Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
20 Groszy 2000 MW (Poland, III Republic after denomination)
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 20 Groszy 2000 with mark MW. This copper-nickel coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 803 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 470. Bidding took place December 28, 2019.
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date November 5, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
48 $
Price in auction currency 200 PLN
Seller Numimarket
Date November 30, 2020
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
72 $
Price in auction currency 270 PLN
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 28, 2019
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 20 Groszy 2000 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
