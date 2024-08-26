Gold commemorative coins 200 Zlotych of III Republic after denomination - Poland
200 Zlotych 1995XIII International Chopin Piano Competition
200 Zlotych 1996Henryk Sienkiewicz
200 Zlotych 19961000 years of Gdansk
200 Zlotych 19971000th Anniversary of the death of Saint Adalbert
200 Zlotych 199820th anniversary of John Paul's II pontificate
200 Zlotych 1998200th Birthday of Adam Mickiewicz
200 Zlotych 1999150th anniversary of Fryderyk Chopin's death
200 Zlotych 1999150th anniversary of Juliusz Slowacki's death
200 Zlotych 2000Millennium
200 Zlotych 2000The 1000th anniversary of the convention in Gniezno
200 Zlotych 20001000 years of Wroclaw
200 Zlotych 2000The 10th Anniversary of forming the Solidarity Trade Union
200 Zlotych 2001Year 2001
200 Zlotych 2001100th centenary of Priest Cardinal Stefan Wyszynski's birth
200 Zlotych 2001XII Henry Wieniawski International Violin Competition
200 Zlotych 2002John Paul II
200 Zlotych 2003150th Anniversary of Oil and Gas Industry's Origin
200 Zlotych 200325th anniversary of John Paul's II pontificate
200 Zlotych 2004Poland's Accession to the European Union
200 Zlotych 2004100th Anniversary of Fine Arts Academy
200 Zlotych 2004XXVIII Summer Olympic Games - Athens 2004
200 Zlotych 2005The 100th Anniversary of the Birth Konstanty Ildefons Galczynski
200 Zlotych 2005Exhibition EXPO 2005 Japan
200 Zlotych 2005The 10th Anniversary of forming the Solidarity Trade Union
200 Zlotych 200560th Anniversary of the Ending of World War Two
200 Zlotych 2005500th Anniversary of the Birth Mikolaj Rej
200 Zlotych 2006XXth Olympic Winter Games - Turin 2006
200 Zlotych 2006100 years of the Warsaw School of Economics
200 Zlotych 2006History of the Polish Cavalry: The Piast Horseman
200 Zlotych 2007The Mounted Knight
200 Zlotych 2007125th Anniversary of Karol Szymanowski's Birth
200 Zlotych 2007750th Anniversary of the granting municipal rights to Krakow
200 Zlotych 2007125th Anniversary of Konrad Korzeniowski's Birth
200 Zlotych 200810th anniversary of Zbigniew Herbert`s death
200 Zlotych 2008XXIX Summer Olympic Games - Pekin 2008
200 Zlotych 200890th Anniversary of Regaining Independence by Poland
200 Zlotych 2008450 Years of the Polish Postal Service
200 Zlotych 200890th Anniversary of the Greater Poland Uprising
200 Zlotych 200865th Anniversary of Warsaw Ghetto Uprising
200 Zlotych 2009Warsaw - September 1939
200 Zlotych 2009180 Years of Central Banking in Poland
200 Zlotych 2009Elections of 4 June 1989
200 Zlotych 2009Winged hussars
200 Zlotych 2010Polish Olympic Team - Vancouver 2010
200 Zlotych 2010Chevau-Léger
200 Zlotych 2011Uhlan of the Second Republic
200 Zlotych 2011100th Birthday of Czesław Milosz
200 Zlotych 201170th anniversary of Ignacy Jan Paderewski`s death
200 Zlotych 2012Stefan Banach
200 Zlotych 2012Polish Olympic Team - London 2012
200 Zlotych 2012100th anniversary of Boleslaw Prus`s death
200 Zlotych 2013130th anniversary of Cyprian Norwid`s death
200 Zlotych 2013100th Birthday of Witold Lutoslawski
200 Zlotych 2013200th Anniversary of the Death of Prince Jozef Poniatowski
200 Zlotych 2013200th Anniversary of the Birth of Hipolit Cegielski
200 Zlotych 2014Polish Olympic Team - Sochi 2014
200 Zlotych 2014100th Birthday of Jan Karski
200 Zlotych 2014150th anniversary of the birth of Stefan Zeromski
200 Zlotych 2015100 Years of Warsaw University of Technology
200 Zlotych 2015150th Anniversary of the Birth of Kazimierz Przerwa-Tetmajer
200 Zlotych 2016200 years of the University of Warsaw
200 Zlotych 2016200 years of the Warsaw University of Life Sciences
200 Zlotych 2016Polish Olympic Team - Rio de Janeiro 2016
200 Zlotych 2017200th Anniversary of the Death of Tadeusz Kosciuszko
200 Zlotych 2018Polish Olympic Team - PyeongChang 2018
200 Zlotych 201890th Anniversary of the Greater Poland Uprising
200 Zlotych 2019200th Anniversary of the Jan Matejko Academy of Fine Arts in Krakow
200 Zlotych 2019100th Anniversary of the Catholic University of Lublin
200 Zlotych 2019100th Anniversary of the University of Poznań
200 Zlotych 2019420th Anniversary of the Birth of Hetman Stefan Czarniecki