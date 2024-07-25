Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

2 Zlote 2000 MW AN "Wilanow Palace" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Obverse 2 Zlote 2000 MW AN "Wilanow Palace" - Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination Reverse 2 Zlote 2000 MW AN "Wilanow Palace" - Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Brass
  • Weight 8,14 g
  • Diameter 26,8 mm
  • Mintage UNC 500,000

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period III Republic after denomination
  • Denomination 2 Zlote
  • Year 2000
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (8)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 2 Zlote 2000 "Wilanow Palace" with mark MW AN. This brass coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 32 sold at the COINSNET Krzysztof Padzikowski auction for PLN 700. Bidding took place January 21, 2024.

Poland 2 Zlote 2000 MW AN "Wilanow Palace" at auction Russiancoin - July 25, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 25, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 2 Zlote 2000 MW AN "Wilanow Palace" at auction Russiancoin - June 13, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 13, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 2 Zlote 2000 MW AN "Wilanow Palace" at auction Frühwald - February 18, 2024
Seller Frühwald
Date February 18, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
1 $
Price in auction currency 1 EUR
Poland 2 Zlote 2000 MW AN "Wilanow Palace" at auction COINSNET - January 21, 2024
Poland 2 Zlote 2000 MW AN "Wilanow Palace" at auction COINSNET - January 21, 2024
Seller COINSNET
Date January 21, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
175 $
Price in auction currency 700 PLN
Poland 2 Zlote 2000 MW AN "Wilanow Palace" at auction Niemczyk - September 16, 2023
Poland 2 Zlote 2000 MW AN "Wilanow Palace" at auction Niemczyk - September 16, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 16, 2023
Condition MS65 GCN
Selling price
Poland 2 Zlote 2000 MW AN "Wilanow Palace" at auction Coinhouse - May 12, 2023
Seller Coinhouse
Date May 12, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 2 Zlote 2000 MW AN "Wilanow Palace" at auction COINSNET - September 4, 2022
Poland 2 Zlote 2000 MW AN "Wilanow Palace" at auction COINSNET - September 4, 2022
Seller COINSNET
Date September 4, 2022
Condition MS68 NGC
Selling price
Poland 2 Zlote 2000 MW AN "Wilanow Palace" at auction Coinhouse - May 13, 2022
Seller Coinhouse
Date May 13, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
