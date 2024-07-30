200 Zlotych 2000 MW NR "1000 years of Wroclaw" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 200 Zlotych 2000 "1000 years of Wroclaw" with mark MW NR. This gold coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 660 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 6,500. Bidding took place September 15, 2023.

Сondition PROOF (23) UNC (8) Condition (slab) PF70 (9) PF69 (4) ULTRA CAMEO (12) Service NGC (11) PCGS (1) GCN (1)

Seller All companies

Cieszyńskie CN (2)

Goldberg (3)

Kroha (1)

Marciniak (1)

Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)

Niemczyk (5)

Numimarket (2)

Polskie Towarzystwo Numizmatyczne (1)

Rauch (1)

Stack's (2)

Teutoburger (2)

WCN (7)

Wójcicki (3)