100 Zlotych 2000 MW ET "John II Casimir" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 100 Zlotych 2000 "John II Casimir" with mark MW ET. This gold coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 806 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 2,000. Bidding took place November 13, 2010.

