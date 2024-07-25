2 Zlote 2000 MW NR "Hoopoe" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 2 Zlote 2000 "Hoopoe" with mark MW NR. This brass coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 871 sold at the Dom Aukcyjny Numimarket.pl auction for PLN 1,600. Bidding took place May 8, 2022.

