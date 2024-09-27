2 Grosze 2000 MW (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 2 Grosze 2000 with mark MW. This brass coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 377 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 260. Bidding took place October 7, 2017.

