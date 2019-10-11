Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

10 Groszy 2000 MW (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Obverse 10 Groszy 2000 MW - Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination Reverse 10 Groszy 2000 MW - Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination

Specification

  • Metal Copper-Nickel
  • Weight 2,55 g
  • Diameter 16,5 mm
  • Mintage UNC 104,060,000

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period III Republic after denomination
  • Denomination 10 Groszy
  • Year 2000
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 10 Groszy 2000 with mark MW. This copper-nickel coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6666 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 130. Bidding took place June 2, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Marciniak (2)
Poland 10 Groszy 2000 MW at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2022
Poland 10 Groszy 2000 MW at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2022
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
30 $
Price in auction currency 130 PLN
Poland 10 Groszy 2000 MW at auction Marciniak - October 11, 2019
Poland 10 Groszy 2000 MW at auction Marciniak - October 11, 2019
Seller Marciniak
Date October 11, 2019
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Groszy 2000 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

