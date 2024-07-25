Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
2 Zlote 2000 MW RK "The 10th Anniversary of forming the Solidarity Trade Union" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)
Specification
- Metal Brass
- Weight 8,15 g
- Diameter 26,8 mm
- Mintage UNC 750,000
Description
- Country Poland
- Period III Republic after denomination
- Denomination 2 Zlote
- Year 2000
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (14)
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 2 Zlote 2000 "The 10th Anniversary of forming the Solidarity Trade Union" with mark MW RK. This brass coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2126 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 1,200. Bidding took place June 20, 2020.
Seller Frühwald
Date February 18, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
1 $
Price in auction currency 1 EUR
Seller Numimarket
Date November 8, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
62 $
Price in auction currency 290 PLN
Seller Numimarket
Date November 8, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 18, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 18, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Coinhouse
Date May 13, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Numimarket
Date March 30, 2021
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
Seller Numimarket
Date March 30, 2021
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Seller Numimarket
Date November 30, 2020
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 20, 2020
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 20, 2020
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
