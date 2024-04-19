20 Zlotych 2000 MW AN "Wilanow Palace" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 20 Zlotych 2000 "Wilanow Palace" with mark MW AN. This silver coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 908 sold at the WÓJCICKI - Polski Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 550. Bidding took place February 26, 2022.

