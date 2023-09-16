Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

10 Zlotych 2000 MW RK "The 10th Anniversary of forming the Solidarity Trade Union" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Obverse 10 Zlotych 2000 MW RK "The 10th Anniversary of forming the Solidarity Trade Union" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination Reverse 10 Zlotych 2000 MW RK "The 10th Anniversary of forming the Solidarity Trade Union" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 14,22 g
  • Pure silver (0,4229 oz) 13,1535 g
  • Diameter 32 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage PROOF 40,000

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period III Republic after denomination
  • Denomination 10 Zlotych
  • Year 2000
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (36)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 10 Zlotych 2000 "The 10th Anniversary of forming the Solidarity Trade Union" with mark MW RK. This silver coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1847 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 120. Bidding took place September 16, 2023.

  • All companies
  • BAC (11)
  • COINSNET (2)
  • Niemczyk (1)
  • Numis Poland (1)
  • Stare Monety (2)
  • WCN (15)
  • Wójcicki (4)
Seller WCN
Date July 11, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
18 $
Price in auction currency 70 PLN
Seller WCN
Date May 30, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
16 $
Price in auction currency 65 PLN
Seller WCN
Date April 11, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date March 7, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date September 28, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 10 Zlotych 2000 MW RK "The 10th Anniversary of forming the Solidarity Trade Union" at auction Niemczyk - September 16, 2023
Poland 10 Zlotych 2000 MW RK "The 10th Anniversary of forming the Solidarity Trade Union" at auction Niemczyk - September 16, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 16, 2023
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date August 3, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 10 Zlotych 2000 MW RK "The 10th Anniversary of forming the Solidarity Trade Union" at auction Wójcicki - June 6, 2023
Poland 10 Zlotych 2000 MW RK "The 10th Anniversary of forming the Solidarity Trade Union" at auction Wójcicki - June 6, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date June 6, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date June 1, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date May 25, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date April 27, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date April 20, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date March 16, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date March 2, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 10 Zlotych 2000 MW RK "The 10th Anniversary of forming the Solidarity Trade Union" at auction BAC - December 14, 2022
Seller BAC
Date December 14, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 10 Zlotych 2000 MW RK "The 10th Anniversary of forming the Solidarity Trade Union" at auction Wójcicki - December 2, 2022
Poland 10 Zlotych 2000 MW RK "The 10th Anniversary of forming the Solidarity Trade Union" at auction Wójcicki - December 2, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 2, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date November 24, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date November 10, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date September 29, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 10 Zlotych 2000 MW RK "The 10th Anniversary of forming the Solidarity Trade Union" at auction Numis Poland - September 7, 2022
Poland 10 Zlotych 2000 MW RK "The 10th Anniversary of forming the Solidarity Trade Union" at auction Numis Poland - September 7, 2022
Seller Numis Poland
Date September 7, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Poland 10 Zlotych 2000 MW RK "The 10th Anniversary of forming the Solidarity Trade Union" at auction BAC - July 6, 2022
Seller BAC
Date July 6, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Zlotych 2000 "The 10th Anniversary of forming the Solidarity Trade Union", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

