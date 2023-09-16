10 Zlotych 2000 MW ET "30th Anniversary - December Events in 1970" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 10 Zlotych 2000 "30th Anniversary - December Events in 1970" with mark MW ET. This silver coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 358801 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 85. Bidding took place January 19, 2023.

