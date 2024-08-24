Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Coins of Poland 2010
Circulation coins
Gold commemorative coins
100 Zlotych 2010 MW RK 65th Anniversary of Liberation of KL Auschwitz-Birkenau
Average price 380 $
Sales
0 5
100 Zlotych 2010 MW KK 25th Anniversary of the Establishing of the Constitutional Tribunal Activity
Average price 390 $
Sales
0 4
Silver commemorative coins
10 Zlotych 2010 MW RK 65th Anniversary of Liberation of KL Auschwitz-Birkenau
Average price 15 $
Sales
0 5
Brass commemorative coins
2 Zlote 2010 MW RK 65th Anniversary of Liberation of KL Auschwitz-Birkenau
Average price —
Sales
0 0
