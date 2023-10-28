Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
10 Zlotych 2000 MW EO "130th Anniversary - Rapperswil Polish Museum" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 14,14 g
- Pure silver (0,4205 oz) 13,0795 g
- Diameter 32 mm
- Edge Plain
- Mintage PROOF 37,000
Description
- Country Poland
- Period III Republic after denomination
- Denomination 10 Zlotych
- Year 2000
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (31)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 10 Zlotych 2000 "130th Anniversary - Rapperswil Polish Museum" with mark MW EO. This silver coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1849 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 120. Bidding took place September 16, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller CoinsNB
Date October 28, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 16, 2023
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date June 6, 2023
Condition PF70 GCN
Selling price
******
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 26, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 26, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 2, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date June 21, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date June 21, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 10 Zlotych 2000 "130th Anniversary - Rapperswil Polish Museum", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
