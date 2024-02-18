Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
2 Zlote 2000 "Millennium" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)
Specification
- Metal Copper-Nickel
- Weight 8,31 g
- Diameter 26,8 mm
- Mintage UNC 2,000,000
Description
- Country Poland
- Period III Republic after denomination
- Denomination 2 Zlote
- Year 2000
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (11)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 2 Zlote 2000 "Millennium". This copper-nickel coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 799 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 3,200. Bidding took place December 28, 2019.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Frühwald
Date February 18, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
1 $
Price in auction currency 1 EUR
Seller Numimarket
Date November 8, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
107 $
Price in auction currency 500 PLN
Seller Russiancoin
Date October 13, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Coinhouse
Date May 13, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Numimarket
Date November 30, 2020
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 20, 2020
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Numimarket
Date April 20, 2020
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 28, 2019
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 14, 2018
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date November 13, 2017
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Zlote 2000 "Millennium", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
