30 Zlotych 2010 MW "Polish August of 1980. Solidarity" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 30 Zlotych 2010 "Polish August of 1980. Solidarity" with mark MW. This gold coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 390360 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 520. Bidding took place April 4, 2024.

