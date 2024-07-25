Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
2 Zlote 2000 MW ET "30th Anniversary - December Events in 1970" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)
Specification
- Metal Brass
- Weight 8,15 g
- Diameter 26,7 mm
- Mintage UNC 750,000
Description
- Country Poland
- Period III Republic after denomination
- Denomination 2 Zlote
- Year 2000
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (15)
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 2 Zlote 2000 "30th Anniversary - December Events in 1970" with mark MW ET. This brass coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2124 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 825. Bidding took place June 20, 2020.
Seller Frühwald
Date February 18, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
1 $
Price in auction currency 1 EUR
Seller Numimarket
Date November 8, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
99 $
Price in auction currency 460 PLN
Seller Numimarket
Date November 8, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Numimarket
Date November 8, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 18, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Coinhouse
Date May 13, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Numimarket
Date May 11, 2022
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Numimarket
Date November 30, 2020
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 20, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 20, 2020
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Numimarket
Date April 20, 2020
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 14, 2020
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
