Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

20 Zlotych 2000 MW AN "Wilanow Palace" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Obverse 20 Zlotych 2000 MW AN "Wilanow Palace" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination Reverse 20 Zlotych 2000 MW AN "Wilanow Palace" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 28,24 g
  • Pure silver (0,8398 oz) 26,122 g
  • Diameter 38,5 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage PROOF 24,000

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period III Republic after denomination
  • Denomination 20 Zlotych
  • Year 2000
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (49)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 20 Zlotych 2000 "Wilanow Palace" with mark MW AN. This silver coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 908 sold at the WÓJCICKI - Polski Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 550. Bidding took place February 26, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • BAC (14)
  • Bereska (1)
  • Cieszyńskie CN (1)
  • CoinsNB (1)
  • COINSNET (1)
  • Heritage Eur (1)
  • Marciniak (1)
  • Niemczyk (5)
  • Numis Poland (2)
  • Stare Monety (3)
  • WCN (11)
  • Wójcicki (8)
Seller WCN
Date July 4, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
36 $
Price in auction currency 145 PLN
Poland 20 Zlotych 2000 MW AN "Wilanow Palace" at auction BAC - June 25, 2024
Seller BAC
Date June 25, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date June 20, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
29 $
Price in auction currency 115 PLN
Seller WCN
Date June 13, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date May 30, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date May 23, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 20 Zlotych 2000 MW AN "Wilanow Palace" at auction Wójcicki - April 19, 2024
Poland 20 Zlotych 2000 MW AN "Wilanow Palace" at auction Wójcicki - April 19, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 19, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date April 11, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date February 29, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 20 Zlotych 2000 MW AN "Wilanow Palace" at auction BAC - January 23, 2024
Seller BAC
Date January 23, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 20 Zlotych 2000 MW AN "Wilanow Palace" at auction Stare Monety - December 8, 2023
Poland 20 Zlotych 2000 MW AN "Wilanow Palace" at auction Stare Monety - December 8, 2023
Seller Stare Monety
Date December 8, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 20 Zlotych 2000 MW AN "Wilanow Palace" at auction Wójcicki - December 3, 2023
Poland 20 Zlotych 2000 MW AN "Wilanow Palace" at auction Wójcicki - December 3, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 3, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 20 Zlotych 2000 MW AN "Wilanow Palace" at auction Wójcicki - December 3, 2023
Poland 20 Zlotych 2000 MW AN "Wilanow Palace" at auction Wójcicki - December 3, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 3, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date November 16, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 20 Zlotych 2000 MW AN "Wilanow Palace" at auction CoinsNB - October 28, 2023
Seller CoinsNB
Date October 28, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 20 Zlotych 2000 MW AN "Wilanow Palace" at auction BAC - September 20, 2023
Seller BAC
Date September 20, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 20 Zlotych 2000 MW AN "Wilanow Palace" at auction Wójcicki - June 6, 2023
Poland 20 Zlotych 2000 MW AN "Wilanow Palace" at auction Wójcicki - June 6, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date June 6, 2023
Condition PF70 PCG
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 20 Zlotych 2000 MW AN "Wilanow Palace" at auction BAC - March 29, 2023
Seller BAC
Date March 29, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date March 16, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date March 16, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date January 12, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

