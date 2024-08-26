Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Coins of Poland 2000

Circulation coins

Obverse 20 Groszy 2000 MW
Reverse 20 Groszy 2000 MW
20 Groszy 2000 MW
Average price 75 $
Sales
0 4
Obverse 10 Groszy 2000 MW
Reverse 10 Groszy 2000 MW
10 Groszy 2000 MW
Average price 20 $
Sales
0 2
Obverse 5 Groszy 2000 MW
Reverse 5 Groszy 2000 MW
5 Groszy 2000 MW
Average price 50 $
Sales
0 3
Obverse 2 Grosze 2000 MW
Reverse 2 Grosze 2000 MW
2 Grosze 2000 MW
Average price 35 $
Sales
0 7
Obverse 1 Grosz 2000 MW
Reverse 1 Grosz 2000 MW
1 Grosz 2000 MW
Average price 50 $
Sales
0 2

Gold commemorative coins

Obverse 200 Zlotych 2000 MW ET Millennium
Reverse 200 Zlotych 2000 MW ET Millennium
200 Zlotych 2000 MW ET Millennium
Average price 620 $
Sales
0 32
Obverse 200 Zlotych 2000 MW RK The 1000th anniversary of the convention in Gniezno
Reverse 200 Zlotych 2000 MW RK The 1000th anniversary of the convention in Gniezno
200 Zlotych 2000 MW RK The 1000th anniversary of the convention in Gniezno
Average price 970 $
Sales
0 35
Obverse 200 Zlotych 2000 MW NR 1000 years of Wroclaw
Reverse 200 Zlotych 2000 MW NR 1000 years of Wroclaw
200 Zlotych 2000 MW NR 1000 years of Wroclaw
Average price 1100 $
Sales
0 31
Obverse 200 Zlotych 2000 MW RK The 10th Anniversary of forming the Solidarity Trade Union
Reverse 200 Zlotych 2000 MW RK The 10th Anniversary of forming the Solidarity Trade Union
200 Zlotych 2000 MW RK The 10th Anniversary of forming the Solidarity Trade Union
Average price 1200 $
Sales
0 37
Obverse 100 Zlotych 2000 MW RK The 1000th anniversary of the convention in Gniezno
Reverse 100 Zlotych 2000 MW RK The 1000th anniversary of the convention in Gniezno
100 Zlotych 2000 MW RK The 1000th anniversary of the convention in Gniezno
Average price 510 $
Sales
0 31
Obverse 100 Zlotych 2000 MW SW Jadwiga
Reverse 100 Zlotych 2000 MW SW Jadwiga
100 Zlotych 2000 MW SW Jadwiga
Average price 550 $
Sales
0 21
Obverse 100 Zlotych 2000 MW ET John II Casimir
Reverse 100 Zlotych 2000 MW ET John II Casimir
100 Zlotych 2000 MW ET John II Casimir
Average price 500 $
Sales
0 27

Silver commemorative coins

Obverse 20 Zlotych 2000 MW NR Hoopoe
Reverse 20 Zlotych 2000 MW NR Hoopoe
20 Zlotych 2000 MW NR Hoopoe
Average price 90 $
Sales
0 64
Obverse 20 Zlotych 2000 MW AN Wilanow Palace
Reverse 20 Zlotych 2000 MW AN Wilanow Palace
20 Zlotych 2000 MW AN Wilanow Palace
Average price 35 $
Sales
0 49
Obverse 10 Zlotych 2000 MW EO The Great Jubilee of the Year 2000
Reverse 10 Zlotych 2000 MW EO The Great Jubilee of the Year 2000
10 Zlotych 2000 MW EO The Great Jubilee of the Year 2000
Average price 20 $
Sales
0 25
Obverse 10 Zlotych 2000 MW RK The 1000th anniversary of the convention in Gniezno
Reverse 10 Zlotych 2000 MW RK The 1000th anniversary of the convention in Gniezno
10 Zlotych 2000 MW RK The 1000th anniversary of the convention in Gniezno
Average price 25 $
Sales
0 62
Obverse 10 Zlotych 2000 MW NR 1000 years of Wroclaw
Reverse 10 Zlotych 2000 MW NR 1000 years of Wroclaw
10 Zlotych 2000 MW NR 1000 years of Wroclaw
Average price 20 $
Sales
0 38
Obverse 10 Zlotych 2000 MW RK The 10th Anniversary of forming the Solidarity Trade Union
Reverse 10 Zlotych 2000 MW RK The 10th Anniversary of forming the Solidarity Trade Union
10 Zlotych 2000 MW RK The 10th Anniversary of forming the Solidarity Trade Union
Average price 15 $
Sales
0 36
Obverse 10 Zlotych 2000 MW ET John II Casimir
Reverse 10 Zlotych 2000 MW ET John II Casimir
10 Zlotych 2000 MW ET John II Casimir Half-length portrait
Average price 40 $
Sales
0 42
Obverse 10 Zlotych 2000 MW ET John II Casimir
Reverse 10 Zlotych 2000 MW ET John II Casimir
10 Zlotych 2000 MW ET John II Casimir Bust portrait
Average price 25 $
Sales
0 31
Obverse 10 Zlotych 2000 MW EO 130th Anniversary - Rapperswil Polish Museum
Reverse 10 Zlotych 2000 MW EO 130th Anniversary - Rapperswil Polish Museum
10 Zlotych 2000 MW EO 130th Anniversary - Rapperswil Polish Museum
Average price 20 $
Sales
0 31
Obverse 10 Zlotych 2000 MW ET 30th Anniversary - December Events in 1970
Reverse 10 Zlotych 2000 MW ET 30th Anniversary - December Events in 1970
10 Zlotych 2000 MW ET 30th Anniversary - December Events in 1970
Average price 15 $
Sales
0 28

Copper-nickel commemorative coins

Obverse 2 Zlote 2000 Millennium
Reverse 2 Zlote 2000 Millennium
2 Zlote 2000 Millennium
Average price 240 $
Sales
0 11

Brass commemorative coins

Obverse 2 Zlote 2000 MW EO The Great Jubilee of the Year 2000
Reverse 2 Zlote 2000 MW EO The Great Jubilee of the Year 2000
2 Zlote 2000 MW EO The Great Jubilee of the Year 2000
Average price 160 $
Sales
0 12
Obverse 2 Zlote 2000 MW RK The 1000th anniversary of the convention in Gniezno
Reverse 2 Zlote 2000 MW RK The 1000th anniversary of the convention in Gniezno
2 Zlote 2000 MW RK The 1000th anniversary of the convention in Gniezno
Average price 8 $
Sales
0 8
Obverse 2 Zlote 2000 MW NR Hoopoe
Reverse 2 Zlote 2000 MW NR Hoopoe
2 Zlote 2000 MW NR Hoopoe
Average price 45 $
Sales
0 21
Obverse 2 Zlote 2000 MW NR 1000 years of Wroclaw
Reverse 2 Zlote 2000 MW NR 1000 years of Wroclaw
2 Zlote 2000 MW NR 1000 years of Wroclaw
Average price 4 $
Sales
0 5
Obverse 2 Zlote 2000 MW AN Wilanow Palace
Reverse 2 Zlote 2000 MW AN Wilanow Palace
2 Zlote 2000 MW AN Wilanow Palace
Average price 40 $
Sales
0 8
Obverse 2 Zlote 2000 MW RK The 10th Anniversary of forming the Solidarity Trade Union
Reverse 2 Zlote 2000 MW RK The 10th Anniversary of forming the Solidarity Trade Union
2 Zlote 2000 MW RK The 10th Anniversary of forming the Solidarity Trade Union
Average price 120 $
Sales
0 14
Obverse 2 Zlote 2000 MW ET John II Casimir
Reverse 2 Zlote 2000 MW ET John II Casimir
2 Zlote 2000 MW ET John II Casimir
Average price 95 $
Sales
0 12
Obverse 2 Zlote 2000 MW ET 30th Anniversary - December Events in 1970
Reverse 2 Zlote 2000 MW ET 30th Anniversary - December Events in 1970
2 Zlote 2000 MW ET 30th Anniversary - December Events in 1970
Average price 110 $
Sales
0 15

Bullion coins

Obverse 500 Zlotych 2000 MW NR White-tailed eagle
Reverse 500 Zlotych 2000 MW NR White-tailed eagle
500 Zlotych 2000 MW NR White-tailed eagle
Average price 1700 $
Sales
0 2
Obverse 200 Zlotych 2000 MW NR White-tailed eagle
Reverse 200 Zlotych 2000 MW NR White-tailed eagle
200 Zlotych 2000 MW NR White-tailed eagle
Average price 780 $
Sales
0 6
Obverse 100 Zlotych 2000 MW NR White-tailed eagle
Reverse 100 Zlotych 2000 MW NR White-tailed eagle
100 Zlotych 2000 MW NR White-tailed eagle
Average price 430 $
Sales
0 2
Obverse 50 Zlotych 2000 MW NR White-tailed eagle
Reverse 50 Zlotych 2000 MW NR White-tailed eagle
50 Zlotych 2000 MW NR White-tailed eagle
Average price 230 $
Sales
0 3
