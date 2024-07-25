2 Zlote 2000 MW ET "30th Anniversary - December Events in 1970" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 2 Zlote 2000 "30th Anniversary - December Events in 1970" with mark MW ET. This brass coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2124 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 825. Bidding took place June 20, 2020.

Сondition UNC (15) Condition (slab) MS65 (1) MS64 (3) MS63 (1) Service PCGS (3) NGC (2)