10 Zlotych 2000 MW RK "The 1000th anniversary of the convention in Gniezno" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 10 Zlotych 2000 "The 1000th anniversary of the convention in Gniezno" with mark MW RK. This silver coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1065 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 550. Bidding took place April 21, 2017.

Сondition PROOF (44) UNC (18) Condition (slab) PF70 (4) PF69 (18) PF68 (2) ULTRA CAMEO (24) Service NGC (24)

Seller All companies

BAC (12)

COINSNET (1)

Katz (1)

Niemczyk (23)

Numimarket (1)

Rzeszowski DA (1)

Stare Monety (2)

WCN (18)

Wójcicki (3)