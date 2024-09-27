Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
2 Grosze 2000 MW (Poland, III Republic after denomination)
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 2 Grosze 2000 with mark MW. This brass coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 377 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 260. Bidding took place October 7, 2017.
Seller WDA - MiM
Date November 10, 2022
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
47 $
Price in auction currency 220 PLN
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2022
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
21 $
Price in auction currency 90 PLN
Seller WDA - MiM
Date May 8, 2021
Condition MS67 GCN
Selling price
******
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 30, 2020
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller WDA - MiM
Date November 11, 2020
Condition MS65 ECC
Selling price
******
Seller WDA - MiM
Date October 19, 2019
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Grosze 2000 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
