 1000th anniversary of the convention in Gniezno
Year Mark Description Mintage PROOF Sales Sales
2000 MW RK 1,250 0 35
200 Zlotych 2000

1000 years of Wroclaw
Year Mark Description Mintage PROOF Sales Sales
2000 MW NR 2,000 0 31
200 Zlotych 2000

The 10th Anniversary of forming the Solidarity Trade Union
Year Mark Description Mintage PROOF Sales Sales
2000 MW RK 2,500 0 37
200 Zlotych 2001

Year 2001
Year Mark Description Mintage PROOF Sales Sales
2001 MW NR 4,000 0 15
200 Zlotych 2001

100th centenary of Priest Cardinal Stefan Wyszynski's birth
Year Mark Description Mintage PROOF Sales Sales
2001 MW EO 4,500 0 26
200 Zlotych 2001

XII Henry Wieniawski International Violin Competition
Year Mark Description Mintage PROOF Sales Sales
2001 MW RK 2,000 0 10
200 Zlotych 2002

John Paul II
Year Mark Description Mintage PROOF Sales Sales
2002 MW ET 5,000 0 28
200 Zlotych 2003

150th Anniversary of Oil and Gas Industry's Origin
Year Mark Description Mintage PROOF Sales Sales
2003 MW NR 2,100 0 11
200 Zlotych 2003

25th anniversary of John Paul's II pontificate
Year Mark Description Mintage PROOF Sales Sales
2003 MW ET 4,900 0 29
200 Zlotych 2004

Poland's Accession to the European Union
Year Mark Description Mintage PROOF Sales Sales
2004 MW ET 4,400 0 33
200 Zlotych 2004

100th Anniversary of Fine Arts Academy
Year Mark Description Mintage PROOF Sales Sales
2004 MW NR 5,000 0 11
200 Zlotych 2004

XXVIII Summer Olympic Games - Athens 2004
Year Mark Description Mintage PROOF Sales Sales
2004 MW RK 6,000 0 19
200 Zlotych 2005

The 100th Anniversary of the Birth Konstanty Ildefons Galczynski
Year Mark Description Mintage PROOF Sales Sales
2005 MW ET 3,500 0 16
200 Zlotych 2005

Exhibition EXPO 2005 Japan
Year Mark Description Mintage PROOF Sales Sales
2005 MW RK 4,200 0 18
200 Zlotych 2005

The 10th Anniversary of forming the Solidarity Trade Union
Year Mark Description Mintage PROOF Sales Sales
2005 MW EO 4,600 0 25
200 Zlotych 2005

60th Anniversary of the Ending of World War Two
Year Mark Description Mintage PROOF Sales Sales
2005 MW ET 4,400 0 30
200 Zlotych 2005

500th Anniversary of the Birth Mikolaj Rej
Year Mark Description Mintage PROOF Sales Sales
2005 MW EO 3,600 0 11
200 Zlotych 2006

XXth Olympic Winter Games - Turin 2006
Year Mark Description Mintage PROOF Sales Sales
2006 MW RK 7,000 0 16
200 Zlotych 2006

100 years of the Warsaw School of Economics
Year Mark Description Mintage PROOF Sales Sales
2006 MW ET 8,000 0 14
200 Zlotych 2006

History of the Polish Cavalry: The Piast Horseman
Year Mark Description Mintage PROOF Sales Sales
2006 MW ET 10,000 0 18
200 Zlotych 2007

The Mounted Knight
Year Mark Description Mintage PROOF Sales Sales
2007 MW 10,500 0 27
200 Zlotych 2007

125th Anniversary of Karol Szymanowski's Birth
Year Mark Description Mintage PROOF Sales Sales
2007 MW UW 8,000 0 17
200 Zlotych 2007

750th Anniversary of the granting municipal rights to Krakow
Year Mark Description Mintage PROOF Sales Sales
2007 MW RK 9,600 0 17
200 Zlotych 2007

125th Anniversary of Konrad Korzeniowski's Birth
Year Mark Description Mintage PROOF Sales Sales
2007 MW RK 8,000 0 19
200 Zlotych 2008

10th anniversary of Zbigniew Herbert`s death
Year Mark Description Mintage PROOF Sales Sales
2008 MW KK 11,200 0 21
200 Zlotych 2008

XXIX Summer Olympic Games - Pekin 2008
Year Mark Description Sales Sales
2008 MW RK 0 24
200 Zlotych 2008

90th Anniversary of Regaining Independence by Poland
Year Mark Description Mintage PROOF Sales Sales
2008 MW EO 10,000 0 22
200 Zlotych 2008

450 Years of the Polish Postal Service
Year Mark Description Mintage PROOF Sales Sales
2008 MW RK 11,000 0 14
200 Zlotych 2008

90th Anniversary of the Greater Poland Uprising
Year Mark Description Mintage PROOF Sales Sales
2008 MW UW 6,400 0 14
200 Zlotych 2008

65th Anniversary of Warsaw Ghetto Uprising
Year Mark Description Mintage PROOF Sales Sales
2008 MW UW 12,000 0 16
200 Zlotych 2009

Warsaw - September 1939
Year Mark Description Mintage PROOF Sales Sales
2009 MW KK 10,500 0 7
200 Zlotych 2009

180 Years of Central Banking in Poland
Year Mark Description Mintage PROOF Sales Sales
2009 MW ET 8,500 0 4
200 Zlotych 2009

Elections of 4 June 1989
Year Mark Description Mintage PROOF Sales Sales
2009 MW UW 10,000 0 5
200 Zlotych 2009

Winged hussars
Year Mark Description Mintage PROOF Sales Sales
2009 MW AN 10,500 0 11
200 Zlotych 2010

Polish Olympic Team - Vancouver 2010
Year Mark Description Mintage PROOF Sales Sales
2010 MW ET 8,000 0 10
200 Zlotych 2010

Chevau-Léger
Year Mark Description Mintage PROOF Sales Sales
2010 MW AN 10,500 0 6
200 Zlotych 2011

Uhlan of the Second Republic
Year Mark Description Mintage PROOF Sales Sales
2011 MW RK 5,000 0 5
200 Zlotych 2011

100th Birthday of Czesław Milosz
Year Mark Description Mintage PROOF Sales Sales
2011 MW RK 4,000 0 5
200 Zlotych 2011

70th anniversary of Ignacy Jan Paderewski`s death
Year Mark Description Mintage PROOF Sales Sales
2011 MW NR 3,000 0 7
200 Zlotych 2012

Stefan Banach
Year Mark Description Mintage PROOF Sales Sales
2012 MW RK 4,000 0 6
200 Zlotych 2012

Polish Olympic Team - London 2012
Year Mark Description Mintage PROOF Sales Sales
2012 MW AN 5,000 0 8
200 Zlotych 2012

100th anniversary of Boleslaw Prus`s death
Year Mark Description Mintage PROOF Sales Sales
2012 MW NR 3,000 0 4
200 Zlotych 2013

130th anniversary of Cyprian Norwid`s death
Year Mark Description Mintage PROOF Sales Sales
2013 MW 2,500 0 1
200 Zlotych 2013

100th Birthday of Witold Lutoslawski
Year Mark Description Mintage PROOF Sales Sales
2013 MW 2,500 0 1
200 Zlotych 2013

200th Anniversary of the Death of Prince Jozef Poniatowski
Year Mark Description Mintage PROOF Sales Sales
2013 MW 3,000 0 0
200 Zlotych 2013

200th Anniversary of the Birth of Hipolit Cegielski
Year Mark Description Mintage PROOF Sales Sales
2013 MW 2,500 0 1
200 Zlotych 2014

Polish Olympic Team - Sochi 2014
Year Mark Description Mintage PROOF Sales Sales
2014 MW 2,500 0 2
200 Zlotych 2014

100th Birthday of Jan Karski
Year Mark Description Mintage PROOF Sales Sales
2014 MW 2,500 0 0
200 Zlotych 2014

150th anniversary of the birth of Stefan Zeromski
Year Mark Description Mintage PROOF Sales Sales
2014 MW 2,500 0 0
200 Zlotych 2015

100 Years of Warsaw University of Technology
Year Mark Description Mintage PROOF Sales Sales
2015 MW 2,500 0 1
200 Zlotych 2015

150th Anniversary of the Birth of Kazimierz Przerwa-Tetmajer
Year Mark Description Mintage PROOF Sales Sales
2015 MW 2,500 0 0
200 Zlotych 2016

200 years of the University of Warsaw
Year Mark Description Mintage PROOF Sales Sales
2016 MW 2,000 0 0
200 Zlotych 2016

200 years of the Warsaw University of Life Sciences
Year Mark Description Mintage PROOF Sales Sales
2016 MW 2,000 0 0
200 Zlotych 2016

Polish Olympic Team - Rio de Janeiro 2016
Year Mark Description Mintage PROOF Sales Sales
2016 MW 2,000 0 2
200 Zlotych 2017

200th Anniversary of the Death of Tadeusz Kosciuszko
Year Mark Description Mintage PROOF Sales Sales
2017 MW 1,500 0 2
200 Zlotych 2018

Polish Olympic Team - PyeongChang 2018
Year Mark Description Mintage PROOF Sales Sales
2018 MW 1,500 0 3
200 Zlotych 2018

90th Anniversary of the Greater Poland Uprising
Year Mark Description Mintage PROOF Sales Sales
2018 1,500 0 1
200 Zlotych 2019

200th Anniversary of the Jan Matejko Academy of Fine Arts in Krakow
Year Mark Description Mintage PROOF Sales Sales
2019 1,500 0 1
200 Zlotych 2019

100th Anniversary of the Catholic University of Lublin
Year Mark Description Mintage PROOF Sales Sales
2019 1,500 0 0
200 Zlotych 2019

100th Anniversary of the University of Poznań
Year Mark Description Mintage PROOF Sales Sales
2019 1,500 0 0
200 Zlotych 2019

420th Anniversary of the Birth of Hetman Stefan Czarniecki
Year Mark Description Mintage PROOF Sales Sales
2019 1,500 0 0
