Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
2 Zlote 2000 MW RK "The 1000th anniversary of the convention in Gniezno" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)
Specification
- Metal Brass
- Weight 8,15 g
- Diameter 26,8 mm
- Mintage UNC 450,000
Description
- Country Poland
- Period III Republic after denomination
- Denomination 2 Zlote
- Year 2000
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (8)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 2 Zlote 2000 "The 1000th anniversary of the convention in Gniezno" with mark MW RK. This brass coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2130 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 650. Bidding took place May 25, 2019.
Сondition
- Coinhouse (1)
- WCN (7)
Seller Coinhouse
Date May 12, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date September 22, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
