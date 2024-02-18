Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
2 Zlote 2000 MW NR "1000 years of Wroclaw" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)
Specification
- Metal Brass
- Weight 8,14 g
- Diameter 26,8 mm
- Mintage UNC 500,000
Description
- Country Poland
- Period III Republic after denomination
- Denomination 2 Zlote
- Year 2000
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (5)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 2 Zlote 2000 "1000 years of Wroclaw" with mark MW NR. This brass coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 41 sold at the Numis Poland auction for PLN 160. Bidding took place September 6, 2022.
Сondition
Seller Frühwald
Date February 18, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
1 $
Price in auction currency 1 EUR
Seller WCN
Date September 22, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
