Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

10 Zlotych 2000 MW ET "John II Casimir". Bust portrait (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Variety: Bust portrait

Obverse 10 Zlotych 2000 MW ET "John II Casimir" Bust portrait - Silver Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination Reverse 10 Zlotych 2000 MW ET "John II Casimir" Bust portrait - Silver Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 14,14 g
  • Pure silver (0,4205 oz) 13,0795 g
  • Diameter 32 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage PROOF 20,000

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period III Republic after denomination
  • Denomination 10 Zlotych
  • Year 2000
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (31)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 10 Zlotych 2000 "John II Casimir" with mark MW ET. Bust portrait. This silver coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3497 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 280. Bidding took place October 3, 2020.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • BAC (12)
  • Cieszyńskie CN (1)
  • COINSNET (1)
  • Numis Poland (1)
  • Numisbalt (1)
  • Polskie Towarzystwo Numizmatyczne (1)
  • Teutoburger (1)
  • WCN (10)
  • Wójcicki (3)
Seller WCN
Date July 11, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
22 $
Price in auction currency 85 PLN
Seller WCN
Date June 6, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
27 $
Price in auction currency 105 PLN
Seller WCN
Date May 30, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Poland 10 Zlotych 2000 MW ET "John II Casimir" at auction Cieszyńskie CN - May 26, 2024
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date May 26, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
******
Seller WCN
Date May 23, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
******
Poland 10 Zlotych 2000 MW ET "John II Casimir" at auction BAC - May 7, 2024
Seller BAC
Date May 7, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date April 11, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Seller WCN
Date December 7, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Seller WCN
Date May 4, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Seller WCN
Date April 20, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Seller WCN
Date March 16, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Seller WCN
Date January 19, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Seller BAC
Date December 14, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 10 Zlotych 2000 MW ET "John II Casimir" at auction Numis Poland - September 7, 2022
Seller Numis Poland
Date September 7, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
******
Poland 10 Zlotych 2000 MW ET "John II Casimir" at auction BAC - July 6, 2022
Seller BAC
Date July 6, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 10 Zlotych 2000 MW ET "John II Casimir" at auction Wójcicki - June 21, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date June 21, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
******
Poland 10 Zlotych 2000 MW ET "John II Casimir" at auction Wójcicki - June 21, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date June 21, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
******
Poland 10 Zlotych 2000 MW ET "John II Casimir" at auction Wójcicki - June 21, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date June 21, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
******
Poland 10 Zlotych 2000 MW ET "John II Casimir" at auction COINSNET - March 27, 2022
Seller COINSNET
Date March 27, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
******
Poland 10 Zlotych 2000 MW ET "John II Casimir" at auction BAC - March 2, 2022
Seller BAC
Date March 2, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 10 Zlotych 2000 MW ET "John II Casimir" at auction BAC - September 8, 2021
Seller BAC
Date September 8, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Zlotych 2000 "John II Casimir", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

