Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

2 Zlote 2000 MW EO "The Great Jubilee of the Year 2000" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Obverse 2 Zlote 2000 MW EO "The Great Jubilee of the Year 2000" - Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination Reverse 2 Zlote 2000 MW EO "The Great Jubilee of the Year 2000" - Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Brass
  • Weight 8,15 g
  • Diameter 26,8 mm
  • Mintage UNC 1,500,000

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period III Republic after denomination
  • Denomination 2 Zlote
  • Year 2000
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (12)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 2 Zlote 2000 "The Great Jubilee of the Year 2000" with mark MW EO. This brass coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 800 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 2,400. Bidding took place December 28, 2019.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Coinhouse (1)
  • Frühwald (1)
  • Niemczyk (3)
  • Numimarket (3)
  • Russiancoin (2)
  • WDA - MiM (2)
Poland 2 Zlote 2000 MW EO "The Great Jubilee of the Year 2000" at auction Russiancoin - July 25, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 25, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
3 $
Price in auction currency 300 RUB
Poland 2 Zlote 2000 MW EO "The Great Jubilee of the Year 2000" at auction Russiancoin - June 13, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 13, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 2 Zlote 2000 MW EO "The Great Jubilee of the Year 2000" at auction Frühwald - February 18, 2024
Seller Frühwald
Date February 18, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
2 $
Price in auction currency 2 EUR
Poland 2 Zlote 2000 MW EO "The Great Jubilee of the Year 2000" at auction Numimarket - January 31, 2023
Poland 2 Zlote 2000 MW EO "The Great Jubilee of the Year 2000" at auction Numimarket - January 31, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date January 31, 2023
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Zlote 2000 MW EO "The Great Jubilee of the Year 2000" at auction Numimarket - November 8, 2022
Poland 2 Zlote 2000 MW EO "The Great Jubilee of the Year 2000" at auction Numimarket - November 8, 2022
Seller Numimarket
Date November 8, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Zlote 2000 MW EO "The Great Jubilee of the Year 2000" at auction Niemczyk - September 18, 2022
Poland 2 Zlote 2000 MW EO "The Great Jubilee of the Year 2000" at auction Niemczyk - September 18, 2022
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 18, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Zlote 2000 MW EO "The Great Jubilee of the Year 2000" at auction Coinhouse - May 13, 2022
Seller Coinhouse
Date May 13, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Zlote 2000 MW EO "The Great Jubilee of the Year 2000" at auction WDA - MiM - December 29, 2021
Poland 2 Zlote 2000 MW EO "The Great Jubilee of the Year 2000" at auction WDA - MiM - December 29, 2021
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 29, 2021
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Zlote 2000 MW EO "The Great Jubilee of the Year 2000" at auction Niemczyk - December 11, 2021
Poland 2 Zlote 2000 MW EO "The Great Jubilee of the Year 2000" at auction Niemczyk - December 11, 2021
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 11, 2021
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Zlote 2000 MW EO "The Great Jubilee of the Year 2000" at auction Numimarket - November 30, 2020
Poland 2 Zlote 2000 MW EO "The Great Jubilee of the Year 2000" at auction Numimarket - November 30, 2020
Seller Numimarket
Date November 30, 2020
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Zlote 2000 MW EO "The Great Jubilee of the Year 2000" at auction Niemczyk - June 20, 2020
Poland 2 Zlote 2000 MW EO "The Great Jubilee of the Year 2000" at auction Niemczyk - June 20, 2020
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 20, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Zlote 2000 MW EO "The Great Jubilee of the Year 2000" at auction WDA - MiM - December 28, 2019
Poland 2 Zlote 2000 MW EO "The Great Jubilee of the Year 2000" at auction WDA - MiM - December 28, 2019
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 28, 2019
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Zlote 2000 "The Great Jubilee of the Year 2000", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of III Republic after denomination Coins of Poland in 2000 All Polish coins Polish brass coins Polish coins 2 Zlote Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Category
Year
Search