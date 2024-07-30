Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
200 Zlotych 2000 MW NR "White-tailed eagle" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 200 Zlotych 2000 "White-tailed eagle" with mark MW NR. This gold coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1098 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 4,200. Bidding took place December 15, 2017.
Seller Wójcicki
Date February 23, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
629 $
Price in auction currency 2400 PLN
Seller Wójcicki
Date February 23, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
668 $
Price in auction currency 2550 PLN
Seller Wójcicki
Date February 23, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Wójcicki
Date February 23, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
For the sale of 200 Zlotych 2000 "White-tailed eagle", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
