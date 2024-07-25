Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

2 Zlote 2000 MW NR "Hoopoe" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Obverse 2 Zlote 2000 MW NR "Hoopoe" - Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination Reverse 2 Zlote 2000 MW NR "Hoopoe" - Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Brass
  • Weight 8,14 g
  • Diameter 26,8 mm
  • Mintage UNC 500,000

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period III Republic after denomination
  • Denomination 2 Zlote
  • Year 2000
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (21)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 2 Zlote 2000 "Hoopoe" with mark MW NR. This brass coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 871 sold at the Dom Aukcyjny Numimarket.pl auction for PLN 1,600. Bidding took place May 8, 2022.

Poland 2 Zlote 2000 MW NR "Hoopoe" at auction Russiancoin - July 25, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 25, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 2 Zlote 2000 MW NR "Hoopoe" at auction Russiancoin - June 13, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 13, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date June 6, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
12 $
Price in auction currency 48 PLN
Seller WCN
Date December 7, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
7 $
Price in auction currency 28 PLN
Seller WCN
Date November 2, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******

Seller WCN
Date June 29, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******

Poland 2 Zlote 2000 MW NR "Hoopoe" at auction Coinhouse - May 12, 2023
Seller Coinhouse
Date May 12, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******

Seller WCN
Date April 6, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******

Poland 2 Zlote 2000 MW NR "Hoopoe" at auction Numis Poland - March 15, 2023
Poland 2 Zlote 2000 MW NR "Hoopoe" at auction Numis Poland - March 15, 2023
Seller Numis Poland
Date March 15, 2023
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******

Poland 2 Zlote 2000 MW NR "Hoopoe" at auction Karbownik - February 22, 2023
Poland 2 Zlote 2000 MW NR "Hoopoe" at auction Karbownik - February 22, 2023
Seller Karbownik
Date February 22, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******

Poland 2 Zlote 2000 MW NR "Hoopoe" at auction Karbownik - February 22, 2023
Poland 2 Zlote 2000 MW NR "Hoopoe" at auction Karbownik - February 22, 2023
Seller Karbownik
Date February 22, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******

Poland 2 Zlote 2000 MW NR "Hoopoe" at auction Karbownik - February 22, 2023
Poland 2 Zlote 2000 MW NR "Hoopoe" at auction Karbownik - February 22, 2023
Seller Karbownik
Date February 22, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******

Poland 2 Zlote 2000 MW NR "Hoopoe" at auction Niemczyk - September 18, 2022
Poland 2 Zlote 2000 MW NR "Hoopoe" at auction Niemczyk - September 18, 2022
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 18, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******

Poland 2 Zlote 2000 MW NR "Hoopoe" at auction Wójcicki - June 21, 2022
Poland 2 Zlote 2000 MW NR "Hoopoe" at auction Wójcicki - June 21, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date June 21, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******

Poland 2 Zlote 2000 MW NR "Hoopoe" at auction Coinhouse - May 13, 2022
Seller Coinhouse
Date May 13, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******

Poland 2 Zlote 2000 MW NR "Hoopoe" at auction Numimarket - May 11, 2022
Poland 2 Zlote 2000 MW NR "Hoopoe" at auction Numimarket - May 11, 2022
Seller Numimarket
Date May 11, 2022
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******

Poland 2 Zlote 2000 MW NR "Hoopoe" at auction Coinhouse - October 29, 2021
Seller Coinhouse
Date October 29, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******

Poland 2 Zlote 2000 MW NR "Hoopoe" at auction Numimarket - November 30, 2020
Poland 2 Zlote 2000 MW NR "Hoopoe" at auction Numimarket - November 30, 2020
Seller Numimarket
Date November 30, 2020
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******

Poland 2 Zlote 2000 MW NR "Hoopoe" at auction Niemczyk - June 20, 2020
Poland 2 Zlote 2000 MW NR "Hoopoe" at auction Niemczyk - June 20, 2020
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 20, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******

Poland 2 Zlote 2000 MW NR "Hoopoe" at auction Stary Sklep - October 20, 2018
Poland 2 Zlote 2000 MW NR "Hoopoe" at auction Stary Sklep - October 20, 2018
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 20, 2018
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******

Poland 2 Zlote 2000 MW NR "Hoopoe" at auction Niemczyk - April 21, 2017
Poland 2 Zlote 2000 MW NR "Hoopoe" at auction Niemczyk - April 21, 2017
Seller Niemczyk
Date April 21, 2017
Condition MS68 PCGS
Selling price
******


Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Zlote 2000 "Hoopoe", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

