Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

50 Zlotych 2000 MW NR "White-tailed eagle" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Obverse 50 Zlotych 2000 MW NR "White-tailed eagle" - Gold Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination Reverse 50 Zlotych 2000 MW NR "White-tailed eagle" - Gold Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,9999)
  • Weight 3,10 g
  • Pure gold (0,0997 oz) 3,0997 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage UNC 2,000

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period III Republic after denomination
  • Denomination 50 Zlotych
  • Year 2000
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Bullion
Auction Prices (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 50 Zlotych 2000 "White-tailed eagle" with mark MW NR. This gold coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3571 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 900. Bidding took place October 3, 2020.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • COINSNET (1)
  • Goldberg (1)
  • Marciniak (1)
Seller COINSNET
Date September 4, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
211 $
Price in auction currency 1000 PLN
Seller Marciniak
Date October 7, 2020
Condition MS68 NGC
Selling price
237 $
Price in auction currency 900 PLN
Seller Goldberg
Date September 5, 2011
Condition MS68 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

