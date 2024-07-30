Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

30 Zlotych 2010 MW "Polish August of 1980. Solidarity" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Obverse 30 Zlotych 2010 MW "Polish August of 1980. Solidarity" - Gold Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination Reverse 30 Zlotych 2010 MW "Polish August of 1980. Solidarity" - Gold Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 1,7 g
  • Pure gold (0,0492 oz) 1,53 g
  • Diameter 16 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage PROOF 50,000

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period III Republic after denomination
  • Denomination 30 Zlotych
  • Year 2010
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (23)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 30 Zlotych 2010 "Polish August of 1980. Solidarity" with mark MW. This gold coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 390360 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 520. Bidding took place April 4, 2024.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Cieszyńskie CN (2)
  • COINSNET (2)
  • Frühwald (1)
  • Karbownik (1)
  • Niemczyk (3)
  • Stare Monety (1)
  • Stary Sklep (1)
  • WCN (5)
  • WDA - MiM (2)
  • Wójcicki (5)
Seller WCN
Date June 27, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
124 $
Price in auction currency 500 PLN
Poland 30 Zlotych 2010 MW "Polish August of 1980. Solidarity" at auction Niemczyk - June 22, 2024
Poland 30 Zlotych 2010 MW "Polish August of 1980. Solidarity" at auction Niemczyk - June 22, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
124 $
Price in auction currency 500 PLN
Seller WCN
Date May 9, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date April 4, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 30 Zlotych 2010 MW "Polish August of 1980. Solidarity" at auction Niemczyk - December 9, 2023
Poland 30 Zlotych 2010 MW "Polish August of 1980. Solidarity" at auction Niemczyk - December 9, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 9, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 30 Zlotych 2010 MW "Polish August of 1980. Solidarity" at auction Wójcicki - December 3, 2023
Poland 30 Zlotych 2010 MW "Polish August of 1980. Solidarity" at auction Wójcicki - December 3, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 3, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 30 Zlotych 2010 MW "Polish August of 1980. Solidarity" at auction Wójcicki - December 3, 2023
Poland 30 Zlotych 2010 MW "Polish August of 1980. Solidarity" at auction Wójcicki - December 3, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 3, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 30 Zlotych 2010 MW "Polish August of 1980. Solidarity" at auction Cieszyńskie CN - November 5, 2023
Poland 30 Zlotych 2010 MW "Polish August of 1980. Solidarity" at auction Cieszyńskie CN - November 5, 2023
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date November 5, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 30 Zlotych 2010 MW "Polish August of 1980. Solidarity" at auction COINSNET - April 2, 2023
Poland 30 Zlotych 2010 MW "Polish August of 1980. Solidarity" at auction COINSNET - April 2, 2023
Seller COINSNET
Date April 2, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 30 Zlotych 2010 MW "Polish August of 1980. Solidarity" at auction Cieszyńskie CN - March 12, 2023
Poland 30 Zlotych 2010 MW "Polish August of 1980. Solidarity" at auction Cieszyńskie CN - March 12, 2023
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date March 12, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 30 Zlotych 2010 MW "Polish August of 1980. Solidarity" at auction Stare Monety - March 10, 2023
Poland 30 Zlotych 2010 MW "Polish August of 1980. Solidarity" at auction Stare Monety - March 10, 2023
Seller Stare Monety
Date March 10, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date February 9, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date February 2, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 30 Zlotych 2010 MW "Polish August of 1980. Solidarity" at auction Wójcicki - December 2, 2022
Poland 30 Zlotych 2010 MW "Polish August of 1980. Solidarity" at auction Wójcicki - December 2, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 2, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 30 Zlotych 2010 MW "Polish August of 1980. Solidarity" at auction COINSNET - September 4, 2022
Poland 30 Zlotych 2010 MW "Polish August of 1980. Solidarity" at auction COINSNET - September 4, 2022
Seller COINSNET
Date September 4, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 30 Zlotych 2010 MW "Polish August of 1980. Solidarity" at auction Wójcicki - June 21, 2022
Poland 30 Zlotych 2010 MW "Polish August of 1980. Solidarity" at auction Wójcicki - June 21, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date June 21, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 30 Zlotych 2010 MW "Polish August of 1980. Solidarity" at auction WDA - MiM - December 30, 2020
Poland 30 Zlotych 2010 MW "Polish August of 1980. Solidarity" at auction WDA - MiM - December 30, 2020
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 30, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 30 Zlotych 2010 MW "Polish August of 1980. Solidarity" at auction Wójcicki - October 21, 2020
Poland 30 Zlotych 2010 MW "Polish August of 1980. Solidarity" at auction Wójcicki - October 21, 2020
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 21, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 30 Zlotych 2010 MW "Polish August of 1980. Solidarity" at auction WDA - MiM - December 28, 2019
Poland 30 Zlotych 2010 MW "Polish August of 1980. Solidarity" at auction WDA - MiM - December 28, 2019
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 28, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 30 Zlotych 2010 MW "Polish August of 1980. Solidarity" at auction Frühwald - February 10, 2019
Seller Frühwald
Date February 10, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 30 Zlotych 2010 MW "Polish August of 1980. Solidarity" at auction Stary Sklep - October 20, 2018
Poland 30 Zlotych 2010 MW "Polish August of 1980. Solidarity" at auction Stary Sklep - October 20, 2018
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 20, 2018
Condition PF70 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 30 Zlotych 2010 "Polish August of 1980. Solidarity", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of III Republic after denomination Coins of Poland in 2010 All Polish coins Polish gold coins Polish coins 30 Zlotych Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Category
Year
Search