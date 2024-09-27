Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Coins of Poland 2008

Circulation coins

Obverse 5 Zlotych 2008 MW
Reverse 5 Zlotych 2008 MW
5 Zlotych 2008 MW
Average price 70 $
Sales
0 6
Obverse 2 Zlote 2008 MW
Reverse 2 Zlote 2008 MW
2 Zlote 2008 MW
Average price
Sales
0 0
Obverse 1 Zloty 2008 MW
Reverse 1 Zloty 2008 MW
1 Zloty 2008 MW
Average price 35 $
Sales
0 1
Obverse 50 Groszy 2008 MW
Reverse 50 Groszy 2008 MW
50 Groszy 2008 MW
Average price
Sales
0 0
Obverse 20 Groszy 2008 MW
Reverse 20 Groszy 2008 MW
20 Groszy 2008 MW
Average price 20 $
Sales
0 2
Obverse 10 Groszy 2008 MW
Reverse 10 Groszy 2008 MW
10 Groszy 2008 MW
Average price
Sales
0 0
Obverse 5 Groszy 2008 MW
Reverse 5 Groszy 2008 MW
5 Groszy 2008 MW
Average price 25 $
Sales
0 1
Obverse 2 Grosze 2008 MW
Reverse 2 Grosze 2008 MW
2 Grosze 2008 MW
Average price
Sales
0 0
Obverse 1 Grosz 2008 MW
Reverse 1 Grosz 2008 MW
1 Grosz 2008 MW
Average price
Sales
0 0

Gold commemorative coins

Obverse 200 Zlotych 2008 MW KK 10th anniversary of Zbigniew Herbert`s death
Reverse 200 Zlotych 2008 MW KK 10th anniversary of Zbigniew Herbert`s death
200 Zlotych 2008 MW KK 10th anniversary of Zbigniew Herbert`s death
Average price 800 $
Sales
0 21
Obverse 200 Zlotych 2008 MW RK XXIX Summer Olympic Games - Pekin 2008
Reverse 200 Zlotych 2008 MW RK XXIX Summer Olympic Games - Pekin 2008
200 Zlotych 2008 MW RK XXIX Summer Olympic Games - Pekin 2008
Average price 790 $
Sales
0 24
Obverse 200 Zlotych 2008 MW EO 90th Anniversary of Regaining Independence by Poland
Reverse 200 Zlotych 2008 MW EO 90th Anniversary of Regaining Independence by Poland
200 Zlotych 2008 MW EO 90th Anniversary of Regaining Independence by Poland
Average price 740 $
Sales
0 22
Obverse 200 Zlotych 2008 MW RK 450 Years of the Polish Postal Service
Reverse 200 Zlotych 2008 MW RK 450 Years of the Polish Postal Service
200 Zlotych 2008 MW RK 450 Years of the Polish Postal Service
Average price 720 $
Sales
0 14
Obverse 200 Zlotych 2008 MW UW 90th Anniversary of the Greater Poland Uprising
Reverse 200 Zlotych 2008 MW UW 90th Anniversary of the Greater Poland Uprising
200 Zlotych 2008 MW UW 90th Anniversary of the Greater Poland Uprising
Average price 770 $
Sales
0 14
Obverse 200 Zlotych 2008 MW UW 65th Anniversary of Warsaw Ghetto Uprising
Reverse 200 Zlotych 2008 MW UW 65th Anniversary of Warsaw Ghetto Uprising
200 Zlotych 2008 MW UW 65th Anniversary of Warsaw Ghetto Uprising
Average price 800 $
Sales
0 16
Obverse 100 Zlotych 2008 MW ET Siberian Exiles
Reverse 100 Zlotych 2008 MW ET Siberian Exiles
100 Zlotych 2008 MW ET Siberian Exiles
Average price 400 $
Sales
0 25
Obverse 100 Zlotych 2008 MW NR 400th Anniversary of Polish Settlement in North America
Reverse 100 Zlotych 2008 MW NR 400th Anniversary of Polish Settlement in North America
100 Zlotych 2008 MW NR 400th Anniversary of Polish Settlement in North America
Average price 370 $
Sales
0 22
Obverse 50 Zlotych 2008 MW EO 90th Anniversary of Regaining Independence by Poland
Reverse 50 Zlotych 2008 MW EO 90th Anniversary of Regaining Independence by Poland
50 Zlotych 2008 MW EO 90th Anniversary of Regaining Independence by Poland
Average price 260 $
Sales
0 20

Silver commemorative coins

Obverse 20 Zlotych 2008 MW UW 65th Anniversary of Warsaw Ghetto Uprising
Reverse 20 Zlotych 2008 MW UW 65th Anniversary of Warsaw Ghetto Uprising
20 Zlotych 2008 MW UW 65th Anniversary of Warsaw Ghetto Uprising
Average price 20 $
Sales
0 53
Obverse 20 Zlotych 2008 EO Kazimierz Dolny
Reverse 20 Zlotych 2008 EO Kazimierz Dolny
20 Zlotych 2008 EO Kazimierz Dolny
Average price 25 $
Sales
2 54
Obverse 20 Zlotych 2008 MW NR Peregrine falcon
Reverse 20 Zlotych 2008 MW NR Peregrine falcon
20 Zlotych 2008 MW NR Peregrine falcon
Average price 25 $
Sales
0 78
Obverse 20 Zlotych 2008 MW EO 90th Anniversary of Regaining Independence by Poland
Reverse 20 Zlotych 2008 MW EO 90th Anniversary of Regaining Independence by Poland
20 Zlotych 2008 MW EO 90th Anniversary of Regaining Independence by Poland
Average price 25 $
Sales
0 52
Obverse 10 Zlotych 2008 MW RK 450 Years of the Polish Postal Service
Reverse 10 Zlotych 2008 MW RK 450 Years of the Polish Postal Service
10 Zlotych 2008 MW RK 450 Years of the Polish Postal Service
Average price 15 $
Sales
0 25
Obverse 10 Zlotych 2008 MW RK XXIX Summer Olympic Games - Pekin 2008
Reverse 10 Zlotych 2008 MW RK XXIX Summer Olympic Games - Pekin 2008
10 Zlotych 2008 MW RK XXIX Summer Olympic Games - Pekin 2008 Gilded ball
Average price 20 $
Sales
0 12
Obverse 10 Zlotych 2008 MW AN 40th Anniversary - March 1968
Reverse 10 Zlotych 2008 MW AN 40th Anniversary - March 1968
10 Zlotych 2008 MW AN 40th Anniversary - March 1968
Average price 15 $
Sales
0 22
Obverse 10 Zlotych 2008 MW KK 10th anniversary of Zbigniew Herbert`s death
Reverse 10 Zlotych 2008 MW KK 10th anniversary of Zbigniew Herbert`s death
10 Zlotych 2008 MW KK 10th anniversary of Zbigniew Herbert`s death
Average price 15 $
Sales
0 20
Obverse 10 Zlotych 2008 MW ET Siberian Exiles
Reverse 10 Zlotych 2008 MW ET Siberian Exiles
10 Zlotych 2008 MW ET Siberian Exiles
Average price 15 $
Sales
0 34
Obverse 10 Zlotych 2008 MW UW XXIX Summer Olympic Games - Pekin 2008
Reverse 10 Zlotych 2008 MW UW XXIX Summer Olympic Games - Pekin 2008
10 Zlotych 2008 MW UW XXIX Summer Olympic Games - Pekin 2008 Hole
Average price 15 $
Sales
0 17
Obverse 10 Zlotych 2008 MW NR Bronislaw Pilsudski
Reverse 10 Zlotych 2008 MW NR Bronislaw Pilsudski
10 Zlotych 2008 MW NR Bronislaw Pilsudski
Average price 15 $
Sales
0 16
Obverse 10 Zlotych 2008 MW RK 400th Anniversary of Polish Settlement in North America
Reverse 10 Zlotych 2008 MW RK 400th Anniversary of Polish Settlement in North America
10 Zlotych 2008 MW RK 400th Anniversary of Polish Settlement in North America
Average price 15 $
Sales
0 25
Obverse 10 Zlotych 2008 MW UW 90th Anniversary of the Greater Poland Uprising
Reverse 10 Zlotych 2008 MW UW 90th Anniversary of the Greater Poland Uprising
10 Zlotych 2008 MW UW 90th Anniversary of the Greater Poland Uprising
Average price 15 $
Sales
0 27

Brass commemorative coins

Obverse 2 Zlote 2008 MW ET Piotrkow Trybunalski
Reverse 2 Zlote 2008 MW ET Piotrkow Trybunalski
2 Zlote 2008 MW ET Piotrkow Trybunalski
Average price
Sales
0 0
Obverse 2 Zlote 2008 MW NR Peregrine falcon
Reverse 2 Zlote 2008 MW NR Peregrine falcon
2 Zlote 2008 MW NR Peregrine falcon
Average price 1 $
Sales
0 2
Obverse 2 Zlote 2008 MW AN 40th Anniversary - March 1968
Reverse 2 Zlote 2008 MW AN 40th Anniversary - March 1968
2 Zlote 2008 MW AN 40th Anniversary - March 1968
Average price
Sales
0 0
Obverse 2 Zlote 2008 MW RK Lowicz
Reverse 2 Zlote 2008 MW RK Lowicz
2 Zlote 2008 MW RK Lowicz
Average price
Sales
0 0
Obverse 2 Zlote 2008 MW AN Konin
Reverse 2 Zlote 2008 MW AN Konin
2 Zlote 2008 MW AN Konin
Average price
Sales
0 0
Obverse 2 Zlote 2008 MW UW 65th Anniversary of Warsaw Ghetto Uprising
Reverse 2 Zlote 2008 MW UW 65th Anniversary of Warsaw Ghetto Uprising
2 Zlote 2008 MW UW 65th Anniversary of Warsaw Ghetto Uprising
Average price
Sales
0 0
Obverse 2 Zlote 2008 MW KK 10th anniversary of Zbigniew Herbert`s death
Reverse 2 Zlote 2008 MW KK 10th anniversary of Zbigniew Herbert`s death
2 Zlote 2008 MW KK 10th anniversary of Zbigniew Herbert`s death
Average price
Sales
0 0
Obverse 2 Zlote 2008 MW ET Siberian Exiles
Reverse 2 Zlote 2008 MW ET Siberian Exiles
2 Zlote 2008 MW ET Siberian Exiles
Average price
Sales
0 0
Obverse 2 Zlote 2008 MW EO Kazimierz Dolny
Reverse 2 Zlote 2008 MW EO Kazimierz Dolny
2 Zlote 2008 MW EO Kazimierz Dolny
Average price 1 $
Sales
0 1
Obverse 2 Zlote 2008 MW UW XXIX Summer Olympic Games - Pekin 2008
Reverse 2 Zlote 2008 MW UW XXIX Summer Olympic Games - Pekin 2008
2 Zlote 2008 MW UW XXIX Summer Olympic Games - Pekin 2008
Average price 1 $
Sales
0 1
Obverse 2 Zlote 2008 MW NR Bronislaw Pilsudski
Reverse 2 Zlote 2008 MW NR Bronislaw Pilsudski
2 Zlote 2008 MW NR Bronislaw Pilsudski
Average price
Sales
0 0
Obverse 2 Zlote 2008 MW EO 90th Anniversary of Regaining Independence by Poland
Reverse 2 Zlote 2008 MW EO 90th Anniversary of Regaining Independence by Poland
2 Zlote 2008 MW EO 90th Anniversary of Regaining Independence by Poland
Average price 1 $
Sales
0 2
Obverse 2 Zlote 2008 MW RK 450 Years of the Polish Postal Service
Reverse 2 Zlote 2008 MW RK 450 Years of the Polish Postal Service
2 Zlote 2008 MW RK 450 Years of the Polish Postal Service
Average price
Sales
0 0
Obverse 2 Zlote 2008 MW NR 400th Anniversary of Polish Settlement in North America
Reverse 2 Zlote 2008 MW NR 400th Anniversary of Polish Settlement in North America
2 Zlote 2008 MW NR 400th Anniversary of Polish Settlement in North America
Average price
Sales
0 0
Obverse 2 Zlote 2008 MW 90th Anniversary of the Greater Poland Uprising
Reverse 2 Zlote 2008 MW 90th Anniversary of the Greater Poland Uprising
2 Zlote 2008 MW 90th Anniversary of the Greater Poland Uprising
Average price
Sales
0 0
Obverse 2 Zlote 2008 MW UW Bielsko-Biala
Reverse 2 Zlote 2008 MW UW Bielsko-Biala
2 Zlote 2008 MW UW Bielsko-Biala
Average price 1 $
Sales
0 1

Bullion coins

Obverse 500 Zlotych 2008 MW NR White-tailed eagle
Reverse 500 Zlotych 2008 MW NR White-tailed eagle
500 Zlotych 2008 MW NR White-tailed eagle
Average price
Sales
0 0
Obverse 200 Zlotych 2008 MW NR White-tailed eagle
Reverse 200 Zlotych 2008 MW NR White-tailed eagle
200 Zlotych 2008 MW NR White-tailed eagle
Average price
Sales
0 0
Obverse 100 Zlotych 2008 MW NR White-tailed eagle
Reverse 100 Zlotych 2008 MW NR White-tailed eagle
100 Zlotych 2008 MW NR White-tailed eagle
Average price
Sales
0 0
Obverse 50 Zlotych 2008 MW NR White-tailed eagle
Reverse 50 Zlotych 2008 MW NR White-tailed eagle
50 Zlotych 2008 MW NR White-tailed eagle
Average price 250 $
Sales
0 1
