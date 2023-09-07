Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

10 Zlotych 2000 MW NR "1000 years of Wroclaw" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Obverse 10 Zlotych 2000 MW NR "1000 years of Wroclaw" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination Reverse 10 Zlotych 2000 MW NR "1000 years of Wroclaw" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination

Photo by: BAC Numismatics

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 14,14 g
  • Pure silver (0,4205 oz) 13,0795 g
  • Diameter 32 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage PROOF 32,000

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period III Republic after denomination
  • Denomination 10 Zlotych
  • Year 2000
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (38)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 10 Zlotych 2000 "1000 years of Wroclaw" with mark MW NR. This silver coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 389003 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 100. Bidding took place March 7, 2024.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • BAC (11)
  • COINSNET (1)
  • Katz (1)
  • Niemczyk (2)
  • Numis Poland (2)
  • Rzeszowski DA (1)
  • Stare Monety (1)
  • WCN (11)
  • Wójcicki (8)
Seller WCN
Date July 11, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
19 $
Price in auction currency 75 PLN
Seller WCN
Date May 30, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
19 $
Price in auction currency 75 PLN
Seller WCN
Date April 11, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date March 7, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 2000 MW NR "1000 years of Wroclaw" at auction Numis Poland - September 7, 2023
Poland 10 Zlotych 2000 MW NR "1000 years of Wroclaw" at auction Numis Poland - September 7, 2023
Seller Numis Poland
Date September 7, 2023
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 2000 MW NR "1000 years of Wroclaw" at auction Wójcicki - June 6, 2023
Poland 10 Zlotych 2000 MW NR "1000 years of Wroclaw" at auction Wójcicki - June 6, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date June 6, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 2000 MW NR "1000 years of Wroclaw" at auction Wójcicki - June 6, 2023
Poland 10 Zlotych 2000 MW NR "1000 years of Wroclaw" at auction Wójcicki - June 6, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date June 6, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date May 4, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date April 20, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date March 16, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date March 2, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 2000 MW NR "1000 years of Wroclaw" at auction BAC - December 14, 2022
Seller BAC
Date December 14, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 10 Zlotych 2000 MW NR "1000 years of Wroclaw" at auction Wójcicki - December 2, 2022
Poland 10 Zlotych 2000 MW NR "1000 years of Wroclaw" at auction Wójcicki - December 2, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 2, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date November 24, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date November 10, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 2000 MW NR "1000 years of Wroclaw" at auction Stare Monety - September 9, 2022
Poland 10 Zlotych 2000 MW NR "1000 years of Wroclaw" at auction Stare Monety - September 9, 2022
Seller Stare Monety
Date September 9, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 2000 MW NR "1000 years of Wroclaw" at auction Numis Poland - September 7, 2022
Poland 10 Zlotych 2000 MW NR "1000 years of Wroclaw" at auction Numis Poland - September 7, 2022
Seller Numis Poland
Date September 7, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date August 25, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 2000 MW NR "1000 years of Wroclaw" at auction BAC - July 6, 2022
Seller BAC
Date July 6, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 10 Zlotych 2000 MW NR "1000 years of Wroclaw" at auction Wójcicki - June 21, 2022
Poland 10 Zlotych 2000 MW NR "1000 years of Wroclaw" at auction Wójcicki - June 21, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date June 21, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 2000 MW NR "1000 years of Wroclaw" at auction Wójcicki - June 21, 2022
Poland 10 Zlotych 2000 MW NR "1000 years of Wroclaw" at auction Wójcicki - June 21, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date June 21, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Zlotych 2000 "1000 years of Wroclaw", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

