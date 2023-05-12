Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

2 Zlote 2000 MW RK "The 1000th anniversary of the convention in Gniezno" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Obverse 2 Zlote 2000 MW RK "The 1000th anniversary of the convention in Gniezno" - Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination Reverse 2 Zlote 2000 MW RK "The 1000th anniversary of the convention in Gniezno" - Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Brass
  • Weight 8,15 g
  • Diameter 26,8 mm
  • Mintage UNC 450,000

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period III Republic after denomination
  • Denomination 2 Zlote
  • Year 2000
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (8)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 2 Zlote 2000 "The 1000th anniversary of the convention in Gniezno" with mark MW RK. This brass coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2130 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 650. Bidding took place May 25, 2019.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Coinhouse (1)
  • WCN (7)
Seller WCN
Date December 28, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
9 $
Price in auction currency 34 PLN
Seller WCN
Date September 21, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
7 $
Price in auction currency 32 PLN
Poland 2 Zlote 2000 MW RK "The 1000th anniversary of the convention in Gniezno" at auction Coinhouse - May 12, 2023
Seller Coinhouse
Date May 12, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price


Seller WCN
Date December 8, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price


Seller WCN
Date October 6, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price


Seller WCN
Date September 22, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price


Seller WCN
Date September 1, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price


Seller WCN
Date August 25, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price



Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Zlote 2000 "The 1000th anniversary of the convention in Gniezno", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

