2 Zlote 2000 MW EO "The Great Jubilee of the Year 2000" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)
Specification
- Metal Brass
- Weight 8,15 g
- Diameter 26,8 mm
- Mintage UNC 1,500,000
Description
- Country Poland
- Period III Republic after denomination
- Denomination 2 Zlote
- Year 2000
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (12)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 2 Zlote 2000 "The Great Jubilee of the Year 2000" with mark MW EO. This brass coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 800 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 2,400. Bidding took place December 28, 2019.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 25, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
3 $
Price in auction currency 300 RUB
Seller Frühwald
Date February 18, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
2 $
Price in auction currency 2 EUR
Seller Numimarket
Date January 31, 2023
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
Seller Numimarket
Date November 8, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 18, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Coinhouse
Date May 13, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 29, 2021
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 11, 2021
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Seller Numimarket
Date November 30, 2020
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 20, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
