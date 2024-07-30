Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

500 Zlotych 2000 MW NR "White-tailed eagle" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Obverse 500 Zlotych 2000 MW NR "White-tailed eagle" - Gold Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination Reverse 500 Zlotych 2000 MW NR "White-tailed eagle" - Gold Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,9999)
  • Weight 31,1 g
  • Pure gold (0,9998 oz) 31,0969 g
  • Diameter 32 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage UNC 500

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period III Republic after denomination
  • Denomination 500 Zlotych
  • Year 2000
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Bullion
Auction Prices (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 500 Zlotych 2000 "White-tailed eagle" with mark MW NR. This gold coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 667 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 6,750. Bidding took place October 25, 2019.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Niemczyk (2)
Poland 500 Zlotych 2000 MW NR "White-tailed eagle" at auction Niemczyk - October 25, 2019
Poland 500 Zlotych 2000 MW NR "White-tailed eagle" at auction Niemczyk - October 25, 2019
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 25, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
1752 $
Price in auction currency 6750 PLN
Poland 500 Zlotych 2000 MW NR "White-tailed eagle" at auction Niemczyk - December 15, 2017
Poland 500 Zlotych 2000 MW NR "White-tailed eagle" at auction Niemczyk - December 15, 2017
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 15, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 500 Zlotych 2000 "White-tailed eagle", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of III Republic after denomination Coins of Poland in 2000 All Polish coins Polish gold coins Polish coins 500 Zlotych Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Category
Year
Search