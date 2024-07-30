Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
200 Zlotych 2000 MW ET "Millennium" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 13,6 g
- Pure gold (0,3935 oz) 12,24 g
- Diameter 27 mm
- Edge Plain
- Mintage PROOF 6,000
Description
- Country Poland
- Period III Republic after denomination
- Denomination 200 Zlotych
- Year 2000
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (32)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 200 Zlotych 2000 "Millennium" with mark MW ET. This gold coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 8428 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 3,200. Bidding took place May 23, 2023.
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
531 $
Price in auction currency 2100 PLN
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 3, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date June 1, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Numimarket
Date January 31, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller WDA - MiM
Date November 26, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date June 21, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date April 9, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 13, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 11, 2021
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 10, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 3, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date April 18, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date April 18, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 12, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 16, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 10, 2020
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
