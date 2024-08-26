Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Coins of Poland 2000
Circulation coins
Gold commemorative coins
200 Zlotych 2000 MW RK The 1000th anniversary of the convention in Gniezno
Average price 970 $
Sales
0 35
200 Zlotych 2000 MW RK The 10th Anniversary of forming the Solidarity Trade Union
Average price 1200 $
Sales
0 37
100 Zlotych 2000 MW RK The 1000th anniversary of the convention in Gniezno
Average price 510 $
Sales
0 31
Silver commemorative coins
10 Zlotych 2000 MW RK The 1000th anniversary of the convention in Gniezno
Average price 25 $
Sales
0 62
10 Zlotych 2000 MW RK The 10th Anniversary of forming the Solidarity Trade Union
Average price 15 $
Sales
0 36
Copper-nickel commemorative coins
Brass commemorative coins
2 Zlote 2000 MW RK The 10th Anniversary of forming the Solidarity Trade Union
Average price 120 $
Sales
0 14
Bullion coins
Category
Year
Search