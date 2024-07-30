Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
100 Zlotych 2000 MW ET "John II Casimir" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 8,0 g
- Pure gold (0,2315 oz) 7,2 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Plain
- Mintage PROOF 2,000
Description
- Country Poland
- Period III Republic after denomination
- Denomination 100 Zlotych
- Year 2000
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (27)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 100 Zlotych 2000 "John II Casimir" with mark MW ET. This gold coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 806 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 2,000. Bidding took place November 13, 2010.
Seller Frühwald
Date June 30, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
450 $
Price in auction currency 420 EUR
Seller Numimarket
Date April 18, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Numimarket
Date January 31, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 2, 2022
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Seller Frühwald
Date November 27, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Numis Poland
Date September 7, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date April 18, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date April 18, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 16, 2020
Condition PF70 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 16, 2020
Condition PF70 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 9, 2018
Condition PF70 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date February 12, 2018
Condition PF69 NGC
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 15, 2017
Condition PF68 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
