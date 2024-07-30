Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

200 Zlotych 2000 MW ET "Millennium" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Obverse 200 Zlotych 2000 MW ET "Millennium" - Gold Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination Reverse 200 Zlotych 2000 MW ET "Millennium" - Gold Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 13,6 g
  • Pure gold (0,3935 oz) 12,24 g
  • Diameter 27 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage PROOF 6,000

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period III Republic after denomination
  • Denomination 200 Zlotych
  • Year 2000
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (32)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 200 Zlotych 2000 "Millennium" with mark MW ET. This gold coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 8428 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 3,200. Bidding took place May 23, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Bereska (2)
  • Cieszyńskie CN (2)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Marciniak (4)
  • Niemczyk (4)
  • Numimarket (1)
  • Numisbalt (4)
  • Rhenumis (1)
  • Stary Sklep (3)
  • Teutoburger (1)
  • WCN (5)
  • WDA - MiM (1)
  • Wójcicki (3)
Seller WCN
Date April 4, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
656 $
Price in auction currency 2600 PLN
Poland 200 Zlotych 2000 MW ET "Millennium" at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
531 $
Price in auction currency 2100 PLN
Poland 200 Zlotych 2000 MW ET "Millennium" at auction Rhenumis - January 16, 2024
Seller Rhenumis
Date January 16, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date January 4, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 200 Zlotych 2000 MW ET "Millennium" at auction Wójcicki - December 3, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 3, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 200 Zlotych 2000 MW ET "Millennium" at auction Marciniak - June 1, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date June 1, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date February 2, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 200 Zlotych 2000 MW ET "Millennium" at auction Numimarket - January 31, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date January 31, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 200 Zlotych 2000 MW ET "Millennium" at auction WDA - MiM - November 26, 2022
Seller WDA - MiM
Date November 26, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 200 Zlotych 2000 MW ET "Millennium" at auction Wójcicki - June 21, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date June 21, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 200 Zlotych 2000 MW ET "Millennium" at auction Numisbalt - April 9, 2022
Seller Numisbalt
Date April 9, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Poland 200 Zlotych 2000 MW ET "Millennium" at auction Stary Sklep - February 13, 2022
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 13, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 200 Zlotych 2000 MW ET "Millennium" at auction Niemczyk - December 11, 2021
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 11, 2021
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Poland 200 Zlotych 2000 MW ET "Millennium" at auction Stary Sklep - October 10, 2021
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 10, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 200 Zlotych 2000 MW ET "Millennium" at auction Numisbalt - July 3, 2021
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 3, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Poland 200 Zlotych 2000 MW ET "Millennium" at auction Cieszyńskie CN - April 18, 2021
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date April 18, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 200 Zlotych 2000 MW ET "Millennium" at auction Cieszyńskie CN - April 18, 2021
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date April 18, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 200 Zlotych 2000 MW ET "Millennium" at auction Numisbalt - December 12, 2020
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 12, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
Poland 200 Zlotych 2000 MW ET "Millennium" at auction Niemczyk - October 16, 2020
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 16, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 200 Zlotych 2000 MW ET "Millennium" at auction Stary Sklep - October 10, 2020
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 10, 2020
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Poland 200 Zlotych 2000 MW ET "Millennium" at auction Numisbalt - July 9, 2020
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 9, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 200 Zlotych 2000 "Millennium", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

