Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

2 Zlote 2000 "Millennium" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Obverse 2 Zlote 2000 "Millennium" - Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination Reverse 2 Zlote 2000 "Millennium" - Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Copper-Nickel
  • Weight 8,31 g
  • Diameter 26,8 mm
  • Mintage UNC 2,000,000

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period III Republic after denomination
  • Denomination 2 Zlote
  • Year 2000
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (11)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 2 Zlote 2000 "Millennium". This copper-nickel coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 799 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 3,200. Bidding took place December 28, 2019.

Poland 2 Zlote 2000 "Millennium" at auction Frühwald - February 18, 2024
Seller Frühwald
Date February 18, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
1 $
Price in auction currency 1 EUR
Poland 2 Zlote 2000 "Millennium" at auction Numimarket - November 8, 2022
Poland 2 Zlote 2000 "Millennium" at auction Numimarket - November 8, 2022
Seller Numimarket
Date November 8, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
107 $
Price in auction currency 500 PLN
Poland 2 Zlote 2000 "Millennium" at auction Russiancoin - October 13, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date October 13, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Poland 2 Zlote 2000 "Millennium" at auction Coinhouse - May 13, 2022
Seller Coinhouse
Date May 13, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 2 Zlote 2000 "Millennium" at auction Numimarket - November 30, 2020
Poland 2 Zlote 2000 "Millennium" at auction Numimarket - November 30, 2020
Seller Numimarket
Date November 30, 2020
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Poland 2 Zlote 2000 "Millennium" at auction Niemczyk - June 20, 2020
Poland 2 Zlote 2000 "Millennium" at auction Niemczyk - June 20, 2020
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 20, 2020
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Poland 2 Zlote 2000 "Millennium" at auction Numimarket - April 20, 2020
Poland 2 Zlote 2000 "Millennium" at auction Numimarket - April 20, 2020
Seller Numimarket
Date April 20, 2020
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 2 Zlote 2000 "Millennium" at auction WDA - MiM - December 28, 2019
Poland 2 Zlote 2000 "Millennium" at auction WDA - MiM - December 28, 2019
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 28, 2019
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 2 Zlote 2000 "Millennium" at auction WDA - MiM - April 14, 2018
Poland 2 Zlote 2000 "Millennium" at auction WDA - MiM - April 14, 2018
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 14, 2018
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Poland 2 Zlote 2000 "Millennium" at auction Marciniak - November 13, 2017
Poland 2 Zlote 2000 "Millennium" at auction Marciniak - November 13, 2017
Seller Marciniak
Date November 13, 2017
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 2 Zlote 2000 "Millennium" at auction Niemczyk - May 6, 2016
Poland 2 Zlote 2000 "Millennium" at auction Niemczyk - May 6, 2016
Seller Niemczyk
Date May 6, 2016
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Zlote 2000 "Millennium", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

