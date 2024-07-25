Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
2 Zlote 2000 MW AN "Wilanow Palace" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)
Specification
- Metal Brass
- Weight 8,14 g
- Diameter 26,8 mm
- Mintage UNC 500,000
Description
- Country Poland
- Period III Republic after denomination
- Denomination 2 Zlote
- Year 2000
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (8)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 2 Zlote 2000 "Wilanow Palace" with mark MW AN. This brass coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 32 sold at the COINSNET Krzysztof Padzikowski auction for PLN 700. Bidding took place January 21, 2024.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Coinhouse (2)
- COINSNET (2)
- Frühwald (1)
- Niemczyk (1)
- Russiancoin (2)
Seller Frühwald
Date February 18, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
1 $
Price in auction currency 1 EUR
Seller COINSNET
Date January 21, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
175 $
Price in auction currency 700 PLN
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 16, 2023
Condition MS65 GCN
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coinhouse
Date May 12, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller COINSNET
Date September 4, 2022
Condition MS68 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Zlote 2000 "Wilanow Palace", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search