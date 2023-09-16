Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

10 Zlotych 2000 MW ET "30th Anniversary - December Events in 1970" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Obverse 10 Zlotych 2000 MW ET "30th Anniversary - December Events in 1970" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination Reverse 10 Zlotych 2000 MW ET "30th Anniversary - December Events in 1970" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 14,14 g
  • Pure silver (0,4205 oz) 13,0795 g
  • Diameter 32 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage PROOF 19,000

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period III Republic after denomination
  • Denomination 10 Zlotych
  • Year 2000
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (28)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 10 Zlotych 2000 "30th Anniversary - December Events in 1970" with mark MW ET. This silver coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 358801 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 85. Bidding took place January 19, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • BAC (11)
  • COINSNET (1)
  • Niemczyk (1)
  • Numis Poland (2)
  • Russiancoin (1)
  • WCN (8)
  • Wójcicki (4)
Seller WCN
Date July 11, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
18 $
Price in auction currency 70 PLN
Seller WCN
Date April 11, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
19 $
Price in auction currency 75 PLN
Seller WCN
Date February 15, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 16, 2023
Condition MS69 NGC
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date July 20, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 10 Zlotych 2000 MW ET "30th Anniversary - December Events in 1970" at auction BAC - April 26, 2023
Seller BAC
Date April 26, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date April 20, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date March 16, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date January 19, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 2, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 10 Zlotych 2000 MW ET "30th Anniversary - December Events in 1970" at auction BAC - November 9, 2022
Seller BAC
Date November 9, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Numis Poland
Date October 30, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date September 29, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Numis Poland
Date September 7, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Wójcicki
Date June 21, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Wójcicki
Date June 21, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Wójcicki
Date June 21, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 10 Zlotych 2000 MW ET "30th Anniversary - December Events in 1970" at auction BAC - June 8, 2022
Seller BAC
Date June 8, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 10 Zlotych 2000 MW ET "30th Anniversary - December Events in 1970" at auction COINSNET - March 27, 2022
Poland 10 Zlotych 2000 MW ET "30th Anniversary - December Events in 1970" at auction COINSNET - March 27, 2022
Seller COINSNET
Date March 27, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 10 Zlotych 2000 MW ET "30th Anniversary - December Events in 1970" at auction BAC - January 26, 2022
Seller BAC
Date January 26, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 10 Zlotych 2000 MW ET "30th Anniversary - December Events in 1970" at auction Russiancoin - October 14, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date October 14, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Zlotych 2000 "30th Anniversary - December Events in 1970", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

