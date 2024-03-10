Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

10 Zlotych 2000 MW EO "The Great Jubilee of the Year 2000" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Obverse 10 Zlotych 2000 MW EO "The Great Jubilee of the Year 2000" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination Reverse 10 Zlotych 2000 MW EO "The Great Jubilee of the Year 2000" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 14,14 g
  • Pure silver (0,4205 oz) 13,0795 g
  • Diameter 32 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage PROOF 60,000

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period III Republic after denomination
  • Denomination 10 Zlotych
  • Year 2000
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (25)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 10 Zlotych 2000 "The Great Jubilee of the Year 2000" with mark MW EO. This silver coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 496 sold at the BAC Numismatics auction for EUR 40. Bidding took place October 18, 2018.

Seller WCN
Date July 11, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
19 $
Price in auction currency 75 PLN
Seller WCN
Date April 11, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
18 $
Price in auction currency 70 PLN
Poland 10 Zlotych 2000 MW EO "The Great Jubilee of the Year 2000" at auction Istra Numizmatika d.o.o. - March 10, 2024
Seller Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Date March 10, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date March 7, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 10 Zlotych 2000 MW EO "The Great Jubilee of the Year 2000" at auction Wójcicki - June 6, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date June 6, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 10 Zlotych 2000 MW EO "The Great Jubilee of the Year 2000" at auction Wójcicki - June 6, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date June 6, 2023
Condition PF70 PGM
Selling price
Poland 10 Zlotych 2000 MW EO "The Great Jubilee of the Year 2000" at auction Numismatica Luciani - April 25, 2023
Seller Numismatica Luciani
Date April 25, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date April 20, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date March 16, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date January 26, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 10 Zlotych 2000 MW EO "The Great Jubilee of the Year 2000" at auction CoinsNB - September 10, 2022
Seller CoinsNB
Date September 10, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Poland 10 Zlotych 2000 MW EO "The Great Jubilee of the Year 2000" at auction Stare Monety - September 9, 2022
Seller Stare Monety
Date September 9, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 10 Zlotych 2000 MW EO "The Great Jubilee of the Year 2000" at auction Stare Monety - September 9, 2022
Seller Stare Monety
Date September 9, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 10 Zlotych 2000 MW EO "The Great Jubilee of the Year 2000" at auction Numis Poland - September 7, 2022
Seller Numis Poland
Date September 7, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 10 Zlotych 2000 MW EO "The Great Jubilee of the Year 2000" at auction Wójcicki - June 21, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date June 21, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 10 Zlotych 2000 MW EO "The Great Jubilee of the Year 2000" at auction Wójcicki - June 21, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date June 21, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 10 Zlotych 2000 MW EO "The Great Jubilee of the Year 2000" at auction Wójcicki - April 27, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 27, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 10 Zlotych 2000 MW EO "The Great Jubilee of the Year 2000" at auction Wójcicki - April 27, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 27, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 10 Zlotych 2000 MW EO "The Great Jubilee of the Year 2000" at auction COINSNET - March 27, 2022
Seller COINSNET
Date March 27, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 10 Zlotych 2000 MW EO "The Great Jubilee of the Year 2000" at auction Katz - December 29, 2019
Seller Katz
Date December 29, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 10 Zlotych 2000 MW EO "The Great Jubilee of the Year 2000" at auction Tauler & Fau - November 12, 2019
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date November 12, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Zlotych 2000 "The Great Jubilee of the Year 2000", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

