Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

2 Zlote 2000 MW ET "30th Anniversary - December Events in 1970" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Obverse 2 Zlote 2000 MW ET "30th Anniversary - December Events in 1970" - Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination Reverse 2 Zlote 2000 MW ET "30th Anniversary - December Events in 1970" - Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Brass
  • Weight 8,15 g
  • Diameter 26,7 mm
  • Mintage UNC 750,000

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period III Republic after denomination
  • Denomination 2 Zlote
  • Year 2000
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (15)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 2 Zlote 2000 "30th Anniversary - December Events in 1970" with mark MW ET. This brass coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2124 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 825. Bidding took place June 20, 2020.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Coinhouse (1)
  • Frühwald (1)
  • Niemczyk (4)
  • Numimarket (6)
  • Russiancoin (2)
  • Rzeszowski DA (1)
Poland 2 Zlote 2000 MW ET "30th Anniversary - December Events in 1970" at auction Russiancoin - July 25, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 25, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 2 Zlote 2000 MW ET "30th Anniversary - December Events in 1970" at auction Russiancoin - June 13, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 13, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 2 Zlote 2000 MW ET "30th Anniversary - December Events in 1970" at auction Frühwald - February 18, 2024
Seller Frühwald
Date February 18, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
1 $
Price in auction currency 1 EUR
Poland 2 Zlote 2000 MW ET "30th Anniversary - December Events in 1970" at auction Numimarket - November 8, 2022
Poland 2 Zlote 2000 MW ET "30th Anniversary - December Events in 1970" at auction Numimarket - November 8, 2022
Seller Numimarket
Date November 8, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
99 $
Price in auction currency 460 PLN
Poland 2 Zlote 2000 MW ET "30th Anniversary - December Events in 1970" at auction Numimarket - November 8, 2022
Poland 2 Zlote 2000 MW ET "30th Anniversary - December Events in 1970" at auction Numimarket - November 8, 2022
Seller Numimarket
Date November 8, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Zlote 2000 MW ET "30th Anniversary - December Events in 1970" at auction Numimarket - November 8, 2022
Poland 2 Zlote 2000 MW ET "30th Anniversary - December Events in 1970" at auction Numimarket - November 8, 2022
Seller Numimarket
Date November 8, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Zlote 2000 MW ET "30th Anniversary - December Events in 1970" at auction Niemczyk - September 18, 2022
Poland 2 Zlote 2000 MW ET "30th Anniversary - December Events in 1970" at auction Niemczyk - September 18, 2022
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 18, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Zlote 2000 MW ET "30th Anniversary - December Events in 1970" at auction Coinhouse - May 13, 2022
Seller Coinhouse
Date May 13, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Zlote 2000 MW ET "30th Anniversary - December Events in 1970" at auction Numimarket - May 11, 2022
Poland 2 Zlote 2000 MW ET "30th Anniversary - December Events in 1970" at auction Numimarket - May 11, 2022
Seller Numimarket
Date May 11, 2022
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Zlote 2000 MW ET "30th Anniversary - December Events in 1970" at auction Numimarket - November 30, 2020
Poland 2 Zlote 2000 MW ET "30th Anniversary - December Events in 1970" at auction Numimarket - November 30, 2020
Seller Numimarket
Date November 30, 2020
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Zlote 2000 MW ET "30th Anniversary - December Events in 1970" at auction Niemczyk - June 20, 2020
Poland 2 Zlote 2000 MW ET "30th Anniversary - December Events in 1970" at auction Niemczyk - June 20, 2020
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 20, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Zlote 2000 MW ET "30th Anniversary - December Events in 1970" at auction Niemczyk - June 20, 2020
Poland 2 Zlote 2000 MW ET "30th Anniversary - December Events in 1970" at auction Niemczyk - June 20, 2020
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 20, 2020
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Zlote 2000 MW ET "30th Anniversary - December Events in 1970" at auction Numimarket - April 20, 2020
Poland 2 Zlote 2000 MW ET "30th Anniversary - December Events in 1970" at auction Numimarket - April 20, 2020
Seller Numimarket
Date April 20, 2020
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Zlote 2000 MW ET "30th Anniversary - December Events in 1970" at auction Niemczyk - March 14, 2020
Poland 2 Zlote 2000 MW ET "30th Anniversary - December Events in 1970" at auction Niemczyk - March 14, 2020
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 14, 2020
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Zlote 2000 MW ET "30th Anniversary - December Events in 1970" at auction Rzeszowski DA - March 11, 2020
Poland 2 Zlote 2000 MW ET "30th Anniversary - December Events in 1970" at auction Rzeszowski DA - March 11, 2020
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date March 11, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Zlote 2000 "30th Anniversary - December Events in 1970", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

