10 Groszy 2000 MW (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 10 Groszy 2000 with mark MW. This copper-nickel coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6666 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 130. Bidding took place June 2, 2022.

Сondition UNC (2) Condition (slab) MS67 (1) MS66 (1) Service NGC (2)