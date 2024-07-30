Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
100 Zlotych 2000 MW RK "The 1000th anniversary of the convention in Gniezno" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 8,0 g
- Pure gold (0,2315 oz) 7,2 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Plain
- Mintage PROOF 2,200
Description
- Country Poland
- Period III Republic after denomination
- Denomination 100 Zlotych
- Year 2000
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 100 Zlotych 2000 "The 1000th anniversary of the convention in Gniezno" with mark MW RK. This gold coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 444 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 805. Bidding took place February 21, 2007.
Seller Frühwald
Date June 30, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
450 $
Price in auction currency 420 EUR
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
494 $
Price in auction currency 2000 PLN
Seller Numimarket
Date April 18, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Numimarket
Date January 31, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 2, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Frühwald
Date November 27, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller WDA - MiM
Date November 26, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Numis Poland
Date September 7, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date June 21, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Numis Poland
Date November 7, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date April 18, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date April 18, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller WDA - MiM
Date November 11, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Numimarket
Date June 2, 2020
Condition PF70 GCN
Selling price
******
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 28, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 26, 2018
Condition PF70 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
