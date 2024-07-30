Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
30 Zlotych 2010 MW "Polish August of 1980. Solidarity" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 1,7 g
- Pure gold (0,0492 oz) 1,53 g
- Diameter 16 mm
- Edge Plain
- Mintage PROOF 50,000
Description
- Country Poland
- Period III Republic after denomination
- Denomination 30 Zlotych
- Year 2010
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (23)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 30 Zlotych 2010 "Polish August of 1980. Solidarity" with mark MW. This gold coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 390360 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 520. Bidding took place April 4, 2024.
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
124 $
Price in auction currency 500 PLN
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 9, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 3, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 3, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date November 5, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller COINSNET
Date April 2, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date March 12, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Stare Monety
Date March 10, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 2, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller COINSNET
Date September 4, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Wójcicki
Date June 21, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 30, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 21, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 28, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Frühwald
Date February 10, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price
