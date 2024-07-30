Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
100 Zlotych 2010 MW RK "65th Anniversary of Liberation of KL Auschwitz-Birkenau" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)
Auction Prices (5)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 100 Zlotych 2010 "65th Anniversary of Liberation of KL Auschwitz-Birkenau" with mark MW RK. This gold coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 550 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 400. Bidding took place July 18, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Künker (1)
- Marciniak (1)
- Rzeszowski DA (1)
- WCN (1)
- Wójcicki (1)
Seller WCN
Date October 27, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
383 $
Price in auction currency 1800 PLN
Seller Künker
Date July 21, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
407 $
Price in auction currency 400 EUR
Seller Wójcicki
Date June 21, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date October 11, 2019
Condition PF70 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 100 Zlotych 2010 "65th Anniversary of Liberation of KL Auschwitz-Birkenau", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search