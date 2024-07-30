Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

100 Zlotych 2000 MW RK "The 1000th anniversary of the convention in Gniezno" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Obverse 100 Zlotych 2000 MW RK "The 1000th anniversary of the convention in Gniezno" - Gold Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination Reverse 100 Zlotych 2000 MW RK "The 1000th anniversary of the convention in Gniezno" - Gold Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 8,0 g
  • Pure gold (0,2315 oz) 7,2 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage PROOF 2,200

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period III Republic after denomination
  • Denomination 100 Zlotych
  • Year 2000
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (31)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 100 Zlotych 2000 "The 1000th anniversary of the convention in Gniezno" with mark MW RK. This gold coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 444 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 805. Bidding took place February 21, 2007.

Poland 100 Zlotych 2000 MW RK "The 1000th anniversary of the convention in Gniezno" at auction Frühwald - June 30, 2024
Seller Frühwald
Date June 30, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
450 $
Price in auction currency 420 EUR
Poland 100 Zlotych 2000 MW RK "The 1000th anniversary of the convention in Gniezno" at auction Niemczyk - June 22, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
494 $
Price in auction currency 2000 PLN
Seller WCN
Date April 18, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date March 28, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 100 Zlotych 2000 MW RK "The 1000th anniversary of the convention in Gniezno" at auction Numimarket - April 18, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date April 18, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Poland 100 Zlotych 2000 MW RK "The 1000th anniversary of the convention in Gniezno" at auction Numimarket - January 31, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date January 31, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date January 26, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 100 Zlotych 2000 MW RK "The 1000th anniversary of the convention in Gniezno" at auction Wójcicki - December 2, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 2, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Poland 100 Zlotych 2000 MW RK "The 1000th anniversary of the convention in Gniezno" at auction Frühwald - November 27, 2022
Seller Frühwald
Date November 27, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Poland 100 Zlotych 2000 MW RK "The 1000th anniversary of the convention in Gniezno" at auction WDA - MiM - November 26, 2022
Seller WDA - MiM
Date November 26, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date November 17, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 100 Zlotych 2000 MW RK "The 1000th anniversary of the convention in Gniezno" at auction Numis Poland - September 7, 2022
Seller Numis Poland
Date September 7, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Poland 100 Zlotych 2000 MW RK "The 1000th anniversary of the convention in Gniezno" at auction Wójcicki - June 21, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date June 21, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Poland 100 Zlotych 2000 MW RK "The 1000th anniversary of the convention in Gniezno" at auction Numis Poland - November 7, 2021
Seller Numis Poland
Date November 7, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Poland 100 Zlotych 2000 MW RK "The 1000th anniversary of the convention in Gniezno" at auction Cieszyńskie CN - April 18, 2021
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date April 18, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Poland 100 Zlotych 2000 MW RK "The 1000th anniversary of the convention in Gniezno" at auction Cieszyńskie CN - April 18, 2021
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date April 18, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Poland 100 Zlotych 2000 MW RK "The 1000th anniversary of the convention in Gniezno" at auction WDA - MiM - November 11, 2020
Seller WDA - MiM
Date November 11, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Poland 100 Zlotych 2000 MW RK "The 1000th anniversary of the convention in Gniezno" at auction Numimarket - June 2, 2020
Seller Numimarket
Date June 2, 2020
Condition PF70 GCN
Selling price
******
Poland 100 Zlotych 2000 MW RK "The 1000th anniversary of the convention in Gniezno" at auction WDA - MiM - December 28, 2019
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 28, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Poland 100 Zlotych 2000 MW RK "The 1000th anniversary of the convention in Gniezno" at auction Niemczyk - October 26, 2018
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 26, 2018
Condition PF70 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 100 Zlotych 2000 MW RK "The 1000th anniversary of the convention in Gniezno" at auction Bereska - September 22, 2018
Seller Bereska
Date September 22, 2018
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 100 Zlotych 2000 "The 1000th anniversary of the convention in Gniezno", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

