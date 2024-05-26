Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
10 Zlotych 2000 MW ET "John II Casimir". Bust portrait (Poland, III Republic after denomination)
Variety: Bust portrait
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 14,14 g
- Pure silver (0,4205 oz) 13,0795 g
- Diameter 32 mm
- Edge Plain
- Mintage PROOF 20,000
Description
- Country Poland
- Period III Republic after denomination
- Denomination 10 Zlotych
- Year 2000
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (31)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 10 Zlotych 2000 "John II Casimir" with mark MW ET. Bust portrait. This silver coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3497 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 280. Bidding took place October 3, 2020.
