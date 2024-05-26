10 Zlotych 2000 MW ET "John II Casimir". Bust portrait (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 10 Zlotych 2000 "John II Casimir" with mark MW ET. Bust portrait. This silver coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3497 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 280. Bidding took place October 3, 2020.

