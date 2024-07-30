Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

200 Zlotych 2008 MW UW "90th Anniversary of the Greater Poland Uprising" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Obverse 200 Zlotych 2008 MW UW "90th Anniversary of the Greater Poland Uprising" - Gold Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination Reverse 200 Zlotych 2008 MW UW "90th Anniversary of the Greater Poland Uprising" - Gold Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 15,5 g
  • Pure gold (0,4485 oz) 13,95 g
  • Diameter 27 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage PROOF 6,400

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period III Republic after denomination
  • Denomination 200 Zlotych
  • Year 2008
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (14)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 200 Zlotych 2008 "90th Anniversary of the Greater Poland Uprising" with mark MW UW. This gold coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 98214 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 930. Bidding took place March 13, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Frühwald (1)
  • Goldberg (1)
  • Heritage (3)
  • Marciniak (1)
  • Niemczyk (2)
  • Teutoburger (1)
  • WCN (1)
  • WDA - MiM (2)
  • Wójcicki (2)
Poland 200 Zlotych 2008 MW UW "90th Anniversary of the Greater Poland Uprising" at auction Niemczyk - March 18, 2023
Poland 200 Zlotych 2008 MW UW "90th Anniversary of the Greater Poland Uprising" at auction Niemczyk - March 18, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 18, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
828 $
Price in auction currency 3650 PLN
Poland 200 Zlotych 2008 MW UW "90th Anniversary of the Greater Poland Uprising" at auction Frühwald - November 26, 2022
Seller Frühwald
Date November 26, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
833 $
Price in auction currency 800 EUR
Seller WCN
Date October 27, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 200 Zlotych 2008 MW UW "90th Anniversary of the Greater Poland Uprising" at auction Wójcicki - June 21, 2022
Poland 200 Zlotych 2008 MW UW "90th Anniversary of the Greater Poland Uprising" at auction Wójcicki - June 21, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date June 21, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 200 Zlotych 2008 MW UW "90th Anniversary of the Greater Poland Uprising" at auction Wójcicki - June 21, 2022
Poland 200 Zlotych 2008 MW UW "90th Anniversary of the Greater Poland Uprising" at auction Wójcicki - June 21, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date June 21, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 200 Zlotych 2008 MW UW "90th Anniversary of the Greater Poland Uprising" at auction Heritage - March 13, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date March 13, 2022
Condition PF70 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 200 Zlotych 2008 MW UW "90th Anniversary of the Greater Poland Uprising" at auction WDA - MiM - May 8, 2021
Poland 200 Zlotych 2008 MW UW "90th Anniversary of the Greater Poland Uprising" at auction WDA - MiM - May 8, 2021
Seller WDA - MiM
Date May 8, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 200 Zlotych 2008 MW UW "90th Anniversary of the Greater Poland Uprising" at auction WDA - MiM - May 8, 2021
Poland 200 Zlotych 2008 MW UW "90th Anniversary of the Greater Poland Uprising" at auction WDA - MiM - May 8, 2021
Seller WDA - MiM
Date May 8, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 200 Zlotych 2008 MW UW "90th Anniversary of the Greater Poland Uprising" at auction Niemczyk - October 16, 2020
Poland 200 Zlotych 2008 MW UW "90th Anniversary of the Greater Poland Uprising" at auction Niemczyk - October 16, 2020
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 16, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 200 Zlotych 2008 MW UW "90th Anniversary of the Greater Poland Uprising" at auction Marciniak - October 7, 2020
Poland 200 Zlotych 2008 MW UW "90th Anniversary of the Greater Poland Uprising" at auction Marciniak - October 7, 2020
Seller Marciniak
Date October 7, 2020
Condition PF70 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 200 Zlotych 2008 MW UW "90th Anniversary of the Greater Poland Uprising" at auction Teutoburger - September 10, 2016
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 10, 2016
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 200 Zlotych 2008 MW UW "90th Anniversary of the Greater Poland Uprising" at auction Heritage - April 14, 2015
Poland 200 Zlotych 2008 MW UW "90th Anniversary of the Greater Poland Uprising" at auction Heritage - April 14, 2015
Seller Heritage
Date April 14, 2015
Condition PF68 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 200 Zlotych 2008 MW UW "90th Anniversary of the Greater Poland Uprising" at auction Heritage - January 14, 2015
Poland 200 Zlotych 2008 MW UW "90th Anniversary of the Greater Poland Uprising" at auction Heritage - January 14, 2015
Seller Heritage
Date January 14, 2015
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 200 Zlotych 2008 MW UW "90th Anniversary of the Greater Poland Uprising" at auction Goldberg - September 5, 2011
Poland 200 Zlotych 2008 MW UW "90th Anniversary of the Greater Poland Uprising" at auction Goldberg - September 5, 2011
Seller Goldberg
Date September 5, 2011
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 200 Zlotych 2008 "90th Anniversary of the Greater Poland Uprising", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of III Republic after denomination Coins of Poland in 2008 All Polish coins Polish gold coins Polish coins 200 Zlotych Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Category
Year
Search