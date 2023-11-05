20 Groszy 2000 MW (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 20 Groszy 2000 with mark MW. This copper-nickel coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 803 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 470. Bidding took place December 28, 2019.

