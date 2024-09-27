Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Coins of Poland 2008
Circulation coins
Gold commemorative coins
200 Zlotych 2008 MW EO 90th Anniversary of Regaining Independence by Poland
Average price 740 $
0 22
0 22
200 Zlotych 2008 MW UW 90th Anniversary of the Greater Poland Uprising
Average price 770 $
0 14
0 14
100 Zlotych 2008 MW NR 400th Anniversary of Polish Settlement in North America
Average price 370 $
0 22
0 22
Silver commemorative coins
20 Zlotych 2008 MW EO 90th Anniversary of Regaining Independence by Poland
Average price 25 $
0 52
0 52
10 Zlotych 2008 MW RK XXIX Summer Olympic Games - Pekin 2008 Gilded ball
Average price 20 $
0 12
0 12
10 Zlotych 2008 MW RK 400th Anniversary of Polish Settlement in North America
Average price 15 $
0 25
0 25
Brass commemorative coins
2 Zlote 2008 MW NR 400th Anniversary of Polish Settlement in North America
Average price —
0 0
0 0
