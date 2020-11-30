Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
1 Grosz 2000 MW (Poland, III Republic after denomination)
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Grosz 2000 with mark MW. This brass coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 477 sold at the Dom Aukcyjny Numimarket.pl auction for PLN 260. Bidding took place November 29, 2020.
