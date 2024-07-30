Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

100 Zlotych 2010 MW RK "65th Anniversary of Liberation of KL Auschwitz-Birkenau" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Obverse 100 Zlotych 2010 MW RK "65th Anniversary of Liberation of KL Auschwitz-Birkenau" - Gold Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination Reverse 100 Zlotych 2010 MW RK "65th Anniversary of Liberation of KL Auschwitz-Birkenau" - Gold Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination

Photo by: NBP

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 8,0 g
  • Pure gold (0,2315 oz) 7,2 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage PROOF 8,000

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period III Republic after denomination
  • Denomination 100 Zlotych
  • Year 2010
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 100 Zlotych 2010 "65th Anniversary of Liberation of KL Auschwitz-Birkenau" with mark MW RK. This gold coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 550 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 400. Bidding took place July 18, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Künker (1)
  • Marciniak (1)
  • Rzeszowski DA (1)
  • WCN (1)
  • Wójcicki (1)
Seller WCN
Date October 27, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
383 $
Price in auction currency 1800 PLN
Poland 100 Zlotych 2010 MW RK "65th Anniversary of Liberation of KL Auschwitz-Birkenau" at auction Künker - July 21, 2022
Seller Künker
Date July 21, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
407 $
Price in auction currency 400 EUR
Poland 100 Zlotych 2010 MW RK "65th Anniversary of Liberation of KL Auschwitz-Birkenau" at auction Wójcicki - June 21, 2022
Poland 100 Zlotych 2010 MW RK "65th Anniversary of Liberation of KL Auschwitz-Birkenau" at auction Wójcicki - June 21, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date June 21, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 100 Zlotych 2010 MW RK "65th Anniversary of Liberation of KL Auschwitz-Birkenau" at auction Marciniak - October 11, 2019
Poland 100 Zlotych 2010 MW RK "65th Anniversary of Liberation of KL Auschwitz-Birkenau" at auction Marciniak - October 11, 2019
Seller Marciniak
Date October 11, 2019
Condition PF70 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 100 Zlotych 2010 MW RK "65th Anniversary of Liberation of KL Auschwitz-Birkenau" at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 13, 2019
Poland 100 Zlotych 2010 MW RK "65th Anniversary of Liberation of KL Auschwitz-Birkenau" at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 13, 2019
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 13, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 100 Zlotych 2010 "65th Anniversary of Liberation of KL Auschwitz-Birkenau", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of III Republic after denomination Coins of Poland in 2010 All Polish coins Polish gold coins Polish coins 100 Zlotych Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Category
Year
Search