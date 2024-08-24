Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Coins of Poland 2010

Circulation coins

Obverse 5 Zlotych 2010 MW
Reverse 5 Zlotych 2010 MW
5 Zlotych 2010 MW
Average price 7 $
Sales
0 1
Obverse 2 Zlote 2010 MW
Reverse 2 Zlote 2010 MW
2 Zlote 2010 MW
Average price
Sales
0 0
Obverse 1 Zloty 2010 MW
Reverse 1 Zloty 2010 MW
1 Zloty 2010 MW
Average price 90 $
Sales
0 1
Obverse 50 Groszy 2010 MW
Reverse 50 Groszy 2010 MW
50 Groszy 2010 MW
Average price
Sales
0 0
Obverse 20 Groszy 2010 MW
Reverse 20 Groszy 2010 MW
20 Groszy 2010 MW
Average price
Sales
0 0
Obverse 10 Groszy 2010 MW
Reverse 10 Groszy 2010 MW
10 Groszy 2010 MW
Average price 110 $
Sales
0 1
Obverse 5 Groszy 2010 MW
Reverse 5 Groszy 2010 MW
5 Groszy 2010 MW
Average price
Sales
0 0
Obverse 2 Grosze 2010 MW
Reverse 2 Grosze 2010 MW
2 Grosze 2010 MW
Average price
Sales
0 0
Obverse 1 Grosz 2010 MW
Reverse 1 Grosz 2010 MW
1 Grosz 2010 MW
Average price
Sales
0 0

Gold commemorative coins

Obverse 200 Zlotych 2010 MW ET Polish Olympic Team - Vancouver 2010
Reverse 200 Zlotych 2010 MW ET Polish Olympic Team - Vancouver 2010
200 Zlotych 2010 MW ET Polish Olympic Team - Vancouver 2010
Average price 660 $
Sales
0 10
Obverse 200 Zlotych 2010 MW AN Chevau-Léger
Reverse 200 Zlotych 2010 MW AN Chevau-Léger
200 Zlotych 2010 MW AN Chevau-Léger
Average price 790 $
Sales
0 6
Obverse 100 Zlotych 2010 MW RK 65th Anniversary of Liberation of KL Auschwitz-Birkenau
Reverse 100 Zlotych 2010 MW RK 65th Anniversary of Liberation of KL Auschwitz-Birkenau
100 Zlotych 2010 MW RK 65th Anniversary of Liberation of KL Auschwitz-Birkenau
Average price 380 $
Sales
0 5
Obverse 100 Zlotych 2010 MW KK 25th Anniversary of the Establishing of the Constitutional Tribunal Activity
Reverse 100 Zlotych 2010 MW KK 25th Anniversary of the Establishing of the Constitutional Tribunal Activity
100 Zlotych 2010 MW KK 25th Anniversary of the Establishing of the Constitutional Tribunal Activity
Average price 390 $
Sales
0 4
Obverse 30 Zlotych 2010 MW Polish August of 1980. Solidarity
Reverse 30 Zlotych 2010 MW Polish August of 1980. Solidarity
30 Zlotych 2010 MW Polish August of 1980. Solidarity
Average price 110 $
Sales
0 23
Obverse 25 Zlotych 2010 MW KK 25th Anniversary of the Establishing of the Constitutional Tribunal Activity
Reverse 25 Zlotych 2010 MW KK 25th Anniversary of the Establishing of the Constitutional Tribunal Activity
25 Zlotych 2010 MW KK 25th Anniversary of the Establishing of the Constitutional Tribunal Activity
Average price 85 $
Sales
0 16

Silver commemorative coins

Obverse 20 Zlotych 2010 MW Lesser Horseshoe Bat
Reverse 20 Zlotych 2010 MW Lesser Horseshoe Bat
20 Zlotych 2010 MW Lesser Horseshoe Bat
Average price 25 $
Sales
0 30
Obverse 20 Zlotych 2010 MW 75th Anniversary - Battle of Warsaw
Reverse 20 Zlotych 2010 MW 75th Anniversary - Battle of Warsaw
20 Zlotych 2010 MW 75th Anniversary - Battle of Warsaw
Average price 25 $
Sales
0 23
Obverse 20 Zlotych 2010 MW RK Krzeszow
Reverse 20 Zlotych 2010 MW RK Krzeszow
20 Zlotych 2010 MW RK Krzeszow
Average price 25 $
Sales
0 11
Obverse 20 Zlotych 2010 MW NR Artur Grottger
Reverse 20 Zlotych 2010 MW NR Artur Grottger
20 Zlotych 2010 MW NR Artur Grottger
Average price 25 $
Sales
0 7
Obverse 10 Zlotych 2010 MW RK 65th Anniversary of Liberation of KL Auschwitz-Birkenau
Reverse 10 Zlotych 2010 MW RK 65th Anniversary of Liberation of KL Auschwitz-Birkenau
10 Zlotych 2010 MW RK 65th Anniversary of Liberation of KL Auschwitz-Birkenau
Average price 15 $
Sales
0 5
Obverse 10 Zlotych 2010 MW ET Polish Olympic Team - Vancouver 2010
Reverse 10 Zlotych 2010 MW ET Polish Olympic Team - Vancouver 2010
10 Zlotych 2010 MW ET Polish Olympic Team - Vancouver 2010
Average price 15 $
Sales
0 9
Obverse 10 Zlotych 2010 MW AN Chevau-Léger
Reverse 10 Zlotych 2010 MW AN Chevau-Léger
10 Zlotych 2010 MW AN Chevau-Léger
Average price 20 $
Sales
0 9
Obverse 10 Zlotych 2010 MW UW Katyn, Mednoye, Kharkiv - 1940
Reverse 10 Zlotych 2010 MW UW Katyn, Mednoye, Kharkiv - 1940
10 Zlotych 2010 MW UW Katyn, Mednoye, Kharkiv - 1940
Average price 15 $
Sales
0 14
Obverse 10 Zlotych 2010 MW KK 100 years of Polish Scouting Association
Reverse 10 Zlotych 2010 MW KK 100 years of Polish Scouting Association
10 Zlotych 2010 MW KK 100 years of Polish Scouting Association
Average price 15 $
Sales
0 7
Obverse 10 Zlotych 2010 MW NR Krzysztof Komeda
Reverse 10 Zlotych 2010 MW NR Krzysztof Komeda
10 Zlotych 2010 MW NR Krzysztof Komeda
Average price 15 $
Sales
0 4
Obverse 10 Zlotych 2010 MW NR Krzysztof Komeda
Reverse 10 Zlotych 2010 MW NR Krzysztof Komeda
10 Zlotych 2010 MW NR Krzysztof Komeda Klippe
Average price 15 $
Sales
0 6
Obverse 10 Zlotych 2010 MW KK 95th Anniversary - Birth of Jan Twardowski
Reverse 10 Zlotych 2010 MW KK 95th Anniversary - Birth of Jan Twardowski
10 Zlotych 2010 MW KK 95th Anniversary - Birth of Jan Twardowski
Average price 15 $
Sales
0 9
Obverse 10 Zlotych 2010 MW RK Battle of Klushino
Reverse 10 Zlotych 2010 MW RK Battle of Klushino
10 Zlotych 2010 MW RK Battle of Klushino
Average price 20 $
Sales
0 12
Obverse 10 Zlotych 2010 MW UW Polish August of 1980. Solidarity
Reverse 10 Zlotych 2010 MW UW Polish August of 1980. Solidarity
10 Zlotych 2010 MW UW Polish August of 1980. Solidarity
Average price 15 $
Sales
0 6
Obverse 10 Zlotych 2010 MW ET Benedykt Dybowski
Reverse 10 Zlotych 2010 MW ET Benedykt Dybowski
10 Zlotych 2010 MW ET Benedykt Dybowski
Average price 15 $
Sales
0 4
Obverse 10 Zlotych 2010 MW RK Battle of Grunwald
Reverse 10 Zlotych 2010 MW RK Battle of Grunwald
10 Zlotych 2010 MW RK Battle of Grunwald
Average price 20 $
Sales
0 16

Brass commemorative coins

Obverse 2 Zlote 2010 MW RK 65th Anniversary of Liberation of KL Auschwitz-Birkenau
Reverse 2 Zlote 2010 MW RK 65th Anniversary of Liberation of KL Auschwitz-Birkenau
2 Zlote 2010 MW RK 65th Anniversary of Liberation of KL Auschwitz-Birkenau
Average price
Sales
0 0
Obverse 2 Zlote 2010 MW ET Polish Olympic Team - Vancouver 2010
Reverse 2 Zlote 2010 MW ET Polish Olympic Team - Vancouver 2010
2 Zlote 2010 MW ET Polish Olympic Team - Vancouver 2010
Average price 1 $
Sales
0 2
Obverse 2 Zlote 2010 MW AN Chevau-Léger
Reverse 2 Zlote 2010 MW AN Chevau-Léger
2 Zlote 2010 MW AN Chevau-Léger
Average price
Sales
0 0
Obverse 2 Zlote 2010 MW UW Katyn, Mednoye, Kharkiv - 1940
Reverse 2 Zlote 2010 MW UW Katyn, Mednoye, Kharkiv - 1940
2 Zlote 2010 MW UW Katyn, Mednoye, Kharkiv - 1940
Average price
Sales
0 0
Obverse 2 Zlote 2010 MW AN Lesser Horseshoe Bat
Reverse 2 Zlote 2010 MW AN Lesser Horseshoe Bat
2 Zlote 2010 MW AN Lesser Horseshoe Bat
Average price 1 $
Sales
0 2
Obverse 2 Zlote 2010 MW KK 100 years of Polish Scouting Association
Reverse 2 Zlote 2010 MW KK 100 years of Polish Scouting Association
2 Zlote 2010 MW KK 100 years of Polish Scouting Association
Average price
Sales
0 0
Obverse 2 Zlote 2010 MW NR Krzysztof Komeda
Reverse 2 Zlote 2010 MW NR Krzysztof Komeda
2 Zlote 2010 MW NR Krzysztof Komeda
Average price
Sales
0 0
Obverse 2 Zlote 2010 MW KK 95th Anniversary - Birth of Jan Twardowski
Reverse 2 Zlote 2010 MW KK 95th Anniversary - Birth of Jan Twardowski
2 Zlote 2010 MW KK 95th Anniversary - Birth of Jan Twardowski
Average price
Sales
0 0
Obverse 2 Zlote 2010 MW RK Battle of Grunwald
Reverse 2 Zlote 2010 MW RK Battle of Grunwald
2 Zlote 2010 MW RK Battle of Grunwald
Average price
Sales
0 0
Obverse 2 Zlote 2010 MW 75th Anniversary - Battle of Warsaw
Reverse 2 Zlote 2010 MW 75th Anniversary - Battle of Warsaw
2 Zlote 2010 MW 75th Anniversary - Battle of Warsaw
Average price
Sales
0 0
Obverse 2 Zlote 2010 MW UW Polish August of 1980. Solidarity
Reverse 2 Zlote 2010 MW UW Polish August of 1980. Solidarity
2 Zlote 2010 MW UW Polish August of 1980. Solidarity
Average price
Sales
0 0
Obverse 2 Zlote 2010 MW Benedykt Dybowski
Reverse 2 Zlote 2010 MW Benedykt Dybowski
2 Zlote 2010 MW Benedykt Dybowski
Average price
Sales
0 0
Obverse 2 Zlote 2010 MW RK Krzeszow
Reverse 2 Zlote 2010 MW RK Krzeszow
2 Zlote 2010 MW RK Krzeszow
Average price
Sales
0 0
Obverse 2 Zlote 2010 MW NR Artur Grottger
Reverse 2 Zlote 2010 MW NR Artur Grottger
2 Zlote 2010 MW NR Artur Grottger
Average price
Sales
0 0
Obverse 2 Zlote 2010 MW ET Kalwaria Zebrzydowska
Reverse 2 Zlote 2010 MW ET Kalwaria Zebrzydowska
2 Zlote 2010 MW ET Kalwaria Zebrzydowska
Average price
Sales
0 0
Obverse 2 Zlote 2010 MW AN Old Town in Warsaw
Reverse 2 Zlote 2010 MW AN Old Town in Warsaw
2 Zlote 2010 MW AN Old Town in Warsaw
Average price
Sales
0 0
Obverse 2 Zlote 2010 MW ET Trzemeszno
Reverse 2 Zlote 2010 MW ET Trzemeszno
2 Zlote 2010 MW ET Trzemeszno
Average price
Sales
0 0
Obverse 2 Zlote 2010 MW Gorlice
Reverse 2 Zlote 2010 MW Gorlice
2 Zlote 2010 MW Gorlice
Average price
Sales
0 0
Obverse 2 Zlote 2010 MW ET Miechow
Reverse 2 Zlote 2010 MW ET Miechow
2 Zlote 2010 MW ET Miechow
Average price
Sales
0 0
Obverse 2 Zlote 2010 MW Katowice
Reverse 2 Zlote 2010 MW Katowice
2 Zlote 2010 MW Katowice
Average price
Sales
0 0

Bullion coins

Obverse 500 Zlotych 2010 MW NR White-tailed eagle
Reverse 500 Zlotych 2010 MW NR White-tailed eagle
500 Zlotych 2010 MW NR White-tailed eagle
Average price
Sales
0 0
Obverse 200 Zlotych 2010 MW NR White-tailed eagle
Reverse 200 Zlotych 2010 MW NR White-tailed eagle
200 Zlotych 2010 MW NR White-tailed eagle
Average price 740 $
Sales
0 15
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Category
Year
Search