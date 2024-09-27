Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020

Gold commemorative coins 100 Zlotych of III Republic after denomination - Poland

100 Zlotych 1997

Stephen Bathory
Year Mark Description Mintage PROOF Sales Sales
1997 MW ET 2,000 0 29
100 Zlotych 1998

Sigismund III Vasa
Year Mark Description Mintage PROOF Sales Sales
1998 MW ET 2,000 0 29
100 Zlotych 1999

John Paul II
Year Mark Description Mintage PROOF Sales Sales
1999 MW RK 7,000 0 34
100 Zlotych 1999

Wladyslaw IV
Year Mark Description Mintage PROOF Sales Sales
1999 MW 2,300 0 28
100 Zlotych 1999

Sigismund II Augustus
Year Mark Description Mintage PROOF Sales Sales
1999 MW ET 2,000 0 28
100 Zlotych 2000

The 1000th anniversary of the convention in Gniezno
Year Mark Description Mintage PROOF Sales Sales
2000 MW RK 2,200 0 31
100 Zlotych 2000

Jadwiga
Year Mark Description Mintage PROOF Sales Sales
2000 MW SW 2,000 0 21
100 Zlotych 2000

John II Casimir
Year Mark Description Mintage PROOF Sales Sales
2000 MW ET 2,000 0 27
100 Zlotych 2001

Wladysław I Lokietek
Year Mark Description Mintage PROOF Sales Sales
2001 MW SW 2,000 0 24
100 Zlotych 2001

Boleslaw III Krzywousty
Year Mark Description Mintage PROOF Sales Sales
2001 MW EO 2,000 0 21
100 Zlotych 2001

John III Sobieski
Year Mark Description Mintage PROOF Sales Sales
2001 MV ET 2,200 0 26
100 Zlotych 2002

World Football Cup 2002
Year Mark Description Mintage PROOF Sales Sales
2002 MW 4,500 0 15
100 Zlotych 2002

Casimir III the Great
Year Mark Description Mintage PROOF Sales Sales
2002 MW 2,400 0 13
100 Zlotych 2002

Wladysław II Jagiello
Year Mark Description Mintage PROOF Sales Sales
2002 MW AWB 2,200 0 25
100 Zlotych 2003

Ladislas III of Varna
Year Mark Description Mintage PROOF Sales Sales
2003 MW ET 2,000 0 16
100 Zlotych 2003

750 years of Poznan
Year Mark Description Mintage PROOF Sales Sales
2003 MW UW 2,100 0 9
100 Zlotych 2003

Casimir IV Jagiellon
Year Mark Description Mintage PROOF Sales Sales
2003 MW ET 2,300 0 22
100 Zlotych 2003

Stanislaw I Leszczynski
Year Mark Description Mintage PROOF Sales Sales
2003 MW ET 2,500 0 23
100 Zlotych 2004

Przemysl II
Year Mark Description Mintage PROOF Sales Sales
2004 MW RK 3,400 0 31
100 Zlotych 2004

Sigismund I the Old
Year Mark Description Mintage PROOF Sales Sales
2004 MW ET 3,400 0 34
100 Zlotych 2005

John Paul II
Year Mark Description Mintage PROOF Sales Sales
2005 MW UW 18,700 0 51
100 Zlotych 2005

Augustus II the Strong
Year Mark Description Mintage PROOF Sales Sales
2005 MW ET 4,200 0 21
100 Zlotych 2005

Stanislaw August Poniatowski
Year Mark Description Mintage PROOF Sales Sales
2005 MW ET 4,200 0 27
100 Zlotych 2006

The 2006 FIFA World Cup. Germany
Year Mark Description Sales Sales
2006 MW UW 0 17
100 Zlotych 2006

500th Anniversary of Proclamation of the Jan Laski's Statute
Year Mark Description Mintage PROOF Sales Sales
2006 MW NR 9,000 0 26
100 Zlotych 2007

75 years of Breaking Enigma Codes
Year Mark Description Mintage PROOF Sales Sales
2007 MW ET 8,000 0 9
100 Zlotych 2008

Siberian Exiles
Year Mark Description Mintage PROOF Sales Sales
2008 MW ET 12,000 0 25
100 Zlotych 2008

400th Anniversary of Polish Settlement in North America
Year Mark Description Mintage PROOF Sales Sales
2008 MW NR 9,500 0 22
100 Zlotych 2009

100th Anniversary of the Establishment of the Voluntary Tatra Mountains Rescue Service
Year Mark Description Mintage PROOF Sales Sales
2009 MW KK 10,000 0 9
100 Zlotych 2010

65th Anniversary of Liberation of KL Auschwitz-Birkenau
Year Mark Description Mintage PROOF Sales Sales
2010 MW RK 8,000 0 5
100 Zlotych 2010

25th Anniversary of the Establishing of the Constitutional Tribunal Activity
Year Mark Description Mintage PROOF Sales Sales
2010 MW KK 5,000 0 4
100 Zlotych 2011

Presidential Plane Crash in Smolensk
Year Mark Description Mintage PROOF Sales Sales
2011 MW AWB 5,000 0 12
100 Zlotych 2011

Beatification of John Paul II
Year Mark Description Mintage PROOF Sales Sales
2011 MW ET 8,000 0 25
100 Zlotych 2011

Poland’s Presidency of the Council of the EU
Year Mark Description Mintage PROOF Sales Sales
2011 MW 4,000 0 8
100 Zlotych 2012

UEFA European Football Championship
Year Mark Description Mintage PROOF Sales Sales
2012 MW 4,000 0 5
100 Zlotych 2014

Canonisation of John Paul II
Year Mark Description Mintage PROOF Sales Sales
2014 MW 5,000 0 5
100 Zlotych 2015

Jozef Pilsudski
Year Mark Description Mintage PROOF Sales Sales
2015 MW 2,500 0 7
100 Zlotych 2016

Wrocław - the European Capital of Culture
Year Mark Description Mintage PROOF Sales Sales
2016 MW 2,000 0 3
100 Zlotych 2016

Jozef Haller
Year Mark Description Mintage PROOF Sales Sales
2016 MW 2,000 0 3
100 Zlotych 2017

200th Anniversary of the Ossolinski National Institute
Year Mark Description Mintage PROOF Sales Sales
2017 MW 1,500 0 3
100 Zlotych 2017

Roman Dmowski
Year Mark Description Mintage PROOF Sales Sales
2017 MW 2,000 0 2
100 Zlotych 2018

Ignacy Jan Paderewski
Year Mark Description Mintage PROOF Sales Sales
2018 2,000 0 2
100 Zlotych 2019

Wojciech Korfanty
Year Mark Description Mintage PROOF Sales Sales
2019 1,500 0 1
100 Zlotych 2019

The Return of Gold to Poland
Year Mark Description Sales Sales
2019 0 0
100 Zlotych 2020

10th Anniversary of the Smolensk Tragedy
Year Mark Description Mintage PROOF Sales Sales
2020 1,500 0 3
