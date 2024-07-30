Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
50 Zlotych 2000 MW NR "White-tailed eagle" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)
Auction Prices (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 50 Zlotych 2000 "White-tailed eagle" with mark MW NR. This gold coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3571 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 900. Bidding took place October 3, 2020.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- COINSNET (1)
- Goldberg (1)
- Marciniak (1)
Seller COINSNET
Date September 4, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
211 $
Price in auction currency 1000 PLN
Seller Marciniak
Date October 7, 2020
Condition MS68 NGC
Selling price
237 $
Price in auction currency 900 PLN
Where to sell?
For the sale of 50 Zlotych 2000 "White-tailed eagle", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search