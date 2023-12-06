Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

2 Zlote 2000 MW ET "John II Casimir" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Obverse 2 Zlote 2000 MW ET "John II Casimir" - Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination Reverse 2 Zlote 2000 MW ET "John II Casimir" - Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Brass
  • Weight 8,15 g
  • Diameter 26,8 mm
  • Mintage UNC 450,000

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period III Republic after denomination
  • Denomination 2 Zlote
  • Year 2000
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (12)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 2 Zlote 2000 "John II Casimir" with mark MW ET. This brass coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 408 sold at the Dom Aukcyjny Numimarket.pl auction for PLN 1,550. Bidding took place April 19, 2020.

Seller WCN
Date December 28, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
7 $
Price in auction currency 26 PLN
Seller WCN
Date December 7, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
6 $
Price in auction currency 24 PLN
Poland 2 Zlote 2000 MW ET "John II Casimir" at auction Numis Poland - December 6, 2023
Seller Numis Poland
Date December 6, 2023
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Zlote 2000 MW ET "John II Casimir" at auction Coinhouse - May 12, 2023
Seller Coinhouse
Date May 12, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Zlote 2000 MW ET "John II Casimir" at auction Wójcicki - December 2, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 2, 2022
Condition MS67 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Zlote 2000 MW ET "John II Casimir" at auction Numimarket - November 8, 2022
Seller Numimarket
Date November 8, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Zlote 2000 MW ET "John II Casimir" at auction Wójcicki - June 21, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date June 21, 2022
Condition MS67 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Zlote 2000 MW ET "John II Casimir" at auction Coinhouse - May 13, 2022
Seller Coinhouse
Date May 13, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Zlote 2000 MW ET "John II Casimir" at auction Numimarket - November 30, 2020
Seller Numimarket
Date November 30, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Zlote 2000 MW ET "John II Casimir" at auction Numimarket - April 20, 2020
Seller Numimarket
Date April 20, 2020
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Zlote 2000 MW ET "John II Casimir" at auction Rzeszowski DA - March 11, 2020
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date March 11, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Zlote 2000 MW ET "John II Casimir" at auction Niemczyk - May 6, 2016
Seller Niemczyk
Date May 6, 2016
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Zlote 2000 "John II Casimir", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

