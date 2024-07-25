Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
2 Zlote 2000 MW NR "Hoopoe" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)
Specification
- Metal Brass
- Weight 8,14 g
- Diameter 26,8 mm
- Mintage UNC 500,000
Description
- Country Poland
- Period III Republic after denomination
- Denomination 2 Zlote
- Year 2000
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (21)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 2 Zlote 2000 "Hoopoe" with mark MW NR. This brass coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 871 sold at the Dom Aukcyjny Numimarket.pl auction for PLN 1,600. Bidding took place May 8, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Coinhouse
Date May 12, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Numis Poland
Date March 15, 2023
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Karbownik
Date February 22, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Karbownik
Date February 22, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Karbownik
Date February 22, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 18, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Wójcicki
Date June 21, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Coinhouse
Date May 13, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Numimarket
Date May 11, 2022
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Coinhouse
Date October 29, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Numimarket
Date November 30, 2020
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 20, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 20, 2018
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Zlote 2000 "Hoopoe", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
