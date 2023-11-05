Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

20 Groszy 2000 MW (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Obverse 20 Groszy 2000 MW - Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination Reverse 20 Groszy 2000 MW - Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination

Specification

  • Metal Copper-Nickel
  • Weight 3,22 g
  • Diameter 18,5 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Mintage UNC 52,135,000

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period III Republic after denomination
  • Denomination 20 Groszy
  • Year 2000
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 20 Groszy 2000 with mark MW. This copper-nickel coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 803 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 470. Bidding took place December 28, 2019.

  • Cieszyńskie CN (1)
  • Numimarket (1)
  • Numis Poland (1)
  • WDA - MiM (1)
Poland 20 Groszy 2000 MW at auction Cieszyńskie CN - November 5, 2023
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date November 5, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
48 $
Price in auction currency 200 PLN
Poland 20 Groszy 2000 MW at auction Numimarket - November 30, 2020
Seller Numimarket
Date November 30, 2020
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
72 $
Price in auction currency 270 PLN
Poland 20 Groszy 2000 MW at auction WDA - MiM - December 28, 2019
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 28, 2019
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
Poland 20 Groszy 2000 MW at auction Numis Poland - November 23, 2019
Seller Numis Poland
Date November 23, 2019
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 20 Groszy 2000 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

