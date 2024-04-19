Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
20 Zlotych 2000 MW NR "Hoopoe" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 28,37 g
- Pure silver (0,8437 oz) 26,2423 g
- Diameter 38,61 mm
- Edge Plain
- Mintage PROOF 24,000
Description
- Country Poland
- Period III Republic after denomination
- Denomination 20 Zlotych
- Year 2000
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (64)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 20 Zlotych 2000 "Hoopoe" with mark MW NR. This silver coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1056 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 1,400. Bidding took place April 21, 2017.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Heritage
Date July 15, 2024
Condition PF68 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
109 $
Price in auction currency 109 USD
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 19, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Stare Monety
Date December 8, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 3, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 3, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller COINSNET
Date December 2, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 20 Zlotych 2000 "Hoopoe", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
