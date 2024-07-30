Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
200 Zlotych 2000 MW RK "The 1000th anniversary of the convention in Gniezno" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 15,5 g
- Pure gold (0,4485 oz) 13,95 g
- Diameter 27 mm
- Edge Plain
- Mintage PROOF 1,250
Description
- Country Poland
- Period III Republic after denomination
- Denomination 200 Zlotych
- Year 2000
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (35)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 200 Zlotych 2000 "The 1000th anniversary of the convention in Gniezno" with mark MW RK. This gold coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 633 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 10,000. Bidding took place June 10, 2006.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Bereska (1)
- Cieszyńskie CN (2)
- Höhn (5)
- Marciniak (3)
- Niemczyk (12)
- Numimarket (3)
- Numis Poland (1)
- Polskie Towarzystwo Numizmatyczne (1)
- Teutoburger (4)
- WCN (3)
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
1137 $
Price in auction currency 4600 PLN
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 15, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
1147 $
Price in auction currency 5000 PLN
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 18, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Numimarket
Date January 31, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 25, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 24, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date April 18, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date April 18, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Numimarket
Date November 30, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Numis Poland
Date November 21, 2020
Condition PF69 GCN
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 16, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 26, 2018
Condition PF70 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Seller Bereska
Date September 22, 2018
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 8, 2018
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date June 12, 2018
Condition PF70 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date May 26, 2018
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2018
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 9, 2018
Condition PF70 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 15, 2017
Condition PF70 PCG
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 15, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 200 Zlotych 2000 "The 1000th anniversary of the convention in Gniezno", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
