10 Zlotych 2000 MW RK "The 10th Anniversary of forming the Solidarity Trade Union" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 14,22 g
- Pure silver (0,4229 oz) 13,1535 g
- Diameter 32 mm
- Edge Plain
- Mintage PROOF 40,000
Description
- Country Poland
- Period III Republic after denomination
- Denomination 10 Zlotych
- Year 2000
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (36)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 10 Zlotych 2000 "The 10th Anniversary of forming the Solidarity Trade Union" with mark MW RK. This silver coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1847 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 120. Bidding took place September 16, 2023.
Seller WCN
Date September 28, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 16, 2023
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Seller Wójcicki
Date June 6, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 2, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date September 29, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Numis Poland
Date September 7, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
