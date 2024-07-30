Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

200 Zlotych 2000 MW NR "1000 years of Wroclaw" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Obverse 200 Zlotych 2000 MW NR "1000 years of Wroclaw" - Gold Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination Reverse 200 Zlotych 2000 MW NR "1000 years of Wroclaw" - Gold Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination

Photo by: Numimarket

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 15,5 g
  • Pure gold (0,4485 oz) 13,95 g
  • Diameter 27 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage PROOF 2,000

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period III Republic after denomination
  • Denomination 200 Zlotych
  • Year 2000
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (31)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 200 Zlotych 2000 "1000 years of Wroclaw" with mark MW NR. This gold coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 660 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 6,500. Bidding took place September 15, 2023.

Poland 200 Zlotych 2000 MW NR "1000 years of Wroclaw" at auction Teutoburger - April 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition PF70 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date April 4, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
1186 $
Price in auction currency 4700 PLN
Seller WCN
Date April 4, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
1010 $
Price in auction currency 4000 PLN
Seller WCN
Date March 21, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date March 21, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 200 Zlotych 2000 MW NR "1000 years of Wroclaw" at auction Stack's - January 18, 2024
Poland 200 Zlotych 2000 MW NR "1000 years of Wroclaw" at auction Stack's - January 18, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date January 18, 2024
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 200 Zlotych 2000 MW NR "1000 years of Wroclaw" at auction Stack's - November 3, 2023
Poland 200 Zlotych 2000 MW NR "1000 years of Wroclaw" at auction Stack's - November 3, 2023
Seller Stack's
Date November 3, 2023
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Poland 200 Zlotych 2000 MW NR "1000 years of Wroclaw" at auction Niemczyk - September 15, 2023
Poland 200 Zlotych 2000 MW NR "1000 years of Wroclaw" at auction Niemczyk - September 15, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 15, 2023
Condition PF70 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 200 Zlotych 2000 MW NR "1000 years of Wroclaw" at auction Numimarket - April 18, 2023
Poland 200 Zlotych 2000 MW NR "1000 years of Wroclaw" at auction Numimarket - April 18, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date April 18, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 200 Zlotych 2000 MW NR "1000 years of Wroclaw" at auction Wójcicki - March 10, 2023
Poland 200 Zlotych 2000 MW NR "1000 years of Wroclaw" at auction Wójcicki - March 10, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 10, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date February 23, 2023
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date February 2, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date November 19, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 200 Zlotych 2000 MW NR "1000 years of Wroclaw" at auction Wójcicki - June 21, 2022
Poland 200 Zlotych 2000 MW NR "1000 years of Wroclaw" at auction Wójcicki - June 21, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date June 21, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 200 Zlotych 2000 MW NR "1000 years of Wroclaw" at auction Cieszyńskie CN - April 18, 2021
Poland 200 Zlotych 2000 MW NR "1000 years of Wroclaw" at auction Cieszyńskie CN - April 18, 2021
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date April 18, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 200 Zlotych 2000 MW NR "1000 years of Wroclaw" at auction Cieszyńskie CN - April 18, 2021
Poland 200 Zlotych 2000 MW NR "1000 years of Wroclaw" at auction Cieszyńskie CN - April 18, 2021
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date April 18, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 200 Zlotych 2000 MW NR "1000 years of Wroclaw" at auction Niemczyk - October 16, 2020
Poland 200 Zlotych 2000 MW NR "1000 years of Wroclaw" at auction Niemczyk - October 16, 2020
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 16, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 200 Zlotych 2000 MW NR "1000 years of Wroclaw" at auction Numimarket - June 2, 2020
Poland 200 Zlotych 2000 MW NR "1000 years of Wroclaw" at auction Numimarket - June 2, 2020
Seller Numimarket
Date June 2, 2020
Condition PF70 GCN
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 200 Zlotych 2000 MW NR "1000 years of Wroclaw" at auction Niemczyk - March 14, 2020
Poland 200 Zlotych 2000 MW NR "1000 years of Wroclaw" at auction Niemczyk - March 14, 2020
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 14, 2020
Condition PF70 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 200 Zlotych 2000 MW NR "1000 years of Wroclaw" at auction Wójcicki - February 23, 2019
Poland 200 Zlotych 2000 MW NR "1000 years of Wroclaw" at auction Wójcicki - February 23, 2019
Seller Wójcicki
Date February 23, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 200 Zlotych 2000 MW NR "1000 years of Wroclaw" at auction Rauch - February 23, 2019
Seller Rauch
Date February 23, 2019
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
******
Subscription required

