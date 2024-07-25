2 Zlote 2000 MW EO "The Great Jubilee of the Year 2000" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 2 Zlote 2000 "The Great Jubilee of the Year 2000" with mark MW EO. This brass coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 800 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 2,400. Bidding took place December 28, 2019.

Сondition UNC (11) Condition (slab) MS65 (1) MS64 (3) Service NGC (4) PCGS (1)