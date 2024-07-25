2 Zlote 2000 MW AN "Wilanow Palace" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 2 Zlote 2000 "Wilanow Palace" with mark MW AN. This brass coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 32 sold at the COINSNET Krzysztof Padzikowski auction for PLN 700. Bidding took place January 21, 2024.

Сondition UNC (8) Condition (slab) MS68 (1) MS65 (1) MS64 (1) Service NGC (2) GCN (1)