Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
10 Zlotych 2000 MW ET "30th Anniversary - December Events in 1970" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)
Auction Prices (28)
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 10 Zlotych 2000 "30th Anniversary - December Events in 1970" with mark MW ET. This silver coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 358801 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 85. Bidding took place January 19, 2023.
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 16, 2023
Condition MS69 NGC
Selling price
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 2, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Numis Poland
Date October 30, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date September 29, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Wójcicki
Date June 21, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Wójcicki
Date June 21, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Wójcicki
Date June 21, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 10 Zlotych 2000 "30th Anniversary - December Events in 1970", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
