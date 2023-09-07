10 Zlotych 2000 MW NR "1000 years of Wroclaw" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 10 Zlotych 2000 "1000 years of Wroclaw" with mark MW NR. This silver coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 389003 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 100. Bidding took place March 7, 2024.

Сondition PROOF (27) UNC (11) Condition (slab) PF69 (2) PF68 (1) ULTRA CAMEO (3) Service NGC (3)

Seller All companies

BAC (11)

COINSNET (1)

Katz (1)

Niemczyk (2)

Numis Poland (2)

Rzeszowski DA (1)

Stare Monety (1)

WCN (11)

Wójcicki (8)