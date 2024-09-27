Gold commemorative coins 100 Zlotych of III Republic after denomination - Poland
100 Zlotych 1997Stephen Bathory
100 Zlotych 1998Sigismund III Vasa
100 Zlotych 1999John Paul II
100 Zlotych 1999Wladyslaw IV
100 Zlotych 1999Sigismund II Augustus
100 Zlotych 2000The 1000th anniversary of the convention in Gniezno
100 Zlotych 2000Jadwiga
100 Zlotych 2000John II Casimir
100 Zlotych 2001Wladysław I Lokietek
100 Zlotych 2001Boleslaw III Krzywousty
100 Zlotych 2001John III Sobieski
100 Zlotych 2002World Football Cup 2002
100 Zlotych 2002Casimir III the Great
100 Zlotych 2002Wladysław II Jagiello
100 Zlotych 2003Ladislas III of Varna
100 Zlotych 2003750 years of Poznan
100 Zlotych 2003Casimir IV Jagiellon
100 Zlotych 2003Stanislaw I Leszczynski
100 Zlotych 2004Przemysl II
100 Zlotych 2004Sigismund I the Old
100 Zlotych 2005John Paul II
100 Zlotych 2005Augustus II the Strong
100 Zlotych 2005Stanislaw August Poniatowski
100 Zlotych 2006The 2006 FIFA World Cup. Germany
100 Zlotych 2006500th Anniversary of Proclamation of the Jan Laski's Statute
100 Zlotych 200775 years of Breaking Enigma Codes
100 Zlotych 2008Siberian Exiles
100 Zlotych 2008400th Anniversary of Polish Settlement in North America
100 Zlotych 2009100th Anniversary of the Establishment of the Voluntary Tatra Mountains Rescue Service
100 Zlotych 201065th Anniversary of Liberation of KL Auschwitz-Birkenau
100 Zlotych 201025th Anniversary of the Establishing of the Constitutional Tribunal Activity
100 Zlotych 2011Presidential Plane Crash in Smolensk
100 Zlotych 2011Beatification of John Paul II
100 Zlotych 2011Poland’s Presidency of the Council of the EU
100 Zlotych 2012UEFA European Football Championship
100 Zlotych 2014Canonisation of John Paul II
100 Zlotych 2015Jozef Pilsudski
100 Zlotych 2016Wrocław - the European Capital of Culture
100 Zlotych 2016Jozef Haller
100 Zlotych 2017200th Anniversary of the Ossolinski National Institute
100 Zlotych 2017Roman Dmowski
100 Zlotych 2018Ignacy Jan Paderewski
100 Zlotych 2019Wojciech Korfanty
100 Zlotych 2019The Return of Gold to Poland
100 Zlotych 202010th Anniversary of the Smolensk Tragedy