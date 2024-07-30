Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

200 Zlotych 2000 MW RK "The 10th Anniversary of forming the Solidarity Trade Union" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Obverse 200 Zlotych 2000 MW RK "The 10th Anniversary of forming the Solidarity Trade Union" - Gold Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination Reverse 200 Zlotych 2000 MW RK "The 10th Anniversary of forming the Solidarity Trade Union" - Gold Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 23,32 g
  • Pure gold (0,6748 oz) 20,988 g
  • Diameter 32 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage PROOF 2,500

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period III Republic after denomination
  • Denomination 200 Zlotych
  • Year 2000
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (37)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 200 Zlotych 2000 "The 10th Anniversary of forming the Solidarity Trade Union" with mark MW RK. This gold coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2089 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 12,100. Bidding took place September 8, 2018.

Poland 200 Zlotych 2000 MW RK "The 10th Anniversary of forming the Solidarity Trade Union" at auction Niemczyk - June 22, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
1483 $
Price in auction currency 6000 PLN
Poland 200 Zlotych 2000 MW RK "The 10th Anniversary of forming the Solidarity Trade Union" at auction Numisbalt - May 12, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 12, 2024
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
1294 $
Price in auction currency 1200 EUR
Seller WCN
Date April 4, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 200 Zlotych 2000 MW RK "The 10th Anniversary of forming the Solidarity Trade Union" at auction Marciniak - June 1, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date June 1, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 200 Zlotych 2000 MW RK "The 10th Anniversary of forming the Solidarity Trade Union" at auction Marciniak - June 1, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date June 1, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 200 Zlotych 2000 MW RK "The 10th Anniversary of forming the Solidarity Trade Union" at auction Numisbalt - May 14, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 14, 2023
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date February 2, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 200 Zlotych 2000 MW RK "The 10th Anniversary of forming the Solidarity Trade Union" at auction Numisbalt - May 21, 2022
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 21, 2022
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 200 Zlotych 2000 MW RK "The 10th Anniversary of forming the Solidarity Trade Union" at auction Wójcicki - March 2, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 2, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 200 Zlotych 2000 MW RK "The 10th Anniversary of forming the Solidarity Trade Union" at auction Cieszyńskie CN - April 18, 2021
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date April 18, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 200 Zlotych 2000 MW RK "The 10th Anniversary of forming the Solidarity Trade Union" at auction Cieszyńskie CN - April 18, 2021
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date April 18, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 200 Zlotych 2000 MW RK "The 10th Anniversary of forming the Solidarity Trade Union" at auction Niemczyk - October 16, 2020
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 16, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 200 Zlotych 2000 MW RK "The 10th Anniversary of forming the Solidarity Trade Union" at auction WDA - MiM - December 28, 2019
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 28, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 200 Zlotych 2000 MW RK "The 10th Anniversary of forming the Solidarity Trade Union" at auction Niemczyk - October 25, 2019
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 25, 2019
Condition PF70 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 200 Zlotych 2000 MW RK "The 10th Anniversary of forming the Solidarity Trade Union" at auction Marciniak - October 11, 2019
Seller Marciniak
Date October 11, 2019
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 200 Zlotych 2000 MW RK "The 10th Anniversary of forming the Solidarity Trade Union" at auction Marciniak - October 11, 2019
Seller Marciniak
Date October 11, 2019
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 200 Zlotych 2000 MW RK "The 10th Anniversary of forming the Solidarity Trade Union" at auction Marciniak - May 29, 2019
Seller Marciniak
Date May 29, 2019
Condition PF69 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 200 Zlotych 2000 MW RK "The 10th Anniversary of forming the Solidarity Trade Union" at auction Niemczyk - March 16, 2019
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 16, 2019
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 200 Zlotych 2000 MW RK "The 10th Anniversary of forming the Solidarity Trade Union" at auction The Canadian Numismatic Company - February 26, 2019
Seller The Canadian Numismatic Company
Date February 26, 2019
Condition PF68 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Poland 200 Zlotych 2000 MW RK "The 10th Anniversary of forming the Solidarity Trade Union" at auction Frühwald - February 10, 2019
Seller Frühwald
Date February 10, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 200 Zlotych 2000 MW RK "The 10th Anniversary of forming the Solidarity Trade Union" at auction Marciniak - February 13, 2019
Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2019
Condition PF69 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 200 Zlotych 2000 "The 10th Anniversary of forming the Solidarity Trade Union", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

