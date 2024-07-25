Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

2 Zlote 2000 MW RK "The 10th Anniversary of forming the Solidarity Trade Union" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Obverse 2 Zlote 2000 MW RK "The 10th Anniversary of forming the Solidarity Trade Union" - Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination Reverse 2 Zlote 2000 MW RK "The 10th Anniversary of forming the Solidarity Trade Union" - Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Brass
  • Weight 8,15 g
  • Diameter 26,8 mm
  • Mintage UNC 750,000

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period III Republic after denomination
  • Denomination 2 Zlote
  • Year 2000
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (14)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 2 Zlote 2000 "The 10th Anniversary of forming the Solidarity Trade Union" with mark MW RK. This brass coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2126 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 1,200. Bidding took place June 20, 2020.

Poland 2 Zlote 2000 MW RK "The 10th Anniversary of forming the Solidarity Trade Union" at auction Russiancoin - July 25, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 25, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 2 Zlote 2000 MW RK "The 10th Anniversary of forming the Solidarity Trade Union" at auction Russiancoin - June 13, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 13, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 2 Zlote 2000 MW RK "The 10th Anniversary of forming the Solidarity Trade Union" at auction Frühwald - February 18, 2024
Seller Frühwald
Date February 18, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
1 $
Price in auction currency 1 EUR
Poland 2 Zlote 2000 MW RK "The 10th Anniversary of forming the Solidarity Trade Union" at auction Numimarket - November 8, 2022
Poland 2 Zlote 2000 MW RK "The 10th Anniversary of forming the Solidarity Trade Union" at auction Numimarket - November 8, 2022
Seller Numimarket
Date November 8, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
62 $
Price in auction currency 290 PLN
Poland 2 Zlote 2000 MW RK "The 10th Anniversary of forming the Solidarity Trade Union" at auction Numimarket - November 8, 2022
Poland 2 Zlote 2000 MW RK "The 10th Anniversary of forming the Solidarity Trade Union" at auction Numimarket - November 8, 2022
Seller Numimarket
Date November 8, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 2 Zlote 2000 MW RK "The 10th Anniversary of forming the Solidarity Trade Union" at auction Niemczyk - September 18, 2022
Poland 2 Zlote 2000 MW RK "The 10th Anniversary of forming the Solidarity Trade Union" at auction Niemczyk - September 18, 2022
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 18, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 2 Zlote 2000 MW RK "The 10th Anniversary of forming the Solidarity Trade Union" at auction Niemczyk - September 18, 2022
Poland 2 Zlote 2000 MW RK "The 10th Anniversary of forming the Solidarity Trade Union" at auction Niemczyk - September 18, 2022
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 18, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 2 Zlote 2000 MW RK "The 10th Anniversary of forming the Solidarity Trade Union" at auction Coinhouse - May 13, 2022
Seller Coinhouse
Date May 13, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 2 Zlote 2000 MW RK "The 10th Anniversary of forming the Solidarity Trade Union" at auction Numimarket - March 30, 2021
Poland 2 Zlote 2000 MW RK "The 10th Anniversary of forming the Solidarity Trade Union" at auction Numimarket - March 30, 2021
Seller Numimarket
Date March 30, 2021
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
Poland 2 Zlote 2000 MW RK "The 10th Anniversary of forming the Solidarity Trade Union" at auction Numimarket - March 30, 2021
Poland 2 Zlote 2000 MW RK "The 10th Anniversary of forming the Solidarity Trade Union" at auction Numimarket - March 30, 2021
Seller Numimarket
Date March 30, 2021
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Poland 2 Zlote 2000 MW RK "The 10th Anniversary of forming the Solidarity Trade Union" at auction Numimarket - November 30, 2020
Poland 2 Zlote 2000 MW RK "The 10th Anniversary of forming the Solidarity Trade Union" at auction Numimarket - November 30, 2020
Seller Numimarket
Date November 30, 2020
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
Poland 2 Zlote 2000 MW RK "The 10th Anniversary of forming the Solidarity Trade Union" at auction Niemczyk - June 20, 2020
Poland 2 Zlote 2000 MW RK "The 10th Anniversary of forming the Solidarity Trade Union" at auction Niemczyk - June 20, 2020
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 20, 2020
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
Poland 2 Zlote 2000 MW RK "The 10th Anniversary of forming the Solidarity Trade Union" at auction Niemczyk - June 20, 2020
Poland 2 Zlote 2000 MW RK "The 10th Anniversary of forming the Solidarity Trade Union" at auction Niemczyk - June 20, 2020
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 20, 2020
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
Poland 2 Zlote 2000 MW RK "The 10th Anniversary of forming the Solidarity Trade Union" at auction Niemczyk - May 6, 2016
Poland 2 Zlote 2000 MW RK "The 10th Anniversary of forming the Solidarity Trade Union" at auction Niemczyk - May 6, 2016
Seller Niemczyk
Date May 6, 2016
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Zlote 2000 "The 10th Anniversary of forming the Solidarity Trade Union", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

