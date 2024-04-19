20 Zlotych 2000 MW NR "Hoopoe" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 20 Zlotych 2000 "Hoopoe" with mark MW NR. This silver coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1056 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 1,400. Bidding took place April 21, 2017.

