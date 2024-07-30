Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

50 Zlotych 2008 MW EO "90th Anniversary of Regaining Independence by Poland" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Obverse 50 Zlotych 2008 MW EO "90th Anniversary of Regaining Independence by Poland" - Gold Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination Reverse 50 Zlotych 2008 MW EO "90th Anniversary of Regaining Independence by Poland" - Gold Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination

Photo by: Gabinet Numizmatyczny D. Marciniak

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,999)
  • Weight 3,13 g
  • Pure gold (0,1005 oz) 3,1269 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage PROOF 8,800

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period III Republic after denomination
  • Denomination 50 Zlotych
  • Year 2008
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (20)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 50 Zlotych 2008 "90th Anniversary of Regaining Independence by Poland" with mark MW EO. This gold coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3349 sold at the WÓJCICKI - Polski Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 1,400. Bidding took place June 19, 2022.

Seller WCN
Date April 4, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
290 $
Price in auction currency 1150 PLN
Poland 50 Zlotych 2008 MW EO "90th Anniversary of Regaining Independence by Poland" at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Poland 50 Zlotych 2008 MW EO "90th Anniversary of Regaining Independence by Poland" at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
228 $
Price in auction currency 900 PLN
Poland 50 Zlotych 2008 MW EO "90th Anniversary of Regaining Independence by Poland" at auction Wójcicki - December 3, 2023
Poland 50 Zlotych 2008 MW EO "90th Anniversary of Regaining Independence by Poland" at auction Wójcicki - December 3, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 3, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 50 Zlotych 2008 MW EO "90th Anniversary of Regaining Independence by Poland" at auction Numimarket - November 28, 2023
Poland 50 Zlotych 2008 MW EO "90th Anniversary of Regaining Independence by Poland" at auction Numimarket - November 28, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date November 28, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 50 Zlotych 2008 MW EO "90th Anniversary of Regaining Independence by Poland" at auction Numimarket - April 18, 2023
Poland 50 Zlotych 2008 MW EO "90th Anniversary of Regaining Independence by Poland" at auction Numimarket - April 18, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date April 18, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 50 Zlotych 2008 MW EO "90th Anniversary of Regaining Independence by Poland" at auction Wójcicki - December 2, 2022
Poland 50 Zlotych 2008 MW EO "90th Anniversary of Regaining Independence by Poland" at auction Wójcicki - December 2, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 2, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 50 Zlotych 2008 MW EO "90th Anniversary of Regaining Independence by Poland" at auction Wójcicki - December 2, 2022
Poland 50 Zlotych 2008 MW EO "90th Anniversary of Regaining Independence by Poland" at auction Wójcicki - December 2, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 2, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date October 6, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 50 Zlotych 2008 MW EO "90th Anniversary of Regaining Independence by Poland" at auction COINSNET - September 4, 2022
Poland 50 Zlotych 2008 MW EO "90th Anniversary of Regaining Independence by Poland" at auction COINSNET - September 4, 2022
Seller COINSNET
Date September 4, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 50 Zlotych 2008 MW EO "90th Anniversary of Regaining Independence by Poland" at auction Wójcicki - June 21, 2022
Poland 50 Zlotych 2008 MW EO "90th Anniversary of Regaining Independence by Poland" at auction Wójcicki - June 21, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date June 21, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 50 Zlotych 2008 MW EO "90th Anniversary of Regaining Independence by Poland" at auction Wójcicki - June 21, 2022
Poland 50 Zlotych 2008 MW EO "90th Anniversary of Regaining Independence by Poland" at auction Wójcicki - June 21, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date June 21, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 50 Zlotych 2008 MW EO "90th Anniversary of Regaining Independence by Poland" at auction COINSNET - September 5, 2021
Poland 50 Zlotych 2008 MW EO "90th Anniversary of Regaining Independence by Poland" at auction COINSNET - September 5, 2021
Seller COINSNET
Date September 5, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 50 Zlotych 2008 MW EO "90th Anniversary of Regaining Independence by Poland" at auction COINSNET - May 24, 2021
Poland 50 Zlotych 2008 MW EO "90th Anniversary of Regaining Independence by Poland" at auction COINSNET - May 24, 2021
Seller COINSNET
Date May 24, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 50 Zlotych 2008 MW EO "90th Anniversary of Regaining Independence by Poland" at auction Niemczyk - March 20, 2021
Poland 50 Zlotych 2008 MW EO "90th Anniversary of Regaining Independence by Poland" at auction Niemczyk - March 20, 2021
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 20, 2021
Condition PF70 GCN
Selling price
Poland 50 Zlotych 2008 MW EO "90th Anniversary of Regaining Independence by Poland" at auction Niemczyk - December 12, 2020
Poland 50 Zlotych 2008 MW EO "90th Anniversary of Regaining Independence by Poland" at auction Niemczyk - December 12, 2020
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 12, 2020
Condition PF70 GCN
Selling price
Poland 50 Zlotych 2008 MW EO "90th Anniversary of Regaining Independence by Poland" at auction Marciniak - October 7, 2020
Poland 50 Zlotych 2008 MW EO "90th Anniversary of Regaining Independence by Poland" at auction Marciniak - October 7, 2020
Seller Marciniak
Date October 7, 2020
Condition PF70 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Poland 50 Zlotych 2008 MW EO "90th Anniversary of Regaining Independence by Poland" at auction Frühwald - February 10, 2019
Seller Frühwald
Date February 10, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 50 Zlotych 2008 MW EO "90th Anniversary of Regaining Independence by Poland" at auction Stary Sklep - October 20, 2018
Poland 50 Zlotych 2008 MW EO "90th Anniversary of Regaining Independence by Poland" at auction Stary Sklep - October 20, 2018
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 20, 2018
Condition PF70 NGC
Selling price
Poland 50 Zlotych 2008 MW EO "90th Anniversary of Regaining Independence by Poland" at auction Marciniak - June 11, 2017
Poland 50 Zlotych 2008 MW EO "90th Anniversary of Regaining Independence by Poland" at auction Marciniak - June 11, 2017
Seller Marciniak
Date June 11, 2017
Condition PF70 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Poland 50 Zlotych 2008 MW EO "90th Anniversary of Regaining Independence by Poland" at auction Teutoburger - September 10, 2016
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 10, 2016
Condition PROOF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 50 Zlotych 2008 "90th Anniversary of Regaining Independence by Poland", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

