5 Groszy 2000 MW (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 5 Groszy 2000 with mark MW. This brass coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 481 sold at the Dom Aukcyjny Numimarket.pl auction for PLN 320. Bidding took place November 29, 2020.

Сondition UNC (2) XF (1) Condition (slab) MS67 (2) Service NGC (2)