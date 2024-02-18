2 Zlote 2000 MW NR "1000 years of Wroclaw" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 2 Zlote 2000 "1000 years of Wroclaw" with mark MW NR. This brass coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 41 sold at the Numis Poland auction for PLN 160. Bidding took place September 6, 2022.

Сondition UNC (5)