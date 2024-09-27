Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
10 Zlotych 2000 MW RK "The 1000th anniversary of the convention in Gniezno" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 14,14 g
- Pure silver (0,4205 oz) 13,0795 g
- Diameter 32 mm
- Edge Plain
- Mintage PROOF 32,000
Description
- Country Poland
- Period III Republic after denomination
- Denomination 10 Zlotych
- Year 2000
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 10 Zlotych 2000 "The 1000th anniversary of the convention in Gniezno" with mark MW RK. This silver coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1065 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 550. Bidding took place April 21, 2017.
Where to sell?
For the sale of 10 Zlotych 2000 "The 1000th anniversary of the convention in Gniezno", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
