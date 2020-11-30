Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

5 Groszy 2000 MW (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Obverse 5 Groszy 2000 MW - Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination Reverse 5 Groszy 2000 MW - Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination

Specification

  • Metal Brass
  • Weight 2,59 g
  • Diameter 19,5 mm
  • Mintage UNC 75,600,000

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period III Republic after denomination
  • Denomination 5 Groszy
  • Year 2000
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 5 Groszy 2000 with mark MW. This brass coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 481 sold at the Dom Aukcyjny Numimarket.pl auction for PLN 320. Bidding took place November 29, 2020.

Poland 5 Groszy 2000 MW at auction Numimarket - November 30, 2020
Poland 5 Groszy 2000 MW at auction Numimarket - November 30, 2020
Seller Numimarket
Date November 30, 2020
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
85 $
Price in auction currency 320 PLN
Poland 5 Groszy 2000 MW at auction COINSNET - September 9, 2020
Poland 5 Groszy 2000 MW at auction COINSNET - September 9, 2020
Seller COINSNET
Date September 9, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
5 $
Price in auction currency 20 PLN
Poland 5 Groszy 2000 MW at auction Numis Poland - November 23, 2019
Poland 5 Groszy 2000 MW at auction Numis Poland - November 23, 2019
Seller Numis Poland
Date November 23, 2019
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

