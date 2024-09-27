Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

2 Grosze 2000 MW (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Obverse 2 Grosze 2000 MW - Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination Reverse 2 Grosze 2000 MW - Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination

Specification

  • Metal Brass
  • Weight 2,13 g
  • Diameter 17,5 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage UNC 92,400,000

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period III Republic after denomination
  • Denomination 2 Grosze
  • Year 2000
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 2 Grosze 2000 with mark MW. This brass coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 377 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 260. Bidding took place October 7, 2017.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Marciniak (1)
  • WDA - MiM (6)
Poland 2 Grosze 2000 MW at auction WDA - MiM - November 10, 2022
Poland 2 Grosze 2000 MW at auction WDA - MiM - November 10, 2022
Seller WDA - MiM
Date November 10, 2022
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
47 $
Price in auction currency 220 PLN
Poland 2 Grosze 2000 MW at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2022
Poland 2 Grosze 2000 MW at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2022
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
21 $
Price in auction currency 90 PLN
Poland 2 Grosze 2000 MW at auction WDA - MiM - May 8, 2021
Poland 2 Grosze 2000 MW at auction WDA - MiM - May 8, 2021
Seller WDA - MiM
Date May 8, 2021
Condition MS67 GCN
Selling price
******
Try free
Poland 2 Grosze 2000 MW at auction WDA - MiM - December 30, 2020
Poland 2 Grosze 2000 MW at auction WDA - MiM - December 30, 2020
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 30, 2020
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free
Poland 2 Grosze 2000 MW at auction WDA - MiM - November 11, 2020
Poland 2 Grosze 2000 MW at auction WDA - MiM - November 11, 2020
Seller WDA - MiM
Date November 11, 2020
Condition MS65 ECC
Selling price
******
Try free
Poland 2 Grosze 2000 MW at auction WDA - MiM - October 19, 2019
Poland 2 Grosze 2000 MW at auction WDA - MiM - October 19, 2019
Seller WDA - MiM
Date October 19, 2019
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free
Poland 2 Grosze 2000 MW at auction WDA - MiM - October 7, 2017
Poland 2 Grosze 2000 MW at auction WDA - MiM - October 7, 2017
Seller WDA - MiM
Date October 7, 2017
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Grosze 2000 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

