Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

10 Zlotych 2000 MW RK "The 1000th anniversary of the convention in Gniezno" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Obverse 10 Zlotych 2000 MW RK "The 1000th anniversary of the convention in Gniezno" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination Reverse 10 Zlotych 2000 MW RK "The 1000th anniversary of the convention in Gniezno" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 14,14 g
  • Pure silver (0,4205 oz) 13,0795 g
  • Diameter 32 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage PROOF 32,000

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period III Republic after denomination
  • Denomination 10 Zlotych
  • Year 2000
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (62)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 10 Zlotych 2000 "The 1000th anniversary of the convention in Gniezno" with mark MW RK. This silver coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1065 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 550. Bidding took place April 21, 2017.

Seller WCN
Date July 11, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
25 $
Price in auction currency 100 PLN
Seller WCN
Date June 20, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
21 $
Price in auction currency 85 PLN
Seller WCN
Date June 13, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date June 6, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date May 30, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date May 23, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date May 9, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 2000 MW RK "The 1000th anniversary of the convention in Gniezno" at auction BAC - May 7, 2024
Seller BAC
Date May 7, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date April 25, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date April 11, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date March 28, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date March 14, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date February 29, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date February 15, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date December 7, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 2000 MW RK "The 1000th anniversary of the convention in Gniezno" at auction Niemczyk - June 24, 2023
Poland 10 Zlotych 2000 MW RK "The 1000th anniversary of the convention in Gniezno" at auction Niemczyk - June 24, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 24, 2023
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date April 20, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 2000 MW RK "The 1000th anniversary of the convention in Gniezno" at auction Numimarket - April 18, 2023
Poland 10 Zlotych 2000 MW RK "The 1000th anniversary of the convention in Gniezno" at auction Numimarket - April 18, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date April 18, 2023
Condition PF70 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date March 16, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date January 26, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 2000 MW RK "The 1000th anniversary of the convention in Gniezno" at auction BAC - December 14, 2022
Seller BAC
Date December 14, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Zlotych 2000 "The 1000th anniversary of the convention in Gniezno", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

