2 Zlote 2000 MW RK "The 10th Anniversary of forming the Solidarity Trade Union" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 2 Zlote 2000 "The 10th Anniversary of forming the Solidarity Trade Union" with mark MW RK. This brass coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2126 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 1,200. Bidding took place June 20, 2020.

Сondition UNC (13) XF (1) Condition (slab) MS65 (3) MS64 (3) Service NGC (3) PCGS (3)