2 Zlote 2000 "Millennium" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 2 Zlote 2000 "Millennium". This copper-nickel coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 799 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 3,200. Bidding took place December 28, 2019.

Сondition UNC (10) No grade (1) Condition (slab) MS67 (1) MS65 (1) MS64 (5) Service PCGS (3) NGC (4)