Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

100 Zlotych 2000 MW ET "John II Casimir" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Obverse 100 Zlotych 2000 MW ET "John II Casimir" - Gold Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination Reverse 100 Zlotych 2000 MW ET "John II Casimir" - Gold Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 8,0 g
  • Pure gold (0,2315 oz) 7,2 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage PROOF 2,000

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period III Republic after denomination
  • Denomination 100 Zlotych
  • Year 2000
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (27)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 100 Zlotych 2000 "John II Casimir" with mark MW ET. This gold coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 806 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 2,000. Bidding took place November 13, 2010.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Cieszyńskie CN (2)
  • Frühwald (2)
  • Goldberg (1)
  • Künker (2)
  • Marciniak (2)
  • Niemczyk (4)
  • Numimarket (2)
  • Numis Poland (1)
  • Teutoburger (1)
  • WCN (9)
  • Wójcicki (1)
Poland 100 Zlotych 2000 MW ET "John II Casimir" at auction Frühwald - June 30, 2024
Seller Frühwald
Date June 30, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
450 $
Price in auction currency 420 EUR
Seller WCN
Date April 18, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
541 $
Price in auction currency 2200 PLN
Seller WCN
Date March 28, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date December 28, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date June 1, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 100 Zlotych 2000 MW ET "John II Casimir" at auction Numimarket - April 18, 2023
Poland 100 Zlotych 2000 MW ET "John II Casimir" at auction Numimarket - April 18, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date April 18, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 100 Zlotych 2000 MW ET "John II Casimir" at auction Numimarket - January 31, 2023
Poland 100 Zlotych 2000 MW ET "John II Casimir" at auction Numimarket - January 31, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date January 31, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date January 26, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date December 1, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 100 Zlotych 2000 MW ET "John II Casimir" at auction Wójcicki - December 2, 2022
Poland 100 Zlotych 2000 MW ET "John II Casimir" at auction Wójcicki - December 2, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 2, 2022
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 100 Zlotych 2000 MW ET "John II Casimir" at auction Frühwald - November 27, 2022
Seller Frühwald
Date November 27, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date November 17, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 100 Zlotych 2000 MW ET "John II Casimir" at auction Numis Poland - September 7, 2022
Poland 100 Zlotych 2000 MW ET "John II Casimir" at auction Numis Poland - September 7, 2022
Seller Numis Poland
Date September 7, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 100 Zlotych 2000 MW ET "John II Casimir" at auction Cieszyńskie CN - April 18, 2021
Poland 100 Zlotych 2000 MW ET "John II Casimir" at auction Cieszyńskie CN - April 18, 2021
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date April 18, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 100 Zlotych 2000 MW ET "John II Casimir" at auction Cieszyńskie CN - April 18, 2021
Poland 100 Zlotych 2000 MW ET "John II Casimir" at auction Cieszyńskie CN - April 18, 2021
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date April 18, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 100 Zlotych 2000 MW ET "John II Casimir" at auction Niemczyk - October 16, 2020
Poland 100 Zlotych 2000 MW ET "John II Casimir" at auction Niemczyk - October 16, 2020
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 16, 2020
Condition PF70 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 100 Zlotych 2000 MW ET "John II Casimir" at auction Niemczyk - October 16, 2020
Poland 100 Zlotych 2000 MW ET "John II Casimir" at auction Niemczyk - October 16, 2020
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 16, 2020
Condition PF70 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 100 Zlotych 2000 MW ET "John II Casimir" at auction Niemczyk - March 9, 2018
Poland 100 Zlotych 2000 MW ET "John II Casimir" at auction Niemczyk - March 9, 2018
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 9, 2018
Condition PF70 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 100 Zlotych 2000 MW ET "John II Casimir" at auction Marciniak - February 12, 2018
Poland 100 Zlotych 2000 MW ET "John II Casimir" at auction Marciniak - February 12, 2018
Seller Marciniak
Date February 12, 2018
Condition PF69 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 100 Zlotych 2000 MW ET "John II Casimir" at auction Niemczyk - December 15, 2017
Poland 100 Zlotych 2000 MW ET "John II Casimir" at auction Niemczyk - December 15, 2017
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 15, 2017
Condition PF68 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 100 Zlotych 2000 MW ET "John II Casimir" at auction Marciniak - November 13, 2017
Poland 100 Zlotych 2000 MW ET "John II Casimir" at auction Marciniak - November 13, 2017
Seller Marciniak
Date November 13, 2017
Condition PF69 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 100 Zlotych 2000 "John II Casimir", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

