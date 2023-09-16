10 Zlotych 2000 MW RK "The 10th Anniversary of forming the Solidarity Trade Union" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 10 Zlotych 2000 "The 10th Anniversary of forming the Solidarity Trade Union" with mark MW RK. This silver coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1847 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 120. Bidding took place September 16, 2023.

Сondition PROOF (21) UNC (15) Condition (slab) PF69 (1) ULTRA CAMEO (1) Service NGC (1)

Seller All companies

BAC (11)

COINSNET (2)

Niemczyk (1)

Numis Poland (1)

Stare Monety (2)

WCN (15)

Wójcicki (4)