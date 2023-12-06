Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
2 Zlote 2000 MW ET "John II Casimir" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)
Specification
- Metal Brass
- Weight 8,15 g
- Diameter 26,8 mm
- Mintage UNC 450,000
Description
- Country Poland
- Period III Republic after denomination
- Denomination 2 Zlote
- Year 2000
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (12)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 2 Zlote 2000 "John II Casimir" with mark MW ET. This brass coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 408 sold at the Dom Aukcyjny Numimarket.pl auction for PLN 1,550. Bidding took place April 19, 2020.
Seller Numis Poland
Date December 6, 2023
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Coinhouse
Date May 12, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 2, 2022
Condition MS67 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Numimarket
Date November 8, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date June 21, 2022
Condition MS67 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Coinhouse
Date May 13, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Numimarket
Date November 30, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Numimarket
Date April 20, 2020
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date March 11, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
