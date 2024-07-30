Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

100 Zlotych 2008 MW ET "Siberian Exiles" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Obverse 100 Zlotych 2008 MW ET "Siberian Exiles" - Gold Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination Reverse 100 Zlotych 2008 MW ET "Siberian Exiles" - Gold Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 8,0 g
  • Pure gold (0,2315 oz) 7,2 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage PROOF 12,000

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period III Republic after denomination
  • Denomination 100 Zlotych
  • Year 2008
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (25)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 100 Zlotych 2008 "Siberian Exiles" with mark MW ET. This gold coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 42 sold at the Auktionen Frühwald auction for EUR 440. Bidding took place January 18, 2024.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Cieszyńskie CN (1)
  • Frühwald (2)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Künker (1)
  • Marciniak (1)
  • Niemczyk (1)
  • Numisbalt (2)
  • Numisfitz GmbH (1)
  • Stack's (6)
  • Stary Sklep (2)
  • Teutoburger (2)
  • WCN (1)
  • WDA - MiM (1)
  • Wójcicki (3)
Poland 100 Zlotych 2008 MW ET "Siberian Exiles" at auction Numisfitz GmbH - June 9, 2024
Seller Numisfitz GmbH
Date June 9, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
454 $
Price in auction currency 420 EUR
Poland 100 Zlotych 2008 MW ET "Siberian Exiles" at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Poland 100 Zlotych 2008 MW ET "Siberian Exiles" at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
430 $
Price in auction currency 1700 PLN
Seller Frühwald
Date January 19, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date December 22, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Frühwald
Date November 27, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date July 21, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Wójcicki
Date June 21, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Wójcicki
Date June 21, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 12, 2022
Condition PF68 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 13, 2022
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 13, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Numisbalt
Date September 19, 2021
Condition PF68 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
Seller WDA - MiM
Date May 8, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date April 18, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Stack's
Date October 22, 2020
Condition PF67 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
Seller Stack's
Date October 22, 2020
Condition PF68 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
Seller Stack's
Date October 22, 2020
Condition PF68 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date October 7, 2020
Condition PF69 NGC
Selling price
Seller Stack's
Date June 26, 2020
Condition PF68 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
Seller Stack's
Date February 27, 2020
Condition PF68 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
Seller Stack's
Date February 27, 2020
Condition PF68 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 100 Zlotych 2008 "Siberian Exiles", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

Category
Year
