2 Zlote 2000 MW RK "The 1000th anniversary of the convention in Gniezno" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 2 Zlote 2000 "The 1000th anniversary of the convention in Gniezno" with mark MW RK. This brass coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2130 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 650. Bidding took place May 25, 2019.

Сondition UNC (8)