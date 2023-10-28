10 Zlotych 2000 MW EO "130th Anniversary - Rapperswil Polish Museum" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 10 Zlotych 2000 "130th Anniversary - Rapperswil Polish Museum" with mark MW EO. This silver coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1849 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 120. Bidding took place September 16, 2023.

