200 Zlotych 2000 MW ET "Millennium" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 200 Zlotych 2000 "Millennium" with mark MW ET. This gold coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 8428 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 3,200. Bidding took place May 23, 2023.

Сondition PROOF (23) UNC (5) No grade (4) Condition (slab) PF70 (1) PF69 (7) PF67 (1) ULTRA CAMEO (7) Service NGC (9)

Seller All companies

Bereska (2)

Cieszyńskie CN (2)

Heritage (1)

Marciniak (4)

Niemczyk (4)

Numimarket (1)

Numisbalt (4)

Rhenumis (1)

Stary Sklep (3)

Teutoburger (1)

WCN (5)

WDA - MiM (1)

Wójcicki (3)