10 Zlotych 2000 MW NR "1000 years of Wroclaw" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 14,14 g
- Pure silver (0,4205 oz) 13,0795 g
- Diameter 32 mm
- Edge Plain
- Mintage PROOF 32,000
Description
- Country Poland
- Period III Republic after denomination
- Denomination 10 Zlotych
- Year 2000
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (38)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 10 Zlotych 2000 "1000 years of Wroclaw" with mark MW NR. This silver coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 389003 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 100. Bidding took place March 7, 2024.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- BAC (11)
- COINSNET (1)
- Katz (1)
- Niemczyk (2)
- Numis Poland (2)
- Rzeszowski DA (1)
- Stare Monety (1)
- WCN (11)
- Wójcicki (8)
Seller Numis Poland
Date September 7, 2023
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Seller Wójcicki
Date June 6, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Wójcicki
Date June 6, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 2, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Stare Monety
Date September 9, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Numis Poland
Date September 7, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Wójcicki
Date June 21, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
