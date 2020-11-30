Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
5 Groszy 2000 MW (Poland, III Republic after denomination)
Auction Prices (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 5 Groszy 2000 with mark MW. This brass coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 481 sold at the Dom Aukcyjny Numimarket.pl auction for PLN 320. Bidding took place November 29, 2020.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- COINSNET (1)
- Numimarket (1)
- Numis Poland (1)
Seller Numimarket
Date November 30, 2020
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
85 $
Price in auction currency 320 PLN
Seller COINSNET
Date September 9, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
5 $
Price in auction currency 20 PLN
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Groszy 2000 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search