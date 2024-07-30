Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
50 Zlotych 2008 MW EO "90th Anniversary of Regaining Independence by Poland" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)
Photo by: Gabinet Numizmatyczny D. Marciniak
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,999)
- Weight 3,13 g
- Pure gold (0,1005 oz) 3,1269 g
- Diameter 18 mm
- Edge Plain
- Mintage PROOF 8,800
Description
- Country Poland
- Period III Republic after denomination
- Denomination 50 Zlotych
- Year 2008
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (20)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 50 Zlotych 2008 "90th Anniversary of Regaining Independence by Poland" with mark MW EO. This gold coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3349 sold at the WÓJCICKI - Polski Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 1,400. Bidding took place June 19, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- COINSNET (3)
- Frühwald (1)
- Marciniak (2)
- Niemczyk (2)
- Numimarket (2)
- Stary Sklep (1)
- Teutoburger (1)
- WCN (2)
- Wójcicki (6)
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
228 $
Price in auction currency 900 PLN
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 3, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date November 28, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date April 18, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 2, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 2, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller COINSNET
Date September 4, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date June 21, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date June 21, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller COINSNET
Date September 5, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller COINSNET
Date May 24, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 20, 2021
Condition PF70 GCN
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 12, 2020
Condition PF70 GCN
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date October 7, 2020
Condition PF70 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Frühwald
Date February 10, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 20, 2018
Condition PF70 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date June 11, 2017
Condition PF70 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 50 Zlotych 2008 "90th Anniversary of Regaining Independence by Poland", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search