Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
20 Zlotych 2000 MW AN "Wilanow Palace" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 28,24 g
- Pure silver (0,8398 oz) 26,122 g
- Diameter 38,5 mm
- Edge Plain
- Mintage PROOF 24,000
Description
- Country Poland
- Period III Republic after denomination
- Denomination 20 Zlotych
- Year 2000
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (49)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 20 Zlotych 2000 "Wilanow Palace" with mark MW AN. This silver coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 908 sold at the WÓJCICKI - Polski Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 550. Bidding took place February 26, 2022.
