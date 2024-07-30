Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

100 Zlotych 2000 MW SW "Jadwiga" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Obverse 100 Zlotych 2000 MW SW "Jadwiga" - Gold Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination Reverse 100 Zlotych 2000 MW SW "Jadwiga" - Gold Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 8,0 g
  • Pure gold (0,2315 oz) 7,2 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage PROOF 2,000

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period III Republic after denomination
  • Denomination 100 Zlotych
  • Year 2000
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (21)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 100 Zlotych 2000 "Jadwiga" with mark MW SW. This gold coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2076 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 4,900. Bidding took place June 9, 2018.

Seller WCN
Date April 18, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
566 $
Price in auction currency 2300 PLN
Seller WCN
Date March 28, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
526 $
Price in auction currency 2100 PLN
Seller WCN
Date December 28, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date May 11, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 100 Zlotych 2000 MW SW "Jadwiga" at auction Numimarket - April 18, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date April 18, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date January 26, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 100 Zlotych 2000 MW SW "Jadwiga" at auction Wójcicki - December 2, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 2, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date November 17, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 100 Zlotych 2000 MW SW "Jadwiga" at auction Numis Poland - September 7, 2022
Poland 100 Zlotych 2000 MW SW "Jadwiga" at auction Numis Poland - September 7, 2022
Seller Numis Poland
Date September 7, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Poland 100 Zlotych 2000 MW SW "Jadwiga" at auction Cieszyńskie CN - April 18, 2021
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date April 18, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Poland 100 Zlotych 2000 MW SW "Jadwiga" at auction Cieszyńskie CN - April 18, 2021
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date April 18, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Poland 100 Zlotych 2000 MW SW "Jadwiga" at auction Niemczyk - October 16, 2020
Poland 100 Zlotych 2000 MW SW "Jadwiga" at auction Niemczyk - October 16, 2020
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 16, 2020
Condition PF70 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 100 Zlotych 2000 MW SW "Jadwiga" at auction Stary Sklep - October 10, 2020
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 10, 2020
Condition PF70 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 100 Zlotych 2000 MW SW "Jadwiga" at auction Numimarket - June 2, 2020
Seller Numimarket
Date June 2, 2020
Condition PF70 GCN
Selling price
******
Poland 100 Zlotych 2000 MW SW "Jadwiga" at auction Marciniak - June 12, 2018
Seller Marciniak
Date June 12, 2018
Condition PF70 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 100 Zlotych 2000 MW SW "Jadwiga" at auction Niemczyk - October 20, 2017
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 20, 2017
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 100 Zlotych 2000 MW SW "Jadwiga" at auction Höhn - June 15, 2017
Seller Höhn
Date June 15, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Poland 100 Zlotych 2000 MW SW "Jadwiga" at auction Niemczyk - April 21, 2017
Seller Niemczyk
Date April 21, 2017
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 100 Zlotych 2000 MW SW "Jadwiga" at auction Teutoburger - September 10, 2016
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 10, 2016
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Poland 100 Zlotych 2000 MW SW "Jadwiga" at auction Künker - September 27, 2006
Seller Künker
Date September 27, 2006
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date June 9, 2001
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 100 Zlotych 2000 "Jadwiga", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

